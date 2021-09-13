NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Prop bets to follow for Raiders-Ravens
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ season opener against the Ravens. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to the start of the Raiders’ season.
The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in the first regular-season game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. The Ravens are 3½-point favorites with a total of 50½.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
5:16 p.m.: The game is underway. The Raiders receive the kickoff.
5:10 p.m.: Line slips to 3 right as the game is getting ready to kick off:
— Ravens (-3, 50½, -160) at Raiders (+140), 5:15 p.m.
4:55 p.m.: Here are a few more props from Circa Sports:
General props: Which team will score first (Ravens -115/Raiders -105); shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); total made field goals by both teams 3½ (under -140); longest made field goal 47 yards; will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +330/no -405).
Raiders props: Derek Carr 5½ rushing yards; will Henry Ruggs score a TD (yes +245/no -290); will Bryan Edwards score a TD (yes +290/no -350); Hunter Renfrow 37½ receiving yards, will Renfrow score a TD (yes +360/no -445).
Ravens props: Will Lamar Jackson rush for more yards than all other Ravens combined (Jackson -140/others +120); Marquise Brown 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Sammy Watkins 36½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Mark Andrews 58½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +125/no -145).
4:50 p.m.: Bettors are all over the Raiders. The consensus line has dropped from Ravens -4½ earlier in the week to -3½ now.
Sportsbook directors confirmed that the house will need Baltimore tonight.
4:45 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking tonight (lines from Westgate SuperBook):
Team totals: Ravens 27½, Raiders 23½.
Alternate spreads: Ravens -10½ (+235), Raiders -3½ (+250).
General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead over/under 14½ points; longest TD over/under 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +220/no -260); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).
Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 34½ attempts, 265½ passing yards, longest competion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interceptin (yes +125/no -145); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), longest reception 23½ yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Henry Ruggs 44½ receiving yards; Bryan Edwards 41½ receiving yards.
Ravens props: Lamar Jackson 18½ completions, 28½ attempts, 212½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145), 73½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no +100).
