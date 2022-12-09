NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders heavily favored to cover in 2nd quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Rams game. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a one-handed catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey defends during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Welcome to “Thursday Night Football.”

The Raiders are consensus 6½-point road favorites against the Los Angeles Rams. The total is down to 41 at the Westgate SuperBook after being at 42 earlier in the day at most Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

6:03 p.m.: The drive fizzles in the red zone, but Daniel Carlson hits his second FG of the game and the Raiders lead the Rams 13-3 with 9:40 to go in the second quarter. The Raiders are -700 on the live line (Rams +475), total 44½.

6:01 p.m.: The Raiders are finding a lot of success with the jet sweep.

5:53 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 10, Rams 3. First-quarter winners: Raiders -½, over 7½.

5:51 p.m.: Matt Gay hits a 55-yard field goal and the Rams are on the board. They trail the Raiders 10-3 late in the first quarter. The Raiders are -500 on the live line (Rams +375), total 45½.

5:47 p.m.: Baker Mayfield into the game at quarterback for the Rams. The Raiders are -600 on the live line (Rams +420), total 44½.

5:45 p.m.: Also cashing: Will there be a made field goal in the first quarter? (Yes, even)

5:44 p.m.: Daniel Carlson connects from 52 yards and the Raiders take a 10-0 lead over the Rams with 2:22 left in the first quarter. That cashes the first-quarter over.

5:43 p.m.: Mark Davis and Ice Cube. Smooth.

5:39 p.m.: Rams No. 97 is going to hate watching film of this game.

5:31 p.m.: John Wolford does start at QB for the Rams.

5:30 p.m.: Also cashing: Jacobs to score a TD (-165) and the first score will be a TD (-155).

5:29 p.m.: Josh Jacobs was +350 at Station Casinos, and +425 at Circa Sports and Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD.

5:26 p.m.: Josh Jacobs plows into the end zone from 1 yard out, and the Raiders lead the Rams 7-0 with 9:13 left in the first quarter. That was a 12-play drive. The Raiders are -500 on the live line (Rams +375), total 44½.

5:18 p.m.: Davante Adams gets the best of Jalen Ramsey early for a 32-yard grab, and the Raiders are in business on their first drive. That cashes the over prop on Adams’ longest reception (29½ yards).

5:05 p.m.: Major wagers at Caesars Sportsbook:

A Nevada bettor just placed TWO BIG BETS on the Rams tonight 🐏 $145K on the Rams 1H +3.5 (-110)

$110K on the Rams +6.5 (-115) pic.twitter.com/bePSeepQLU — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 9, 2022

5:03 p.m.: All signs point to John Wolford starting at QB for the Rams, according to the broadcast.

5:01 p.m.: Seeing a lot of different numbers out there now. Westgate is Raiders -6, total 41½. Circa at -5½, total 42. Station still at -6½, 41½.

5 p.m.: Here is the outlook for tonight’s game:

— Raiders (-6½, 41, -300) at Rams (+250), 5:15 p.m.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for tonight’s Raiders-Rams game:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Rams 17½ (under -130).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -10½ (+175), +3½ (-450); Rams +10½ (-200), -3½ (+375).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -155/no +135); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 36½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +330/no -400); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +340/no -410); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 21½ completions, 33½ attempts, 253½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -140), will throw an interception (yes -120/no even); Josh Jacobs 93½ rushing yards, 19½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -165/no +145); Davante Adams 93½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -140), longest reception 29½, will score a TD (yes -155/no +135); Mack Hollins 45½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +265/no -320); Foster Moreau 32½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +265/no -320); Daniel Carlson 7½ kicking points (over -120).

Rams props: Matt Gay 5½ kicking points (over -145).

