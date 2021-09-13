NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Prop bets to follow for Raiders-Ravens

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ season opener against the Ravens. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during warmups before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Welcome to the start of the Raiders’ season.

The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in the first regular-season game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. The Ravens are 3½-point favorites with a total of 50½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

5:16 p.m.: The game is underway. The Raiders receive the kickoff.

5:10 p.m.: Line slips to 3 right as the game is getting ready to kick off:

— Ravens (-3, 50½, -160) at Raiders (+140), 5:15 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Here are a few more props from Circa Sports:

General props: Which team will score first (Ravens -115/Raiders -105); shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); total made field goals by both teams 3½ (under -140); longest made field goal 47 yards; will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +330/no -405).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 5½ rushing yards; will Henry Ruggs score a TD (yes +245/no -290); will Bryan Edwards score a TD (yes +290/no -350); Hunter Renfrow 37½ receiving yards, will Renfrow score a TD (yes +360/no -445).

Ravens props: Will Lamar Jackson rush for more yards than all other Ravens combined (Jackson -140/others +120); Marquise Brown 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Sammy Watkins 36½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Mark Andrews 58½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +125/no -145).

4:50 p.m.: Bettors are all over the Raiders. The consensus line has dropped from Ravens -4½ earlier in the week to -3½ now.

Sportsbook directors confirmed that the house will need Baltimore tonight.

4:45 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking tonight (lines from Westgate SuperBook):

Team totals: Ravens 27½, Raiders 23½.

Alternate spreads: Ravens -10½ (+235), Raiders -3½ (+250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead over/under 14½ points; longest TD over/under 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +220/no -260); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 34½ attempts, 265½ passing yards, longest competion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interceptin (yes +125/no -145); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), longest reception 23½ yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Henry Ruggs 44½ receiving yards; Bryan Edwards 41½ receiving yards.

Ravens props: Lamar Jackson 18½ completions, 28½ attempts, 212½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145), 73½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no +100).

