NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders can’t cover as small favorite vs. Saints

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s Raiders-Saints game and other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) tackles Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rolls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs against New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) stretches across the goal line for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

New Orleans Saints defensive ends Marcus Davenport (92) and Malcolm Roach (97) tackle Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) celebrates after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

The Raiders (2-4) are visiting the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Sunday morning.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:50 p.m.: Saints 24, Raiders 0 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Saints +1, under 48½, Saints -105 ML

First-half winners: Saints +½, under 24 (Saints 17-0)

Second-half winners: Saints +1½, under 23½ (Saints 7-0)

Yards per play: Raiders 3.3, Saints 5.8 (Saints lead 367-183 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders never led; Saints 24-0

12:46 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 24, Raiders 0. The Raiders offense struggled more than a college kid after a night on Bourbon Street, failing to cross midfield until the final drive. Alvin Kamara scored all three touchdowns for the Saints, who won outright as 1-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 48½.

12:37 p.m.: The Raiders have crossed midfield for the first time this game. It is the two-minute warning.

12:35 p.m.: Derek Carr’s day is done. He finished 15-for-26 for 101 yards and an interception.

12:33 p.m.: The Raiders get a fourth-down stop and take over with 3:33 remaining in the fourth quarter and a chance to break the shutout. The Saints are -230 (-23½) on the live line.

12:27 p.m.: The Saints have chewed up most of the clock in the final quarter. The Raiders are -220 (+24½) on the live line, total 29½.

12:10 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Saints 24, Raiders 0. The Saints are -115 (-20½) on the live line, total 34½.

11:53 a.m.: So does the offense.

The @Raiders defense, and coaches, have some explaining to do. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 30, 2022

11:45 a.m.: The Saints continue to lean heavily on Alvin Kamara. He scores on a 36-yard catch and run for his third touchdown of the day. The Raiders trail the Saints 24-0 with 11:03 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -125 (-19½) on the live line, total 43½.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -1½, total 23½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, Raiders 0. First-half winners: Saints +½, under 24. The Raiders offense managed five first downs and 73 yards of total offense. Alvin Kamara scored both touchdowns for the Saints.

11:15 a.m.: The Saints are on the march at the two-minute warning and lead the Raiders 17-0. The Saints are -1400 on the live line (Raiders +800), total 44½.

11:04 a.m.: The call on the field stands. Incomplete pass and the Raiders offense continues to sputter like a 1971 Ford Pinto.

11:01 a.m.: The red flag is out and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is challenging the ruling that Davante Adams did not get two feet down after making a reception along the sideline. Might as well. The Raiders need something to get their offense out of second gear.

10:55 a.m.: Alvin Kamara slips out of the backfield and hauls in the short pass from Andy Dalton, then extends the ball across the goal line to put the Saints on top 17-0 over the Raiders with 7:15 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -900 on the live line (Raiders +575), total 47½.

#Raiders have lost 97 straight games when trailing by 17+. The last win came in Week 2 vs Colts in 2000 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 30, 2022

10:47 a.m.: The Honey Badger (Tyrann Mathieu) ends up with the interception of Derek Carr after a deflection. Carr was even money to throw an INT. The Saints lead 10-0 and are -550 on the live line (Raiders +400), total 45½.

10:42 a.m.: The Saints turn the failed fake punt into a Wil Lutz field goal and lead the Raiders 10-0 with 12:43 left to play in the second quarter. The Saints are -320 on the live line (Raiders +250), total 45½.

10:37 a.m.: It’s a fake! And it’s blown up by the Saints. The Raiders lose yards on fourth down on the fake punt and then give up 15 yards thanks to a chop-block penalty. New Orleans takes over inside the Raiders’ 30-yard line early. The Saints are -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), total 46½.

10:36 a.m.: First-quarter winners: Saints +½, under 9½.

10:34 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Saints 7, Raiders 0. The Saints are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165), total 44½.

10:30 a.m.: Alvin Kamara was 6-1 to score the first touchdown.

10:27 a.m.: New Orleans’ game plan was clear on that possession. Ride Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill. Kamara gets his first rushing touchdown on the season and the Saints lead 7-0 with 1:32 left in the first quarter. The Saints are -220 on the live line (Raiders +180), total 45½.

10:26 a.m.: The Saints are featuring Taysom Hill on this drive.

10:17 a.m.: Second verse, same as the first. An illegal shift penalty stalls the Raiders drive and leads to a punt. The Raiders are -105 on the live line (Saints -125), total 43½.

10:07 a.m.: The Raiders defense matches with a three-and-out of its own. The Raiders are -125 on the live line (Saints -105), total 45½.

10:05 a.m.: Mack Hollins can’t make the catch along the sideline and the Raiders go three-and-out on their first possession. The Raiders are -105 on the live line (Saints -125), total 47½.

9:56 a.m.: Raiders now -1 at Westgate SuperBook.

9:43 a.m.: It looks like a similar story at Station Casinos, with the public all over the Raiders.

The rest of the games heading to kick, by percentage of tix bet:

63% Jaguars –

70% Raiders –

56% Cowboys –

70% Falcons –

73% Eagles –

59% Vikings –

73% Jets +

70% Giants +

55% Commanders +

53% 49ers pick 'em

68% Bills –

73% Bengals – — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) October 30, 2022

9:40 a.m.: The public loves the Raiders at BetMGM.

Public teams (+60% of bets) NFL Week 8 at @BetMGM 79% of bets on Titans +1 at HOU

74% on Raiders -1.5 at NO

72% on Commanders +3 at IND

71% on 49ers -1 at LAR

67% on Bengals -3.5 at CLE

65% on Bears +10 at DAL

65% on Dolphins -3.5 at DET

61% on Cardinals +3.5 at MIN — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 30, 2022

9:30 a.m.: From Caesars Sportsbook:

Spread tickets

— Raiders 69 percent

Spread handle

— Saints 78 percent

Total tickets

— Over 81 percent

Total handle

— Under 70 percent

Notable big bets

— Saints +1½ (-110) vs. Raiders $220,000 to win $200,000

9:00 a.m.: The latest spread, total and money line at Westgate SuperBook:

— Raiders (-1½, 48½, -120) at Saints (Even), 10:00 a.m.

Here are some of the props to track for the Raiders-Saints game:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Saints 23½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-210), -7½ (+240); Saints -3½ (+180), +7½ (-280).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes/no -110); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes Even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes Even/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 255½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -125), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Josh Jacobs 87½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Davante Adams 84½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Hunter Renfrow 42½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 7½ kicking points.

Saints props: Andy Dalton 20½ completions, 32½ attempts, 244½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Alvin Kamara 102½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes Even/no -120); Chris Olave 66½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -130); Wil Lutz 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.