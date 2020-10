NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders, Chiefs defenses tighten up

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Raiders at Kansas City, Indianapolis at Cleveland and Minnesota at Seattle in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:25 p.m.: The punts continue. The Raiders get the ball back with 7:30 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -290 on the live line (Raiders +220), spread -3½, total 70½.

12:18 p.m.: The defenses have tightened up in the second half so far. The Raiders punt back to the Chiefs with 9:43 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -370 on the live line (Raiders +280), spread -6½, total 71½.

12:12 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt back and have the ball with 11:26 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -4½, total 74½.

12:07 p.m.: The Raiders have to punt on the first drive of the second half. The game is tied at 24 with 13:40 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -420 on the live line (Raiders +310), spread -6½, total 75½.

12:04 p.m.: The Steelers have put some distance on the Eagles, taking a 31-14 lead with 10:32 left in the third quarter. The Steelers are -5,000 on the live line (Eagles +1,500), spread -16½, total 62½.

11:51 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Texans -3, total 27

Falcons -4½, total 26½

Rams -3½, total 21

Steelers -3½, total 21½

Ravens -5½, total 21

Cardinals -3, total 22

Chiefs -6, total 28½

11:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 24, Raiders 24. First-half winners: Raiders +6½, over 27½. The first-half money line pushes. The Raiders were +300.

11:46 a.m.: The Chiefs kick a field goal to tie the Raiders at 24 with 28 seconds left until halftime. The Chiefs are -280 on the live line (Raiders +220), spread -4½, total 75½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 17, Jets 3. First-half winners: Cardinals -4 (+100), under 23½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 17, Bengals 0. First-half winners: Ravens -7 (-120), under 24½.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 20, Washington 10. First-half winners: Rams -4, over 22½.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Eagles 14. First-half winners: Eagles +4½, over 21½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 20, Falcons 7. First-half winners: Panthers +1½, over 26½. The Panthers scored a TD with 23 seconds left to push the first-half total over.

11:29 a.m.: And the Raiders take the lead. Henry Ruggs catches a 72-yard bomb from Carr, and the Raiders lead 24-21 with 2:39 left until halftime. The Chiefs are still -225 on the live line (Raiders +184), spread -3½, total 76½.

11:27 a.m.: The Raiders force a punt and will have a chance to cut or take the lead before halftime, trailing 21-17 with 4:16 left in the second quarter.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 10, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Jaguars +3½ (+100), under 26½. The Jaguars missed two field goals late in the half to keep the Texans in the lead.

11:16 a.m.: Waller was +170 to score a TD. Carr goes over his prop of 1½ TD passes (-125).

11:13 a.m.: The Raiders fight right back. Darren Waller catches a 5-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Chiefs’ lead to 21-17 with 6:24 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -650 on the live line (Raiders +440), spread -9½, total 72½.

11:06 a.m.: Mahomes finds Sammy Watkins for an 8-yard TD on third down, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 21-10 on the Raiders with 9:04 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -1,600 on the live line (Raiders +820), spread -14½, total 67½.

10:54 a.m.: The Raiders respond. Carr hits Nelson Agholor for a 59-yard TD between two Chiefs defenders, and the Raiders cut the Chiefs’ lead to 14-10 with 11:48 left in the seecond quarter. The Chiefs are now -700 on the live line (+470), spread -10½, total 63½.

10:50 a.m.: The Ravens have jumped all over the Bengals, taking a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Ravenes are -6,000 on the live line (Bengals +2,000), spread -23½, total 52½.

10:47 a.m.: Tyreek Hill runs in a 10-yard TD on a reverse, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 14-3 with 14:29 left in the second quarter. Hill was even-money (+100) to score a TD.

10:44 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Chiefs 7, Raiders 3. Chiefs are in the red zone. Kansas City is up to -1,400 on the live line (Raiders +800), spread -15½, total 54½.

10:41 a.m.: Derek Carr throws an interception on third down, and the Chiefs have the ball deep in Raiders territory. Carr was +120 to throw an interception.

10:36 a.m.: Mahomes was 18-1 to score the first TD of the game. He was 4-1 to score a TD at any point.

10:34 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes runs in for a 3-yard TD, and the Chiefs take a 7-3 lead on the Raiders with 2:06 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are now -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -10½, total 53½.

10:26 a.m.: The first score of Raiders-Chiefs won’t be a touchdown cashes at +180. The Raiders or Chiefs will make a field goal in the first quarter cashes at +110.

10:23 a.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 38-yard field goal, and the Raiders take a 3-0 lead on the Chiefs with 6:45 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are still -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -6½, total 50½.

10:18 a.m.: The Falcons strike first on a 35-yard TD run by Todd Gurley. Atlanta leads Carolina 7-0 with 8:19 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are -320 on the live line (+250), spread -6½, total 55½.

10:13 a.m.: The Raiders force a punt on the Chiefs’ opening drive. The Chiefs are -350 on the live line (Raiders +270), spread -7½, total 52½.

10 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Panthers (+135) at Falcons (-3 +100, 54, -155), 10 a.m.

Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10½, 54½, -500), 10 a.m.

Rams (-7 -120, 44½, -330) at Washington (+270), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+240) at Texans (-6½, 54½, -280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-7, 48½, -310) at Jets (+260), 10 a.m.

Eagles (+300) at Steelers (-7½, 44½, -360), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+525) at Ravens (-12½, 49½, -750), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves from overnight:

Raiders from +11½ to +10½

Rams-Washington total from 46 to 45

Texans from -5 to -6

Bengals-Ravens total from 50½ to 49½

Giants from +8½ to +7½

Giants-Cowboys total from 53½ to 52½

Browns from PK to -1

Colts-Browns total from 48 to 49½

Vikings-Seahawks total from 57 to 55

9:30 a.m.: Good morning. Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Panthers (+135) at Falcons (-3 +100, 54, -155), 10 a.m.

Raiders (+400) at Chiefs (-10½, 54½, -500), 10 a.m.

Rams (-7 -120, 44½, -330) at Washington (+270), 10 a.m.

Jaguars (+240) at Texans (-6½, 54½, -280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-7, 48½, -310) at Jets (+260), 10 a.m.

Eagles (+300) at Steelers (-7½, 44½, -360), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+525) at Ravens (-12½, 49½, -750), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (+320) at 49ers (-8, 51, -380), 1:05 p.m.

Giants (+290) at Cowboys (-7½, 52½, -350), 1:25 p.m.

Colts (-105) at Browns (-1, 49½, -115), 1:25 p.m.

Vikings (+250) at Seahawks (-7 +100, 55, -300), 5:20 p.m.

