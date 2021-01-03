NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Playoff berths on the line

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts to a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Playoff berths and seeding are on the line. Significant matchups include the Dolphins at the Bills, the Steelers at the Browns, the Cardinals and the Rams, and Washington at the Eagles in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:28 a.m.: The Ravens are rolling toward a playoff berth, up 10-0 on the Bengals with 3:48 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -4,500 on the live line (Bengals +1,400), spread -18½, total 47½.

10:27 a.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 6-3 with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The Giants are -140 on the live line (Cowboys +112), spread -2½, total 46½.

10:19 a.m.: The teams that need to win to reach the playoffs are winning so far. The Dolphins lead the Bills 3-0, the Ravens lead the Bengals 3-0, and the Browns lead the Steelers 7-0.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Dolphins (-3 -120, 42½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-13½, 45, -1,000) at Bengals (+650), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+375) at Browns (-10, 44½, -450), 10 a.m.

Vikings (-3 -120, 53½, -170) at Lions (+150), 10 a.m.

Jets (+150) at Patriots (-3½, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-1½, 43½, -125) at Giants (+105), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+275) at Buccaneers (-7, 51, -335), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning, most based on reports of starters sitting out:

Dolphins from +1½ to -3½

Steelers-Browns total from 43 to 44½

Chargers from -4½ to -6½

Rams from +2½ to +1

Washington from -3½ to -6½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Packers (-4½, 48½, -220) at Bears (+190), 1:25 p.m.

Raiders (-3 +100, 50½, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:25 p.m.

Jaguars (+800) at Colts (-15½, 48, -1,400), 1:25 p.m.

Chargers (-6½, 42½, -280) at Chiefs (+240), 1:25 p.m.

Cardinals (-110) at Rams (PK, 41, -110), 1:25 p.m.

Seahawks (-7, 45, -340) vs. 49ers (+280), 1:25 p.m. at Glendale, Arizona

Saints (-6, 47, -260) at Panthers (+220), 1:25 p.m.

Titans (-7, 55, -340) at Texans (+280), 1:25 p.m.

Washington (-6½, 43, -275) at Eagles (+235), 5:20 p.m.

