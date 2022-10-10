NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders lose to Chiefs but cover on ‘MNF’

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season.

The Raiders are visiting the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown on “Monday Night Football.”

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

8:28 p.m.: That’s it for tonight. Thanks for reading.

— Chiefs 30, Raiders 29 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Raiders +7, over 51½, Chiefs -340 ML

First-half winners: Raiders +4½, over 26½ (Raiders 20-10)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -7½, over 27½ (Chiefs 20-9)

Yards per play: Raiders 6.8, Chiefs 5.3 (Raiders lead 378-368 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Raiders 17-0; Chiefs 30-23

8:22 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 30, Raiders 29. Travis Kelce had four touchdown receptions for the Chiefs, who won but didn’t cover as 7-point favorites. The Raiders, who blew a 17-0 first-half lead, missed a two-point conversion attempt with 4:27 left that would have given them the lead. The game went over the total of 51½.

8:19 p.m.: That initial bobble probably is going to cost Davante Adams a catch and first down.

8:14 p.m.: Live line now Chiefs -125, Raiders -105.

8:11 p.m.: Big stop for the Raiders defense, and they will get the ball back with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -170 on the live line (Raiders +140).

8:04 p.m.: Derek Carr over 1½ TD passes (over -130) cashes.

8:03 p.m.: Davante Adams over 81½ receiving yards cashes.

8:00 p.m.: What a throw by Derek Carr, who drops it in the bucket for Davante Adams. The Raiders don’t get the two-point conversion, though, and trail the Chiefs 30-29 with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -500 on the live line (Raiders +375).

7:51 p.m.: Four. Cuatro. Quatre. Vier. Travis Kelce catches another TD pass. The Chiefs lead 30-23 with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter. That should clinch it for the over as well. The Chiefs are -900 on the live line (Raiders +575), total 61½.

7:49 p.m.: Troy Aikman is not a fan of the officiating tonight.

7:48 p.m.: Matthew Wright yanks the 37-yard field-goal attempt, but the Raiders are called for defensive holding to keep the drive alive. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Raiders +475), total 60½.

7:36 p.m.: The Raiders settle for a 47-yard field goal from their MVP, Daniel Carlson. Chiefs 24, Raiders 23 with 14:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are +270 on the live line (Chiefs -380), total 60½.

7:32 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Chiefs 24, Raiders 20. The Chiefs are -380 on the live line (Raiders +290), total 59½.

7:28 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes over 2½ TD passes cashes.

7:24 p.m.: Travis Kelce cuts back across the field after hauling in the Patrick Mahomes pass and scores his third touchdown of the night. The Chiefs now lead 24-20 after spotting the Raiders a 17-point lead. The Chiefs are -500 on the live line (Raiders (+375), total 59½.

7:07 p.m.: That roughing the passer call in the first half may have sparked the Chiefs. They take the opening drive of the second half and Travis Kelce catches his second touchdown. The Raiders lead the Chiefs 20-17 with 9:25 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -160 on the live line (Raiders +130), total 57½.

6:57 p.m.: The second half is underway. Raiders 20, Chiefs 10.

6:56 p.m.: Props that have cashed so far:

— General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180); largest lead 14½ points (over -130); longest TD 42½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (no -110); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110); will either team score three straight times (yes -220); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370)

— Raiders props: Derek Carr longest completion 37½ yards; Josh Jacobs 60½ rushing yards; Davante Adams will score a TD (yes -110); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

— Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes rushing yards 17½; Travis Kelce will score a TD (yes -125).

6:47 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -7½, total 27½

6:45 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 20, Chiefs 10. First-half winners: Raiders +4½, over 26½. Davante Adams had a long touchdown reception, and Josh Jacobs added a rushing score to help the Raiders cover. Maxx Crosby had two sacks as the Raiders defense held the Chiefs largely in check. Daniel Carlson kicked a 50-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter to send the total over.

6:43 p.m.: Ball don’t lie. Matthew Wright hits from 59 yards.

6:39 p.m.: The Raiders take advantage of that sketchy roughing the passer call with Daniel Carlson’s 50-yard field goal and lead 20-7 with 17 seconds left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -190 on the live line (Chiefs +155), total 53½.

6:36 p.m.: Carl Cheffers, ladies and gentlemen.

Chris Jones gets called for roughing the passer and Andy Reid was not happy about it.#LVvsKC pic.twitter.com/lPzenksppa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 11, 2022

6:31 p.m.: This is the two-minute warning. The Raiders are driving up 17-7 and -160 on the live line (Chiefs +130), total 53½.

6:24 p.m.: Travis Kelce was -125 to score a TD.

