NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders’ Moreau cashes TD prop at big odds

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a touchdown pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line to score on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stops Miami Dolphins free safety Brandon Jones (29), during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Minnesota Vikings' Dan Bailey (5) reacts with holder Britton Colquitt (2) aftermissing a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hugs tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after Gronkowski caught a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Welcome to Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Chiefs at the Dolphins, the Colts at the Raiders, and the Steelers at the Bills in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:38 p.m.: The Raiders have arrived at the game. Foster Moreau catches a 47-yard TD pass, and the Raiders cut the Colts’ lead to 10-7 with nine seconds left in the first quarter. The Colts are -188 on the live line (Raiders +152), spread -3½, total 57½. Moreau was 13-1 to score a TD.

1:31 p.m.: The Colts have jumped on the Raiders. T.Y. Hilton catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Colts lead 10-0 with 2:59 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -385 on the live line (Raiders +290), spread -8½, total 51½.

1:17 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27. The Dolphins kick a field goal with 16 seconds left to pull out the cover as 7-point home underdogs, but the Chiefs win outright at -340 ML. The game goes over 51½. Spread bettors went on a wild ride. The Dolphins led 10-0, then the Chiefs took a 30-10 lead. Miami appeared to have the backdoor cover after cutting the lead to 30-24. Kansas City hit a field goal with 1:08 to get back outside the number, but the Dolphins answered in the final seconds to cover.

1:15 p.m.: And the Dolphins take the cover (+7) right back. Jason Sanders kicks a 44-yard field goal to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 33-27 with 16 seconds left.

1:11 p.m.: The Chiefs are back in position to cover -7 after Harrison Butker hits a 46-yard field goal to extend the lead to 33-24 over the Dolphins with 1:08 remaining.

1:10 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 26, Giants 7. The Cardinals win easily as 3-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 36, Texans 7. The Bears romp as 1-point home underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays under 46.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 32, Panthers 27. The Broncos win outright as 4-point road underdogs, +175 ML. The game goes over 45½.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 31, Jaguars 10. The Titans roll as 7½-point road favorites, -370 ML. The game stays under 53.

12:57 p.m.: The Dolphins get inside the number (+7). Tua Tagovailoa sneaks in for a TD, and the Dolphins cut the Chiefs’ lead to 30-24 with 4:15 remaining. The Chiefs are -1,000 on the live line (Dolphins +630).

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 26, Vikings 14. The Bucs cover as 6½-point home favorites, -320 ML. The game stays under 52½.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Cowboys 30, Bengals 7. The Cowboys cover easily as 3-point road favorites, -160 ML. The game stays under 44.

12:49 p.m.: The Buccaneers stop the Vikings on fourth down and are set to win and cover -6½, leading 26-14 with two minutes left.

12:36 p.m.: Dolphins +7 backers are alive again. Mike Gesicki catches a 29-yard TD pass, and the Dolphins cut the Chiefs’ lead to 30-17 with 12:03 left in the fourth quarter.

12:30 p.m.: Vikings backers can direct their ire at kicker Dan Bailey. He has missed three field goals and an extra point, and the Vikings trail the Buccaneers 23-14 with 9:00 left in the fourth quarter.

11:57 a.m.: Blowouts abound today. The Cardinals just took a 20-0 lead on the Giants; the Titans lead the Jaguars 31-3; the Bears lead the Texans 30-7; and the Buccaneers lead the Vikings 23-6. The only game within single digits is the Broncos leading the Panthers 19-10.

11:52 a.m.: The hole gets deeper for the Dolphins. Mecole Hardman returns a punt 67 yards for a TD, and the Chiefs lead Miami 28-10 with 12:48 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -8,000 on the live line (Dolphins +1,800), spread -18½, total 61½.

11:48 a.m.: The Chiefs are rolling now. Tyreek Hill catches a 44-yard TD, and the Chiefs lead the Dolphins 21-10 with 13:50 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -1,500 on the live line (Dolphins +790), spread -11½, total 55½.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Bengals -½, total 21½

Panthers -3, total 22½

Titans -3½, total 24

Chiefs -3½, total 26½

Buccaneers -2½, total 24½

Giants -½ (+120), total 21

Texans -3½, total 21½

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 30, Texans 7. First-half winners: Bears +½ (-140), over 23.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 13, Giants 0. First-half winners: Cardinals -1½, under 23½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 14, Dolphins 10. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, under 26½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 17, Vikings 6. First-half winners: Buccaneers -4 (-115), under 25½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 17, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Titans -4½, under 26½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 13, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Broncos +3, under 22½, Broncos +160 ML.

11:15 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 17, Bengals 7. First-half winners: Cowboys -½, over 21½. The Bengals scored a TD with eight seconds left to push the first-half total over.

10:57 a.m.: Tyreek Hill scored on a 32-yard run, and the Chiefs cut the Dolphins’ lead to 10-7 with 8:10 left in the second quarter.

10:54 a.m.: The Buccaneers weathered an early storm from the Vikings and have taken a 7-6 lead on a 48-yard TD pass to Scotty Miller with 7:41 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -280 on the live line (Vikings +220), spread -5½, total 46½.

10:51 a.m.: The Cowboys, of all teams, have come out firing today. Dallas leads the Bengals 17-0 with 6:38 left in the second quarter, helped by three turnovers, including a fumble return for a TD. The Cowboys are -4,500 on the live line (Bengals +1,300), spread -14½, total 45½.

10:47 a.m.: The Dolphins add a field goal and extend their lead to 10-0 over the Chiefs with 10:14 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -144 on the live line (Dolphins +118), total 47½.

10:36 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes throws his second interception of the day, and the Dolphins have the ball back around midfield, leading the Chiefs 7-0 with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -144 on the live line (Dolphins +118), total 48½.

10:31 a.m.: The Dolphins score first against the Chiefs, taking a 7-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -170 on the live line (Dolphins +138), spread -2½, total 49½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Texans (-1, 46, -115) at Bears (-105), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-3, 44, -160) at Bengals (+140), 10 a.m.

Chiefs (-7, 51½, -340) at Dolphins (+280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-3, 47½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+265) at Buccaneers (-6½ -120, 52½, -320), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+175) at Panthers (-4, 45½, -200), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7½, 53, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line movements this morning:

Seahawks from -15 to -16½

Chargers from PK to -2

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Texans (-1, 46, -115) at Bears (-105), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-3, 44, -160) at Bengals (+140), 10 a.m.

Chiefs (-7, 51½, -340) at Dolphins (+280), 10 a.m.

Cardinals (-3, 47½, -160) at Giants (+140), 10 a.m.

Vikings (+265) at Buccaneers (-6½ -120, 52½, -320), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+175) at Panthers (-4, 45½, -200), 10 a.m.

Titans (-7½, 53, -370) at Jaguars (+310), 10 a.m.

Colts (-2½, 52, -145) at Raiders (+125), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+900) at Seahawks (-16½, 49, -1,600), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (-8½, 55½, -420) at Lions (+350), 1:25 p.m.

Saints (-7½, 42, -360) at Eagles (+300), 1:25 p.m.

Falcons (+100) at Chargers (-1, 49, -120), 1:25 p.m.

Washington (+125) vs. 49ers (-3 +100, 43½, -145), 1:25 p.m. at Glendale, Arizona

Steelers (+110) at Bills (-2, 49, -130), 5:20 p.m.

