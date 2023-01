NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders cover as double-digit underdog

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-49ers game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass while being defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38) during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) tackles Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Indianapolis Colts' Brandon Facyson (31) closes in on New York Giants' Richie James (80) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) is hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets away from Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) while throwing during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) flips while celebrating after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting during the second half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is upended trying to leap over Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham stretches before an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a 24-yard touchdown pass while being defended by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a four-yard touchdown pass while being defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) tackles Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after scoring a 60-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after scoring a 60-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Danny Gray (6) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the second half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Welcome back to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots, the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

5:10 p.m.: The latest on tonight’s game:

— Steelers (+105) at Ravens (-1½, 35½, -125), 5:20 p.m.

4:29 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 37, Raiders 34. Tashaun Gipson’s interception in overtime set up Robbie Gould’s winning field, and the 10-point favorites avoided the outright upset bid by the Raiders. The game sailed over the total of 41.

4:25 p.m.: Josh Jacobs over 58½ rushing yards prop is in unofficially.

4:19 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 41, Vikings 17. The Packers dominated from the start and easily covered as 3-point favorites. The Vikings scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to send the total over 47½.

4:18 p.m.: Robbie Gould misses a 41-yard field goal as time expired. The Raiders and 49ers are headed to overtime tied at 34.

4:11 p.m.: Davante Adams’ diving catch puts the Raiders in position, and Josh Jacobs caps the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Raiders 34, 49ers 34 with 1:11 left in regulation. The 49ers are -200 on the live line (Raiders +165).

4:09 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 23, Jets 6. Seattle forced three turnovers and covered as even-money home underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 43.

4:02 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 31, Rams 10. The Chargers pulled away in the second half to easily cover as 6½-point favorites. The total of 41 pushed.

3:59 p.m.: Jordan Mason finds the end zone for the first time in his career to put the 49ers up 34-27 over the Raiders with 2:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -2000 on the live line (Raiders +1000).

3:53 p.m.: Daniel Carlson hits from 57 yards, and the Raiders are tied with the 49ers at 27. There’s 4:08 left in regulation. The 49ers are -240 on the live line (Raiders +195).

3:45 p.m.: Robbie Gould squeezes the kick inside the upright and the 49ers lead the Raiders 27-24 with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340).

3:20 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Raiders 24, 49ers 21. The over is already in. The 49ers are -120 on the live line (Raiders -110), total 57½.

3:14 p.m.: They are chanting Brock Purdy’s name at Allegiant Stadium, and then he noodle-arms a throw that is intercepted by the Raiders. The 49ers are -190 on the live line (Raiders +155), total 57½.

3:00 p.m.: Christian McCaffrey scores on a 14-yard run for the 49ers to cut the Raiders lead to 24-21 with 5:22 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -170 on the live line (Raiders +140), total 60½.

2:59 p.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -½, total 21½.

2:56 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 27, Vikings 3. First-half winners: Packers -2½, over 23½. The Packers scored in all three phases to easily cover the first half.

2:49 p.m.: What a play by Jarrett Stidham to find Davante Adams for a 60-yard touchdown. The Raiders lead the 49ers 24-14 early in the third quarter and are -145 on the live line (49ers +115), total 57½.

2:45 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -2½, total 21.

2:41 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Rams 10. First-half winners: Chargers -3½, over 20½. Austin Ekeler ran for two scores to help secure the cover by the favorite.

2:38 p.m.: Second-half line: Jets -3½, total 22.

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 17, Jets 6. First-half winners: Seahawks +½, over 21. Seattle QB Geno Smith tossed two touchdowns for the outright cover by the home underdogs.

2:30 p.m.: UPDATE — Second-half line: 49ers -6.

2:29 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -6½, total 21.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, 49ers 14. First-half winners: Raiders +6½, over 20½. Davante Adams made a spectacular touchdown grab with 10 seconds left in the half to give the underdogs the outright cover.

2:21 p.m.: What a catch by Davante Adams.

2:04 p.m.: Josh Jacobs is stacked up on fourth-and-goal, and the Raiders turn the ball over on downs. The 49ers are -800 on the live line (Raiders +525), total 49½.

1:56 p.m.: Darnell Savage’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown puts the Packers ahead of the Vikings 14-3. The Packers are -600 on the live line (Vikings +420), total 57½.

1:51 p.m.: George Kittle gets his feet in bounds in the corner of the end zone and the 49ers lead the Raiders 14-10 with 9:38 left in the second quarter. The 49ers are -1000 on the live line (Raiders +625), total 51½.

