NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Playoff implications abound

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season.

Top matchups, all loaded with playoff implications, include the Colts at the Steelers, the Rams at the Seahawks, and the Titans at the Packers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:12 a.m.: The Colts strike first. Jonathan Taylor runs for a 6-yard TD, and the Colts lead the Steelers 7-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -260 on the live line (Steelers +205), spread -6½, total 45½. Taylor was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Falcons (+450) at Chiefs (-11, 54, -600), 10 a.m.

Browns (-6½ -120, 45, -300) at Jets (+250), 10 a.m.

Colts (-110) at Steelers (PK, 42½, -110), 10 a.m.

Bears (-9, 47, -450) at Jaguars (+375), 10 a.m.

Giants (+350) at Ravens (-9½, 43½, -420), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+275) at Texans (-7½ +100, 46, -335), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bengals-Texans total from 44½ to 46

Panthers from +1 to -1

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Broncos (+115) at Chargers (-2½, 47½, -135), 1:05 p.m.

Panthers (-1, 42, -120) at Washington (+100), 1:05 p.m.

Eagles (-3 -120, 50½, -170) at Cowboys (+150), 1:25 p.m.

Rams (+100) at Seahawks (-1, 47½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Titans (+150) at Packers (-3 -120, 53½, -170), 5:20 p.m.

