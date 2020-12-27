52°F
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Playoff implications abound

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 9:41 am
 
Updated December 27, 2020 - 10:14 am
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs off the field after an NFL football ...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Welcome to Week 16 of the NFL season.

Top matchups, all loaded with playoff implications, include the Colts at the Steelers, the Rams at the Seahawks, and the Titans at the Packers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:12 a.m.: The Colts strike first. Jonathan Taylor runs for a 6-yard TD, and the Colts lead the Steelers 7-0 with 9:48 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -260 on the live line (Steelers +205), spread -6½, total 45½. Taylor was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Falcons (+450) at Chiefs (-11, 54, -600), 10 a.m.

Browns (-6½ -120, 45, -300) at Jets (+250), 10 a.m.

Colts (-110) at Steelers (PK, 42½, -110), 10 a.m.

Bears (-9, 47, -450) at Jaguars (+375), 10 a.m.

Giants (+350) at Ravens (-9½, 43½, -420), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+275) at Texans (-7½ +100, 46, -335), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Bengals-Texans total from 44½ to 46

Panthers from +1 to -1

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Falcons (+450) at Chiefs (-11, 54, -600), 10 a.m.

Browns (-6½ -120, 45, -300) at Jets (+250), 10 a.m.

Colts (-110) at Steelers (PK, 42½, -110), 10 a.m.

Bears (-9, 47, -450) at Jaguars (+375), 10 a.m.

Giants (+350) at Ravens (-9½, 43½, -420), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+275) at Texans (-7½ +100, 46, -335), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+115) at Chargers (-2½, 47½, -135), 1:05 p.m.

Panthers (-1, 42, -120) at Washington (+100), 1:05 p.m.

Eagles (-3 -120, 50½, -170) at Cowboys (+150), 1:25 p.m.

Rams (+100) at Seahawks (-1, 47½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Titans (+150) at Packers (-3 -120, 53½, -170), 5:20 p.m.

THE LATEST
New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) is tackled by Cleveland Browns defensive end Ol ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 16
By / RJ

Professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk (@lasvegascris) breaks down the remaining 12 NFL Week 16 games, with analysis, trends and final scores.

Denver Broncos tight end Troy Fumagalli (84) is chased by Carolina Panthers defensive end Austi ...
NFL betting trends for Week 16
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Broncos have won and covered four of the last five meetings with the Chargers, including the last three. Denver also is 5-2 against the spread on the road this season.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) warms up before an NCAA college football game ...
Best bowl bets: Take Liberty to cover against Coastal
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

If there was a Group of 5 Heisman Trophy, Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall and Flames quarterback Malik Willis would merit serious consideration.