1:41 p.m.: Keisean Nixon’s 105-yard kickoff return has the Packers up 7-3 over the Vikings. The Packers are -300 on the live line (Vikings +240), total 53½.

1:38 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Raiders 10, 49ers 7.

1:31 p.m.: The Raiders can’t punch it in after reaching the red zone and settle for Daniel Carlson’s short field goal. The Raiders lead the 49ers 10-7 with 1:45 left in the first quarter.

1:21 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 24. Tom Brady’s 1-yard sneak with 1:58 left gave the hosts the cover as 3½-point favorites and the NFC South title. The game went over the total of 40½.

1:15 p.m.: The Raiders have the early lead over the 49ers.

First drive of @Jarrett_Stidham's first NFL start ends in a TD 🙌 📺: #SFvsLV on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AWLwvE0huJ pic.twitter.com/Mz5zciaOov — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 23, Dolphins 21. Mike Gesicki’s 4-yard touchdown reception with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter gave the Dolphins the cover as 3-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 41½ on the late score.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24. Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown passes, and the 12½-point favorites avoided the outright upset. The game went over the total of 46.

1:03 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-49ers game:

Team totals: Raiders 16½ (under -130), 49ers 26½.

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -3½ (+550), +14½ (-190); 49ers +3½ (-800), -14½ (+170).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 37½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +425/no -550); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +170/no -190).

Raiders props: Jarrett Stidham ½ TD passes (over -200), will throw an interception (yes -215/no +185); Josh Jacobs 58½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Davante Adams 60½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +210/no -250); Daniel Carlson 4½ kicking points (over -125).

49ers props: Brock Purdy 220½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145); Christian McCaffrey 108½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -165/no +145); Brandon Aiyuk 50½ receiving yards; George Kittle 47½ receiving yards; Robbie Gould 7½ kicking points (over -130).

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 20, Cardinals 19. Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal as time expired to help the Falcons avoid the outright upset as 6½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 40½.

1:00 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 31, Texans 3. The Jaguars rode a strong rushing attack to the easy cover as 3½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 43½.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 41, Bears 10. Jared Goff threw three touchdowns for the easy cover as 4-point favorites, but the game stayed under the total of 52½.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 20, Eagles 10. Marshon Lattimore iced the upset with a 12-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Saints won as +190 money-line underdogs, and the game stayed under the total of 42.

12:53 p.m.: The afternoon rundown:

— Jets (-1, 43, -120) at Seahawks (Even), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-10, 41, -500) at Raiders (+400), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+150) at Packers (-3, 47½, -170), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+225) at Chargers (-6½, 41, -265), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+105) at Ravens (-1½, 35½, -125), 5:20 p.m.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 24, Commanders 10. Deshaun Watson tossed three second-half touchdowns and the Browns pulled the outright upset as even-money underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

12:44 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 38, Colts 10. Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns and ran for two more as the 5½-point home favorites covered easily. The game went over the total of 39.

12:39 p.m.: Mike Evans hauls in the deep ball from Tom Brady, and the Buccaneers lead the Panthers 24-21 with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter after the two-point conversion. That sends the total over.

12:25 p.m.: The live line on William Hill is currently suspended.

12:23 p.m.: Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback for the Dolphins and he’s intercepted to put the Patriots in prime position early in the fourth quarter. Teddy Bridgewater is questionable with a hand injury.

12:11 p.m.: The Patriots defense scores for the fourth straight week. Kyle Duggar gets the pick-six and New England now leads the Dolphins 16-14 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

12:09 p.m.: Albert Okwuegbunam’s 25-yard touchdown reception gives the Broncos a 17-13 lead over the heavily favored Chiefs with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

12:06 p.m.: A.J. Brown scores on a 78-yard reception and the Eagles now trail the Saints 13-10 late in the third quarter.

12:01 p.m.: Colts-Giants over 39 is in.

11:56 a.m.: Teddy Bridgewater freelances and finds Raheem Mostert for the 2-yard touchdown reception and the Dolphins lead the Patriots 14-7 with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -2½, total 17½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -3, total 20½.

Second-half line: Chiefs -7, total 23½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -3½, total 20½.

Second-half line: UPDATED: Texans -1, total 18½.

