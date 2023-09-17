NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders-Bills line inches toward key number

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Bills game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 2.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Jacksonville Jaguars in the morning slate, the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams iduring the afternoon and the Miami Dolphins visiting the New England Patriots in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

9:25 a.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets) in Week 2

80% on Giants -4

78% on Chiefs -3½

70% on Browns -2½

68% on Lions -4½

66% on Saints -3

64% on Chargers -2½

63% on Dolphins -2½

62% on Packers +1½

Most bet games

▪️ Dolphins-Patriots

▪️ Seahawks-Lions

▪️ Chiefs-Jaguars

Most bet teams

▪️ Dolphins -2½

▪️ Chiefs -3½

▪️ Lions -4½

Most bet OVERS

▪️ Dolphins-Patriots 46½

▪️ Seahawks-Lions 47

▪️ Chiefs-Jaguars 51½

Most bet UNDERS

▪️ Jets-Cowboys 38½

▪️ Ravens-Bengals 45½

▪️ Commanders-Broncos 38½

Most bet (tickets) player props

Bijan Robinson over 2½ receptions (-155)

99% of bets are on Bijan Robinson OVER 2.5 receptions – most bet player prop at @BetMGM. Robinson caught 6 balls for 27 yards in Week 1.pic.twitter.com/QFv9PyrSs7 — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 17, 2023

Courtland Sutton under 49½ receiving yards (-115)

Christian Kirk over 42½ receiving yards (-115)

James Cook over 17½ receiving yards (-110)

James Conner under 60½ rushing yards (-115)

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Chargers (-2½, 45½, -145) at Titans (+125), 10 a.m.

— Packers (+130) at Falcons (-2½, 40½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-110) at Texans (Pick, 40, -110), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (+180) at Lions (-5, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+125) at Buccaneers (-2½, 41, -145), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+300) at Bills (-7½, 47, -400), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-3, 50½, -170) at Jaguars (+145), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+150) at Bengals (-3, 45½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Giants (-4, 40, -210) at Cardinals (+175), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-7, 45, -330) at Rams (+260), 1:05 p.m.

— Jets (+325) at Cowboys (-8½, 38½, -425), 1:25 p.m.

— Commanders (+170) at Broncos (-4, 38, -200), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-2½, 46½, -145) at Patriots (+125), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line movement

Lions to -5 from -4½

Bears-Buccaneers total to 41 from 40

Giants-Cardinals total to 40 from 39½

Commanders-Broncos total to 38 from 38½

Dolphins-Patriots total to 46½ from 45½

