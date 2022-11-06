NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders cover 1st half against Jaguars

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Jaguars game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jacksonville Jaguars' Jamal Agnew (39) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders' DJ Turner (19) as Agnew returns a kickoff in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, right, recovers a fumble as Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty, lower left, also reaches for the ball in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (5) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles away from Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Las Vegas Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (13) returns a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Rams at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:46 a.m.: Taylor Heinicke doesn’t give a bleep about triple coverage. The Commanders lead the Vikings 10-7 in the third quarter.

Heinicke throws into triple coverage… CAUGHT by Curtis Samuel! 📺: #MINvsWAS on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rhDoPc9SFW pic.twitter.com/ap2MolFicw — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -1½, total 17½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 35, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Bengals -4, over 21. Joe Mixon accounted for four touchdowns for Cincinnati.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -1, total 17½.

Second-half line: Bills -4, total 22½.

11:34 a.m.: Jaguars now -3½,Raiders-Jaguars second-half total up to 25.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 13, Colts 0. First-half winners: Patriots -3, under 19½. Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, and the Patriots defense sacked Colts QB Sam Ehlinger five times.

HALFTIME: Bills 14, Jets 10. First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 23. Jets running back Michael Carter scored on a 6-yard run with 32 seconds left to give the underdog the cover and send the total over.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -3, total 24½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 20, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Raiders -1, over 23½. Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected for two touchdowns, and Travis Etienne’s TD run with 4:50 left sent the first-half total over.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -5½, total 24½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 8, Packers 0. First-half winners: Lions +2½, under 24. U-g-l-y. Jared Goff’s touchdown pass with 15 seconds left until halftime cashed the underdog money line.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -1½, total 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 21, Bears 17. First-half winners: Dolphins -3, over 23. Tua Tagovailoa threw for a touchdown and the Dolphins also scored on a blocked kick to cover.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings Pick, total 20½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 7, Commanders 3. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, under 21. Justin Jefferson’s 9-yard reception from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter accounted for the only touchdown.

11:19 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -1½, total 24.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Falcons 10. First-half winners: Chargers -2½, under 24½. Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown reception with 32 seconds left, giving the Chargers the cover.

11:05 a.m.: It’s a touchdown. Raiders now lead the Jaguars 17-7 with 4:50 left until halftime. The Raiders are -450 on the live line (Jaguars +340), total 53½.

11:03 a.m.: Travis Etienne appears to bull his way into the end zone, but the ball also came out. Let’s see what they rule.

10:52 a.m.: Good protection for Derek Carr off the play-fakes, and he’s able to find Davante Adams alone for a 38-yard touchdown. The Raiders lead the Jaguars 17-0 with 10:51 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -800 on the live line (Jaguars +525), total 50½.

Have a day, Davante. His 2nd TD of the day! 🔥 📺: #LVvsJAX on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LSbQyGgPoM pic.twitter.com/OXGnXE9Wdk — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

10:41 a.m.: Daniel Carlson converts his 40th straight field goal, this one from 38 yards. The Raiders lead 10-0 early in the second quarter. The Raiders are -350 on the live line (Jaguars +270), total 46½.

10:36 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Raiders 7, Jaguars 0. The Raiders are -400 on the live line (Jaguars +300), total 46½.

10:35 a.m.: Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a forearm injury, according to the broadcast.

10:30 a.m.: Not a smart play by the Jaguars to bring out the kickoff and the Raiders force a punt that leads to good field position near midfield. The Raiders are -350 on the live line (Jaguars +270), total 47½.

10:23 a.m.: That was all Davante Adams on that drive. OK, maybe a little Derek Carr, too. He floats a ball along the sideline and Adams hauls it in for a 25-yard touchdown. The Raiders lead the Jaguars 7-0 with 4:45 to go in the first quarter. The Raiders are -250 on the live line (Jaguars +200), total 47½.

10:21 a.m.: Back-to-back catches by Davante Adams to keep the drive alive, and the Raiders are in business in Jaguars territory with 5:35 left in the first quarter.

10:10 a.m.: The Jaguars put together a nice opening drive, but Maxx Crosby pounces on the Trevor Lawrence fumble and the Raiders take over. The Raiders are -170 on the live line (Jaguars (+140), total 43½.

9:59 a.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this morning’s Raiders-Jaguars game:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Jaguars 23½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-220), -7½ (+210); Jaguars -3½ (+190), +7½ (-250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes Even/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions, 33½ attempts, 248½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Josh Jacobs will score a TD (yes/no -110); Davante Adams 79½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Jaguars props: Trevor Lawrence 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 242½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -125/no +105); Travis Etienne 79½ rushing yards, 22½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Christian Kirk 56½ receiving yards; Zay Jones 43½ receiving yards; Riley Patterson 6½ kicking points.

9:50 a.m.: Most bet teams today @BetMGM:

1. Dolphins -4½

2. Vikings -3

3. Chargers -3

Public teams (+60% of bets) in Week 9 @BetMGM

73% on Panthers +7½

68% on Dolphins -4½

66% on Raiders -2

64% on Seahawks +2

62% on Packers -3½

62% on Bucs -3

61% on Saints +2

60% on Titans +12½

Most bet player props @BetMGM

Jaylen Waddle over 68½ receiving yards (-115)

Jared Goff under 23½ pass completions (-105)

Khalil Herbert over 40½ rushing yards (-115)

Aaron Jones over 66½ rushing yards (-115)

DeAndre Hopkins over 83½ receiving yards (-115)

9:45 a.m.: Big bets at Caesars Sportsbook:

A Nevada bettor placed $𝟗𝟎𝟎𝐊 IN NFL BETS 🤯 $325K on Saints +3 (-130) vs Ravens

$300K on Vikings -3 (-120) vs Commanders

$275K on Jets +12 (-110) vs Bills pic.twitter.com/Cl8mD6LRgb — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

MASSIVE PATRIOTS BET A Nevada bettor just put $500K on the Patriots -5.5 (-110) 😱 pic.twitter.com/pxnJOxNGGK — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

ANOTHER BIG JETS ML BET 😱 A Nevada bettor put $20K on the Jets (+475 ML) to beat the Bills today. Potential win: $95,000 pic.twitter.com/Zk3Yz1kxkr — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

BIG WASHINGTON BET A Nevada bettor put $100,000 on the Commanders (+150 ML) to beat the… Vikings 😳 pic.twitter.com/O14qz6gVQk — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

9:43 a.m.: Morning spread and total movement:

Patriots from -5½ to -5

Bills from -11 to -10½

Dolphins-Bears total from 45½ to 56

Packers from -3½ to -4

Chargers from -3 to -2½

9 a.m.: Here is the schedule of this morning games:

— Raiders (-2½, 48, -145) at Jaguars (+125), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+195) at Patriots (-5½, 40½, -230), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-11, 45½, -600) at Jets (+450), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (-4, 45½, -200) at Bears (+175), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 43½, -165) at Commanders (+145), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-3½, 49½, -180) at Lions (+160), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-3, 49, -155) at Falcons (+135), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+270) at Bengals (-7, 42½, -330), 10 a.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.