Second-half line: Lions -½, total 26.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 13, Broncos 10. First-half winners: Broncos +7½, under 23½. Patrick Mahomes has a touchdown pass, but the hosts didn’t cover. Harrison Butker’s 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired that would have sent the total over was blocked.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3½, total 20½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 21, Texans 0. First-half winners: Jaguars -3, under 21½. Travis Etienne Jr. has a 62-yard TD run, and the Jaguars added a defensive touchdown to cover.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 14, Buccaneers 10. First-half winners: Panthers +2½, over 19½. Sam Darnold threw two touchdowns to help the underdog cover outright. Mike Evans’ 63-yard TD reception with 2:10 left in the half sent the total over.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 24, Bears 10. First-half winners: Lions -3, over 26½. Jared Goff’s second touchdown pass with 4:16 remaining in the second quarter sent the first-half total over.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 24, Colts 3. First-half winners: Giants -3, over 18½. Landon Collins’ 52-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:45 left in the second quarter sent the first-half total over.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 7, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Dolphins +1½, under 20. Tyreek Hill has a touchdown run to help the underdogs cover.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 14, Cardinals 13. First-half winners: Cardinals +3½, over 20. Matt Prater made a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left until halftime to give the underdogs the cover.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -6, total 20½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 13, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Saints +3, under 20½. The Eagles offense managed 61 yards and two first downs in the opening half.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -½, total 19½.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 7, Browns 3. First-half winners: Commanders -½, under 20. Carson Wentz’s QB sneak with 21 seconds left in the half to cap a 21-play, 11-minute drive gave the favorite the cover.

10:57 a.m.: Sam Darnold has two touchdown passes, and the Panthers lead 14-0 over the host Buccaneers midway through the second quarter. The Panthers are -280 on the live line (Buccaneers +225), total 41½.

10:53 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes is intercepted in the end zone and the heavily favored Chiefs can’t extend their 6-3 lead over the Broncos midway through the second quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Broncos +475), total 39½.

10:42 a.m.: Tyreek Hill reaches the ball across the goal line before going out of bounds then adds a back flip. The Dolphins and Patriots are tied 7-7 early in the second quarter. The Patriots are -160 on the live line (Dolphins +130), total 46½.

10:40 a.m.: D’Andre Swift scores on a 17-yard run and the Lions go back ahead of the Bears 14-10 in the opening minute of the second quarter. The Lions are -5½ on the live spread, total 64½.

10:30 a.m.: Tyler Allgeier finds the end zone on a 5-yard run and the Falcons lead the Cardinals 7-3 early in the second quarter. The Falcons are -400 on the live line (Cardinals +300), total 40½.

10:24 a.m.: Tyquan Thornton makes a 7-yard touchdown grab to put the Patriots up 7-0 over the Dolphins. The Patriots are -350 on the live line (Dolphins +270), total 44½.

10:22 a.m.: Taysom Hill caps a long drive for the Saints with a 1-yard touchdown run. New Orleans leads the Eagles 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The Saints are -115 on the live line (Eagles -115), total 43½.

10:07 a.m.: The Panthers strike first in Tampa Bay and lead the Buccaneers 7-0 early in the first quarter. Tommy Tremble with the TD reception from Sam Darnold.

10:02 a.m.: We are off and running with a busy slate of nine games.

9:55 a.m.: More line movement this morning:

— Commanders from -2 to -1

— Eagles from -5 to -4½

— Lions from -5½ to -4

— Broncos-Chiefs total from 45½ to 46

9:44 a.m.: For those following the Circa contests:

9:38 a.m.: The story at BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets) for Week 17:

– 82% on 49ers -9½

– 77% on Giants -5½

– 75% on Jaguars -3

– 68% on Chiefs -12½

– 67% on Jets -1½

– 62% on Panthers +4

– 60% on Lions -6

Most bet player props:

– Justin Jefferson over 97½ receiving yards (-115)

– Justin Fields over 73½ rushing yards (-115)

– Curtis Samuel over 31½ receiving yards (-115)

– Travis Etienne over 71½ rushing yards (-115)

– Mike Evans over 58½ receiving yards (-115)

Updated NFL Week 17 betting 👇 Most bet games 🎟️

1. Saints-Eagles

2. Bears-Lions

3. Vikings-Packers Most bet teams 🎟️

1. Eagles -6

2. Lions -6

3. Vikings +3 Most bet teams 💰

1. Jaguars -3

2. Panthers +4

3. Eagles -6 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 1, 2023

9:30 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

NFL Week 17 splits 👀 pic.twitter.com/ryBP8NjNYO — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 1, 2023

The Texans have won 9 straight vs. the Jaguars, but an Arizona bettor has $165,000 on the Jags ML (-165) 😯 pic.twitter.com/PTQCMGE9Fr — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 1, 2023

9 a.m.: Here is the rundown of today’s games:

— Panthers (+165) at Buccaneers (-3½, 40½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+110) at Commanders (-2, 41½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+200) at Eagles (-5, 42, -240), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+240) at Falcons (-6½, 40½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3½, 43, -185) at Texans (+165), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+210) at Lions (-5½, 52½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+140) at Patriots (-3, 41½, -160), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+550) at Chiefs (-12½, 45½, -800), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+210) at Giants (-5½, 39, -250), 10 a.m.

