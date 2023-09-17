NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders-Bills total moves in 4th quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Bills game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby (98) and Marcus Epps (1) tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch for a 16 yard touchdown during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs past Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) intercepts a pass to Las Vegas Raiders' Ameer Abdullah (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders' Jakorian Bennett (0) forces Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs (14) out of bounds during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams (17) runs on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) celebrates his interception against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is taken down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, center, breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., left, as Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) gets in on the play during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews scores as Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill, top, defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) signals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 2.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Jacksonville Jaguars in the morning slate, the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams iduring the afternoon and the Miami Dolphins visiting the New England Patriots in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

12:34 p.m.: The over (47) cashes in the Raiders-Bills game as Buffalo takes a 38-10 lead.

12:32 p.m.: Jared Goff throws a pick-six and the Seahawks lead the Lions 31-21 midway through the fourth quarter. The over is in.

12:29 p.m.: Desmond Ridder keeps on the RPO and dives into the end zone for an Atlanta TD. The over is in as the Packers now lead the Falcons 24-19 with 11:48 remaining. The Packers are -350 on the live line (Falcons +260), total 50½.

12:25 p.m.: Nice throw from Lamar Jackson to Nelson Agholor on the #endzonefade and the Ravens lead 27-17 over the Bengals. The Ravens are -700 on the live line (Bengals +450), total 53½.

12:22 p.m.: Geno Smith floats a pass to Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone and the Seahawks take a 24-21 lead over the host Lions with a little more than 10 minutes left. The Seahawks are -120 on the live line (Lions -110), total 54½.

12:15 p.m.: Tyler Bass kicks a short field goal and the Bills extend their lead over the Raiders to 31-10. The Bills are -20½ on the live line, total 54½.

12:12 p.m.: End of the third quarter. The Raiders trail the Bills 28-10 and are +20½ on the live line, total 52½.

12:07 p.m.: The Bengals have their first offensive touchdown of the season. Joe Burrow hits Tee Higgins and the Bengals trail the Ravens 20-17 late in the third quarter. The Ravens are -190 on the live line (Bengals +150), total 50½.

11:57 a.m.: The Raiders’ running game has done bupkis so far.

11:51 a.m.: The Bills opt to go for it on fourth down after calling timeout to discuss, and Josh Allen finds Gabe Davis for the short touchdown pass to cap a long drive. Buffalo leads the Raiders 28-10 midway through the third quarter. The Bills are -18½ on the live line (total 54½).

11:40 a.m.: The second half of the Raiders-Bills game is underway.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Texans -3½, total 20.

Second-half line: Chiefs -2, total 24.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3, total 20½.

Second-half line: Bills -3, total 24.

Second-half line: Bengals -½, total 21½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 10, Falcons 9. First-half winners: Packers +1, over 18½. Drake London’s 3-yard touchdown reception with 12 seconds left sent the first-half total over.

HALFTIME: Colts 28, Texans 10. First-half winners: Colts +½, over 19½. Anthony Richardson had two TD runs but exited with a concussion and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

HALFTIME: Chiefs 7, Jaguars 6. First-half winners: Jaguars +2½, under 24½. Brandon McManus made a 49-yard field goal as the half expired to give the underdogs the cover.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 13, Bengals 10. First-half winners: Ravens +2½, over 22½. Justin Tucker made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to send the first-half total over and give the underdogs the money-line cover.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers Pick, total 23.

Second-half line: Lions -½, total 24.

Second-half line: Buccaneers -½, total 20½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 21, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Bills -4½, over 23½. Josh Allen completed his first 13 passes and tossed two touchdowns.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 13, Bears 10. First-half winners: Buccaneers -½, over 20. Chase McLaughlin made a 25-yard field goal at the half to cash the favorite and the over.

11:22 a.m.:HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Titans 10. First-half winners: Chargers -1, over 22½. Nick Folk made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to send the first-half total over.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 14, Seahawks 7. First-half winners: Lions -3 (-120), under 23. Jared Goff has two touchdown passes to help the hosts cover. Seahawks kicker Jason Myers missed a 56-yard try with two seconds left that kept the first-half total under.

10:56 a.m.: Offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III hauls in a two-point conversion to give the Chargers an 11-0 lead over the Titans. The Chargers are -550 on the live line (Titans +380), total 40½.

10:54 a.m.: The Raiders’ drive stalls and they settle for a 47-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson. The Raiders trail the Bills 14-10 with 6:48 to go until halftime. The Bills are -600 on the live line (Raiders +400), total 54½.

10:42 a.m.: Nice play-fake by Josh Allen and he flips a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox to cap the drive. The Bills lead the Raiders 14-7 early in the second quarter. The Bills are -700 on the live line (Raiders +450), total 55½.

10:35 a.m.: It’s the end of the first quarter in Orchard Park. The Raiders and Bills are tied 7-7, and Buffalo is driving. The Bills are -450 on the live line (Raiders +320), total 53½.

