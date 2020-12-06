NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders’ Carr already over TD prop

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New York Jets' quarterback Sam Darnold throws during the first half an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) works during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 43-6. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller runs with the ball during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at the Jets, the Rams at the Cardinals, and the Broncos at the Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 9, Vikings 6. First-half winners: Jaguars +6½ (+100), under 25½, Jaguars +290 ML.

11:21 a.m.: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has already gone over his TD prop of 1½ (-180).

11:19 a.m.: The Raiders have taken the lead. Waller catches a 38-yard TD, and the Raiders lead the Jets 17-13 with 1:12 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -520 on the live line (Jets +370), spread -7½, total 55½.

11:11 a.m.: The Browns are destroying the Titans. Cleveland leads 31-7 with 5:46 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -1,200 on the live line (Titans +680), spread -14½, total 72½.

11:03 a.m.: The Raiders force a turnover and end up kicking a field goal to cut the Jets’ lead to 13-10 with 6:07 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -210 on the live line (Jets +168), spread -3½, total 52½.

10:48 a.m.: Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has already hit his TD pass prop of over 1½ (+165).

10:46 a.m.: Crowder catches another TD, a 6-yarder, and the Jets lead the Raiders 13-7 with 12:02 left in the second quarter (extra point missed). The Raiders are -192 on the live line (Jets +154), spread -3½, total 56½.

10:42 a.m.: The Browns extend their lead to 17-0 over the Titans with 14:56 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -310 on the live line (Titans +240), spread -7½, total 58½.

1o:37 a.m.: The Raiders respond. Darren Waller catches a 9-yard TD, and the Raiders tie the Jets at 7 with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -355 on the live line (Jets +270), spread -6½, total 51½. Waller was +145 to score a TD.

10:29 a.m.: The Browns have come to play. Jarvis Landry catches a 2-yard TD, and the Browns lead the Titans 10-0 with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Browns are now -160 on the live line (Titans +130), spread -2½, total 54½.

10:27 a.m.: The Jaguars are 10-point underdogs, but they are leading the Vikings 9-0 with 6:04 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are still -168 on the live line (Jaguars +136), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:13 a.m.: The Jets strike first. Jamison Crowder catches a 3-yard TD, and the Jets lead the Raiders 7-0 with 9:03 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -184 on the live line (Jets +148), spread -3½, total 51½. Crowder was 14-1 to score the first TD and +220 to score at any point.

9:59 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Saints (-2½ -120, 45½, -145) at Falcons (+125), 10 a.m.

Lions (+140) at Bears (-3, 44, -160), 10 a.m.

Browns (+180) at Titans (-3½, 54, -210), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+400) at Dolphins (-10, 43, -500), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+425) at Vikings (-10, 51½, -550), 10 a.m.

Raiders (-7, 48½, -360) at Jets (+300), 10 a.m.

Colts (-3 -120, 50½, -180) at Texans (+160), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Lions-Bears total from 45 to 44

Raiders-Jets total from 46½ to 48½

