NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders heavy underdogs in 1st quarter

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Jacksonville Jaguars in the morning slate, the San Francisco 49ers at the Los Angeles Rams iduring the afternoon and the Miami Dolphins visiting the New England Patriots in the Sunday night game.

10:22 a.m.: The Bills cash in the Jimmy Garoppolo interception as Latavius Murray plows into the end zone. The Raiders and Bills are tied 7-7 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -320 on the live line (Raiders +260), total 54½.

10:14 a.m.: Kenneth Walker caps a 12-play drive that takes almost 8 minutes off the clock with a 1-yard plunge and the Seahawks lead the Lions 7-0. The Lions are -130 on the live line (Seahawks Even), total 49½.

10:12 a.m.: Gus Edwards finds the end zone on the Ravens’ first drive and they lead the Bengals 7-0. The Ravens are -140 on the live line (Bengals +110), total 47½.

10:09 a.m.: Anthony Richardson is a problem. He bulls his way into the end zone and the Colts lead the Texans 7-0 early. The Colts are -190 on the live line (Texans +150), total 43½.

10:06 a.m.: The Raiders take the opening drive right down the field, and Davante Adams finishes it off on the screen pass. Adams was 10-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the game’s first touchdown. The Raiders lead the Bills 7-0 and are +150 on the live line (Bills -190), total 52½.

10:04 a.m.: We’re underway.

9:58 a.m.: The Texans have gone to -1 over the Colts at the Westgate SuperBook after the game was pick’em for much of the morning.

9:45 a.m.: Here are some of the props from the Westgate SuperBook to track for this morning’s Raiders-Bills game:

Team totals: Raiders 19½ (-115), Bills 27½ (over -130).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (+180), +17½ (-400); Bills -3½ (-220), -17½ (+300).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -190/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -150); longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -340); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +375/no -500); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -360/no +280); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +140/no -160).

Raiders props: Jimmy Garoppolo 231½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +140); Josh Jacobs 70½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Davante Adams 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -150), will score a TD (yes +190/no -240).

Bills props: Josh Allen 263½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (over -170), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); James Cook 55½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +145/no -170); Stefon Diggs 76½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -135), will score a TD (yes +135/no -155).

9:40 a.m.: A couple of big bets reported at Caesars Sportsbook on the Raiders and Packers, respectively:

Another bettor in New Jersey just places $100K on the Packers (+135 ML) 🧀 pic.twitter.com/6l5VccsPuQ — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 17, 2023

A bettor in New Jersey placed $100K on the Raiders +7.5 (-110) today ☠️ pic.twitter.com/GBpNLQMi0B — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) September 17, 2023

9:25 a.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets) in Week 2

80% on Giants -4

78% on Chiefs -3½

70% on Browns -2½

68% on Lions -4½

66% on Saints -3

64% on Chargers -2½

63% on Dolphins -2½

62% on Packers +1½

Most bet games

▪️ Dolphins-Patriots

▪️ Seahawks-Lions

▪️ Chiefs-Jaguars

Most bet teams

▪️ Dolphins -2½

▪️ Chiefs -3½

▪️ Lions -4½

Most bet OVERS

▪️ Dolphins-Patriots 46½

▪️ Seahawks-Lions 47

▪️ Chiefs-Jaguars 51½

Most bet UNDERS

▪️ Jets-Cowboys 38½

▪️ Ravens-Bengals 45½

▪️ Commanders-Broncos 38½

Most bet (tickets) player props

Bijan Robinson over 2½ receptions (-155)

99% of bets are on Bijan Robinson OVER 2.5 receptions – most bet player prop at @BetMGM. Robinson caught 6 balls for 27 yards in Week 1.pic.twitter.com/QFv9PyrSs7 — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 17, 2023

Courtland Sutton under 49½ receiving yards (-115)

Christian Kirk over 42½ receiving yards (-115)

James Cook over 17½ receiving yards (-110)

James Conner under 60½ rushing yards (-115)

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Chargers (-2½, 45½, -145) at Titans (+125), 10 a.m.

— Packers (+130) at Falcons (-2½, 40½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Colts (-110) at Texans (Pick, 40, -110), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (+180) at Lions (-5, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+125) at Buccaneers (-2½, 41, -145), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+300) at Bills (-7½, 47, -400), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-3, 50½, -170) at Jaguars (+145), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+150) at Bengals (-3, 45½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Giants (-4, 40, -210) at Cardinals (+175), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-7, 45, -330) at Rams (+260), 1:05 p.m.

— Jets (+325) at Cowboys (-8½, 38½, -425), 1:25 p.m.

— Commanders (+170) at Broncos (-4, 38, -200), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-2½, 46½, -145) at Patriots (+125), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line movement

Lions to -5 from -4½

Bears-Buccaneers total to 41 from 40

Giants-Cardinals total to 40 from 39½

Commanders-Broncos total to 38 from 38½

Dolphins-Patriots total to 46½ from 45½