10:31 a.m.: The Falcons lead the Packers 3-0, but smh. Even with all those weapons on offense, they are a hot mess.

10:29 a.m.: C.J. Stroud floats a touchdown pass to Nico Collins and the Texans now trail the Colts 14-7 late in the first quarter. The Colts are -280 on the live line (Texans +215), total 53½.

10:22 a.m.: The Bills cash in the Jimmy Garoppolo interception as Latavius Murray plows into the end zone. The Raiders and Bills are tied 7-7 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -320 on the live line (Raiders +260), total 54½.

10:14 a.m.: Kenneth Walker caps a 12-play drive that takes almost 8 minutes off the clock with a 1-yard plunge and the Seahawks lead the Lions 7-0. The Lions are -130 on the live line (Seahawks Even), total 49½.

10:12 a.m.: Gus Edwards finds the end zone on the Ravens’ first drive and they lead the Bengals 7-0. The Ravens are -140 on the live line (Bengals +110), total 47½.

10:09 a.m.: Anthony Richardson is a problem. He bulls his way into the end zone and the Colts lead the Texans 7-0 early. The Colts are -190 on the live line (Texans +150), total 43½.

10:06 a.m.: The Raiders take the opening drive right down the field, and Davante Adams finishes it off on the screen pass. Adams was 10-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown. The Raiders lead the Bills 7-0 and are +150 on the live line (Bills -190), total 52½.

10:04 a.m.: We’re underway.

9:58 a.m.: The Texans have gone to -1 over the Colts at the Westgate SuperBook after the game was pick’em for much of the morning.

9:45 a.m.: Here are some of the props from the Westgate SuperBook to track for this morning’s Raiders-Bills game:

Team totals: Raiders 19½ (-115), Bills 27½ (over -130).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (+180), +17½ (-400); Bills -3½ (-220), -17½ (+300).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -150); longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -340); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +375/no -500); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +280); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +140/no -160).

Raiders props: Jimmy Garoppolo 231½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140); Josh Jacobs 70½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Davante Adams 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -150), will score a TD (yes +190/no -240).

Bills props: Josh Allen 263½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); James Cook 55½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +145/no -170); Stefon Diggs 76½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +135/no -155).

9:40 a.m.: A couple of big bets reported at Caesars Sportsbook on the Raiders and Packers, respectively:

Another bettor in New Jersey just places $100K on the Packers (+135 ML) 🧀 pic.twitter.com/6l5VccsPuQ — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 17, 2023

A bettor in New Jersey placed $100K on the Raiders +7.5 (-110) today ☠️ pic.twitter.com/GBpNLQMi0B — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 17, 2023

9:25 a.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets) in Week 2

80% on Giants -4

78% on Chiefs -3½

70% on Browns -2½

68% on Lions -4½

66% on Saints -3

64% on Chargers -2½

63% on Dolphins -2½

62% on Packers +1½

Most bet games

▪️ Dolphins-Patriots

▪️ Seahawks-Lions

▪️ Chiefs-Jaguars

Most bet teams

▪️ Dolphins -2½

▪️ Chiefs -3½

▪️ Lions -4½

Most bet teams

▪️ Chiefs -3½

▪️ Lions -4½

▪️ Dolphins -2½

Most bet OVERS

▪️ Dolphins-Patriots 46½

▪️ Seahawks-Lions 47

▪️ Chiefs-Jaguars 51½

Most bet UNDERS

▪️ Jets-Cowboys 38½

▪️ Ravens-Bengals 45½

▪️ Commanders-Broncos 38½

Most bet (tickets) player props

Bijan Robinson over 2½ receptions (-155)

99% of bets are on Bijan Robinson OVER 2.5 receptions – most bet player prop at @BetMGM. Robinson caught 6 balls for 27 yards in Week 1.pic.twitter.com/QFv9PyrSs7 — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 17, 2023

Courtland Sutton under 49½ receiving yards (-115)

Christian Kirk over 42½ receiving yards (-115)

James Cook over 17½ receiving yards (-110)

James Conner under 60½ rushing yards (-115)

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Chargers (-2½, 45½, -145) at Titans (+125), 10 a.m.

— Packers (+130) at Falcons (-2½, 40½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-110) at Texans (Pick, 40, -110), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (+180) at Lions (-5, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+125) at Buccaneers (-2½, 41, -145), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+300) at Bills (-7½, 47, -400), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-3, 50½, -170) at Jaguars (+145), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+150) at Bengals (-3, 45½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Giants (-4, 40, -210) at Cardinals (+175), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-7, 45, -330) at Rams (+260), 1:05 p.m.

— Jets (+325) at Cowboys (-8½, 38½, -425), 1:25 p.m.

— Commanders (+170) at Broncos (-4, 38, -200), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-2½, 46½, -145) at Patriots (+125), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line movement

Lions to -5 from -4½

Bears-Buccaneers total to 41 from 40

Giants-Cardinals total to 40 from 39½

Commanders-Broncos total to 38 from 38½

Dolphins-Patriots total to 46½ from 45½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.