NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders-Bengals prop bets to follow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Welcome to the first day of the NFL wild-card playoffs.

The first game is a big one in Las Vegas, as the Raiders take on the Bengals in Cincinnati. Then, the New England Patriots play at their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

1:44 p.m.: The Raiders score first at +135. First score will not be a touchdown cashes at +155. Longest field goal over 46 yards cashes.

1:43 p.m.: The Raiders score first, as Daniel Carlson kicks a 47-yard field goal with 9:23 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -240 on the live line (Raiders +186), spread -4½, total 47½.

1:36 p.m.: The game is underway. The Raiders receive the kickoff.

1:26 p.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Raiders (+220) at Bengals (-6, 48½, -255), 1:30 p.m.

1:10 p.m.: Here are how the lines have moved today:

Bills from -4½ to -5

Patriots-Bills total from 44 to 43

1:05 p.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Patriots (+190) at Bills (-5, 43, -220), 5:15 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Bengals:

Team totals: Raiders 20½, Bengals 27½.

General props: First team to score (Raiders +135/Bengals -155); first score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +155); 5½ total touchdowns (under -120); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 41½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145); 3½ total made field goals (under -155); longest made field goal 46 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +255/no -305); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -215/no +185); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +350/no -435); will the Raiders score in every quarter (yes +260/no -310); will the Bengals score in every quarter (yes +160/no -185); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +425/no -540); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +180/no -210); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +310/no -375); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -190/no +165).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 36½ attempts, 258½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 5½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +1,000/no -1,610); Marcus Mariota 7½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +800/no -1,210); Josh Jacobs 60 rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Hunter Renfrow 58 receiving yards, 5½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +155/no -180); Darren Waller 59½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +180/no -210); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (under -120).

Bengals props: Joe Burrow 24½ completions, 34½ attempts, 262½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110), 7½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +475/no -620); Joe Mixon 74 rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Ja’Marr Chase 69 receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Tee Higgins 65½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +135/no -155); Tyler Boyd 40½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +200/no -235).

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Patriots-Bills:

Team totals: Bills 24, Patriots 19.

General props: First team to score (Patriots +125/Bills -145); first score will be a touchdown (yes -155/no +135); 4½ total touchdowns (over -145); largest lead 14½ points (under -125); longest TD 37½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -125); 3½ total made field goals (under -160); longest made field goal 45½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +900/no -1,410); will there be a safety (yes +900/no -1,410); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +225/no -265); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +310/no -375); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -170/no +150); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +260/no -310); will the Patriots score in every quarter (yes +325/no -400); will the Bills score in every quarter (yes +240/no -285); will any player have 300 or more passing yards (yes +215/no -250); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +200/no -235); will any player have 100 or more receiving yards (yes +210/no -245); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -115/no -105).

Bills props: Josh Allen 22½ completions, 33½ attempts, 230½ passing yards, longest completion 33½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110), 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +155/no -180); Devin Singletary 61½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Stefon Diggs 67½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Emanuel Sanders 26½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +300/no -365); Gabriel Davis 26½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +300/no -365); Dawson Knox 32½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +240/no -285); Tyler Bass 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Patriots props: Mac Jones 18½ completions, 30½ attempts, 196½ passing yards, longest completion 31½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -225), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 9 rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +750/no -1,110); Damien Harris 58½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +145/no -165); Jakobi Meyers 41½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +330/no -405); Kendrick Bourne 32½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +395/no -500); Hunter Henry 29½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Nick Folk 6½ kicking points (under -125).