— Jets (-2, 43½, -130) at Seahawks (+110), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-9½, 41, -450) at Raiders (+375), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+150) at Packers (-3, 47½, -170), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+225) at Chargers (-6½, 41, -265), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+110) at Ravens (-2, 35½, -130), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line/total movement:

— Browns-Commanders total from 41 to 41½

— Eagles from -5½ to -5

— Patriots from -2½ to -3

— Dolphins-Patriots total from 41 to 41½

— Broncos-Chiefs total from 45 to 45½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Buccaneers 30, Panthers 24 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -3½, over 40½, Buccaneers -185 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +2½, over 19½ (Panthers 14-10)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -3½, over 20½ (Buccaneers 20-10)

Yards per play: Panthers 6.6, Buccaneers 6.5 (Buccaneeers lead 478-400 in total yards)

Turnovers: Buccaneers +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Panthers 14-0; Buccaneers 30-21

— Browns 24, Commanders 10 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Browns +1, under 41½, Browns even ML

First-half winners: Commanders -½, under 20 (Commanders 7-3)

Second-half winners: Browns -½, over 19½ (Browns 21-3)

Yards per play: Browns 5.7, Commanders 3.8 (Browns lead 301-260 in total yards)

Turnovers: Browns +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Browns 24-10; Commanders 7-3

— Saints 20, Eagles 10 (at Philadelphia)

Full-game winners: Saints +4½, under 42, Saints +190 ML

First-half winners: Saints +3, under 20½ (Saints 13-0)

Second-half winners: Saints +6, under 20½ (Eagles 10-7)

Yards per play: Saints 4.7, Eagles 5.9 (Tied 313-313 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Saints 13-0; Eagles never led

— Falcons 20, Cardinals 19 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +6½, under 40½, Falcons -300 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +3½, over 20 (Falcons 14-13)

Second-half winners: Cardinals +3½, under 20½ (Tied 6-6)

Yards per play: Cardinals 4.9, Falcons 4.9 (Cardinals lead 339-298 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 3-0, 10-7; Falcons 7-3, 14-10

— Jaguars 31, Texans 3 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Jaguars -3½, under 43½, Jaguars -185 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars -3, under 21½ (Jaguars 21-0)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +1, under 18½ (Jaguars 10-3)

Yards per play: Jaguars 5.6, Texans 4.1 (Jaguars lead 337-277 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Jaguars 28-0, 31-3; Texans never led

— Lions 41, Bears 10 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions -4, under 52½, Lions -210 ML

First-half winners: Lions -3, over 26½ (Lions 24-10)

Second-half winners: Lions -½, under 26 (Lions 17-0)

Yards per play: Bears 4.6, Lions 7.2 (Lions lead 504-230 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Bears 7-0; Lions 41-10

— Patriots 23, Dolphins 21 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +3, over 41½, Patriots -160 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins +1½, under 20 (Tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +3, over 20½ (Patriots 16-14)

Yards per play: Dolphins 4.8, Patriots 4.4 (Dolphins lead 333-249 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 14-7; Patriots 23-14

— Chiefs 27, Broncos 24 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Broncos +12½, over 46, Chiefs -800 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +7½, under 23½ (Chiefs 13-10)

Second-half winners: Broncos +7, over 23½ (Tied 14-14)

Yards per play: Broncos 4.7, Chiefs 6.4 (Chiefs lead 374-307 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Broncos 10-6, 17-13; Chiefs 27-17

— Giants 38, Colts 10 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Giants -5½, over 39, Giants -250 ML

First-half winners: Giants -3, over 18½ (Giants 24-3)

Second-half winners: Giants -2½, over 17½ (Giants 14-7)

Yards per play: Colts 4.5, Giants 6.5 (Giants lead 394-252 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Colts 3-0; Giants 31-3, 38-10

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.