6:21 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes looks off his primary receiver and dumps a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who takes it inside the 1-yard line. Mahomes hits Travis Kelce in the back of the end zone on the next play and the Raiders lead is down to 17-7 with 4:40 until halftime. The Raiders are -135 on the live line (Chiefs +105), total 55½.

6:16 p.m.: Maxx Crosby is wrecking his former college teammate, Andrew Wylie. And then the Raiders give up a big play on the ground. Did the Chiefs finally find something that works against the Raiders defense?

6:10 p.m.: Daniel Carlson is automatic. The kicker gives the Raiders a 17-0 lead with 9:27 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -220 on the live line (Chiefs +180), total 52½.

36 consecutive made field goals for Daniel Carlson, 8 shy of Adam Vinatieri's NFL record — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 11, 2022

6:02 p.m.: The Raiders pass rush is getting to Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs have to punt again. The Raiders are -180 on the live line (Chiefs +150), total 51½.

5:56 p.m.: A couple of pass interference penalties help the Raiders before Josh Jacobs scores on a short run. The Raiders lead the Chiefs 14-0 with 13:58 to play in the second quarter. The Raiders are -145 on the live line (Chiefs +115), total 53½.

5:52 p.m.: The Raiders are +110 on the live line at the start of the second quarter. The Chiefs are -120. Total 50½.

5:50 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Raiders 7, Chiefs 0. First-quarter winners: Raiders +3, under 10.

5:48 p.m.: Raiders are getting thin on tight ends. Darren Waller is questionable to return because of a hamstring injury, according to the broadcast.

5:42 p.m.: Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright pushes the field-goal attempt wide right. The Raiders still lead 7-0 with 4:03 to go in the first quarter. The Raiders are +130 on the live line (Chiefs -160), total 50½.

5:32 p.m.: Davante Adams was 8-1 to score the first touchdown.

5:29 p.m.: Derek Carr lofts a long pass to Davante Adams on fourth-and-1, and the Raiders lead the Chiefs 7-0 with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Nice call by Josh McDaniels. That’s Carr’s 200th career touchdown pass. The Raiders are +165 on the live line (Chiefs -200), total 54½.

WHAT A PLAY ON 4TH DOWN! 😱 Davante Adams First TD scorer +700 ✅pic.twitter.com/IxV1UY3nQt — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 11, 2022

5:22 p.m.: The punters are the MVPs after each team’s first possession.

5:08 p.m.: The most-bet player prop at WynnBET in terms of handle is Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster Under 51½ receiving yards (-140). The most-bet player prop in terms of ticket count is Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams Over 79½ receiving yards (-125).

5:07 p.m.: Highlights from Caesars Sportsbook:

Kansas City is receiving 81.1% of the spread tickets and 67.2% of the handle. However, the three biggest spread bets are all on the Raiders — a Nevada bettor has $100,000 on Raiders +7 (Even), a New York bettor put $35,000 on Raiders +7½ (-125) and another Nevada bettor staked $25,000 on Raiders +7 (Even).

🏴‍☠️ Big Raiders Bet 🏴‍☠️ A bettor in Louisiana wagered $165,000 on the Raiders +7 (-105) Would win: $157,142.86💰 pic.twitter.com/Y4LWBYwwjL — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 10, 2022

For the money line, Kansas City has 50.8% of the tickets and 59.7% of the handle. The largest Chiefs money-line bet is a $30,000 wager on Chiefs ML -350 for a potential win of $8,571.40 in Nevada. An Iowa bettor placed $20,006.86 on Raiders ML +285 for a potential win of $57,019.55.

The total has seen the tightest action. The over is bringing in 70.3% of the tickets, but it’s a dead heat in terms of handle. The over is just ahead by the slightest of margins at 50.02%. One Arizona bettor put down $110,000 on under 52 (-110), which is the largest wager so far.

There are 4 different $100K+ spread bets for MNF… They're all on the Raiders +7. pic.twitter.com/JGGuCsclej — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 11, 2022

5:02 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for tonight’s Raiders-Chiefs game:

Team totals: Raiders 21½, Chiefs 30½.

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (+175), +14½ (-260); Chiefs -3½ (-200), -14½ (+220).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -130); longest TD 42½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes/no -110) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 25½ completions, 38½ attempts, 274½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Josh Jacobs 60½ rushing yards; Davante Adams 81½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Hunter Renfrow 43½ receiving yards; Darren Waller 50½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 25½ completions (over -120), 37½ attempts, 287½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140), rushing yards 17½; Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, receptions 6½ (over -130), longest reception 23½, will score a TD (yes -125/no +105); Matthew Wright 7½ kicking points (-130 over).

4:25 p.m.: Here is the current spread and total for tonight’s game:

— Raiders (+290) at Chiefs (-7, 51½, -350), 5:20 p.m.

4:20 p.m.: Read the early outlook from sportsbooks, who need the Raiders and the under.

