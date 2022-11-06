NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders favored in Jacksonville

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Jaguars game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Rams at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:59 a.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this morning’s Raiders-Jaguars game:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Jaguars 23½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-220), -7½ (+210); Jaguars -3½ (+190), +7½ (-250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes Even/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions, 33½ attempts, 248½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Josh Jacobs will score a TD (yes/no -110); Davante Adams 79½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Jaguars props: Trevor Lawrence 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 242½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -125/no +105); Travis Etienne 79½ rushing yards, 22½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Christian Kirk 56½ receiving yards; Zay Jones 43½ receiving yards; Riley Patterson 6½ kicking points.

9:50 a.m.: Most bet teams today @BetMGM:

1. Dolphins -4½

2. Vikings -3

3. Chargers -3

Public teams (+60% of bets) in Week 9 @BetMGM

73% on Panthers +7½

68% on Dolphins -4½

66% on Raiders -2

64% on Seahawks +2

62% on Packers -3½

62% on Bucs -3

61% on Saints +2

60% on Titans +12½

Most bet player props @BetMGM

Jaylen Waddle over 68½ receiving yards (-115)

Jared Goff under 23½ pass completions (-105)

Khalil Herbert over 40½ rushing yards (-115)

Aaron Jones over 66½ rushing yards (-115)

DeAndre Hopkins over 83½ receiving yards (-115)

9:45 a.m.: Big bets at Caesars Sportsbook:

A Nevada bettor placed $𝟗𝟎𝟎𝐊 IN NFL BETS 🤯 $325K on Saints +3 (-130) vs Ravens

$300K on Vikings -3 (-120) vs Commanders

$275K on Jets +12 (-110) vs Bills pic.twitter.com/Cl8mD6LRgb — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

MASSIVE PATRIOTS BET A Nevada bettor just put $500K on the Patriots -5.5 (-110) 😱 pic.twitter.com/pxnJOxNGGK — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

ANOTHER BIG JETS ML BET 😱 A Nevada bettor put $20K on the Jets (+475 ML) to beat the Bills today. Potential win: $95,000 pic.twitter.com/Zk3Yz1kxkr — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

BIG WASHINGTON BET A Nevada bettor put $100,000 on the Commanders (+150 ML) to beat the… Vikings 😳 pic.twitter.com/O14qz6gVQk — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

9:43 a.m.: Morning spread and total movement:

Patriots from -5½ to -5

Bills from -11 to -10½

Dolphins-Bears total from 45½ to 56

Packers from -3½ to -4

Chargers from -3 to -2½

9 a.m.: Here is the schedule of this morning games:

— Raiders (-2½, 48, -145) at Jaguars (+125), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+195) at Patriots (-5½, 40½, -230), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-11, 45½, -600) at Jets (+450), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (-4, 45½, -200) at Bears (+175), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 43½, -165) at Commanders (+145), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-3½, 49½, -180) at Lions (+160), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-3, 49, -155) at Falcons (+135), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+270) at Bengals (-7, 42½, -330), 10 a.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.