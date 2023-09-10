NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders rally in 4th quarter, favored to cover

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome back to the Review-Journal’s NFL Bad Beats Blog for Week 1.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Green Bay Packers at the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles at the New England Patriots and the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

3:54 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo hits Jakobi Meyers on the slant, and he dips into the end zone for the second time. The Raiders lead the Broncos 17-16 with 6:34 to play. The Raiders are -140 on the live line (Broncos +110), total 36½.

3:50 p.m.: Jordan Love’s third touchdown pass gives the Packers a 31-14 lead over the Bears early in the fourth quarter. The over is in.

3:49 p.m.: Cam Akers finds the end zone and the Rams are on the way to a road upset as +180 money-line underdogs, leading the Seahawks 24-13 with 9:46 left in the fourth quarter.

3:46 p.m.: The Raiders hold Denver to a field goal, but the Broncos lead 16-10 with 8:54 left in the fourth quarter and are covering the -3.

3:41 p.m.: Tyreek Hill’s touchdown reception puts the Dolphins-Chargers game over the total of 50. Miami leads 27-24 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

3:34 p.m.: End of the 3rd quarter. Broncos 13, Raiders 10. The Broncos are -280 on the live line (Raiders +225), total 35½.

3:29 p.m.: The Raiders get numerous bites at the apple thanks to penalties, but Jimmy Garoppolo is intercepted in the end zone and the Broncos still lead 13-10 with 2 minutes left in the third quarter. The Broncos are -260 on the live line (Raiders +210), total 36½.

3:22 p.m.: Justin Herbert sneaks it in and the Chargers regain the lead, 24-20 over the Dolphins with 9:16 left in the third quarter. The Chargers are -180 on the live line (Dolphins +150), total 64½.

3:13 p.m.: Tough day for Broncos kicker Wil Lutz, whose 55-yard try slides to the right. The Raiders trail 13-10 midway through the third quarter. The Broncos are -160 on the live line (Raiders +130), total 43½.

3:10 p.m.: Aaron Jones powers into the end zone and the Packers own a 17-6 lead over the Bears with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter. The Packers are -450 on the live line (Bears +340), total 39½.

3:07 p.m.: Kyren Williams gets his second TD of the game and the underdog Rams now lead the Seahawks 14-13 midway through the third quarter. The Seahawks are -140 on the live line (Rams +110), total 45½.

3:05 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -1, total 27.

2:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 20, Chargers 17. First-half winners: Dolphins +2½, over 24. A pass interference penalty on the Chargers’ J.C. Jackson with no time remaining in the half gave Jason Sanders a chance to boot a 41-yard field goal and give the Dolphins the outright cover. The total didn’t stand a chance.

2:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -½, total 21½.

2:54 p.m.: Second-half line: Bears -1, total 20½.

Second-half line: Broncos -½, total 21½.

Second-half line: Rams -½, total 21½.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 16, Patriots 14. First-half winners: Patriots +3, over 21½. Kendrick Bourne’s 19-yard touchdown reception gave the underdogs the cover after they trailed 16-0. The first half sailed over the total.

2:50 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 10, Bears 6. First-half winners: Packers +½, under 19½. Kind of a pillow fight, but the visitors cover outright.

2:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 13, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Broncos -2½, over 20½. Courtland Sutton hauled in a TD pass from Russell Wilson with 12 seconds left until halftime to give the Broncos the cover and send the half over the total.

2:46 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 13, Rams 7. First-half winners: Seahawks -3, under 21½. Seattle kicker Jason Myers hit the upright on a 39-yard field goal with 31 seconds remaining, and Brett Maher missed a long try as time expired that would have sent the first half over the total.

2:21 p.m.: Austin Ekeler busts up the gut for a 55-yard gain, and the Chargers score three plays later on a Justin Herbert touchdown pass to take a 14-10 lead. The Chargers are -210 on the live line (Dolphins +170), total 58½.

2:09 p.m.: Geno Smith floats a perfect pass to DK Metcalf to put the Seahawks on top of the Rams 10-7 midway through the second quarter. The Seahawks are -240 on the live line (Rams +195), total 47½.

1:52 p.m.: Russell Wilson rolls to his right and hits Lil’Jordan Humphrey in the back corner of the end zone. The extra point is no good and the Raiders lead the Broncos 7-6 with 44 seconds left in the first quarter. The Broncos are -160 on the live line (Raiders +130), total 46½.

1:47 p.m.: Jordan Love might be all right. He slings a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs for a 7-0 Packers lead over the Bears in the first quarter. The Packers are -220 on the live line (Bears +180), total 42½.

1:44 p.m.: Darius Slay Jr. grabs the deflected pass and returns it for a touchdown. The Eagles lead the Patriots 10-0 with 4:56 left in the first quarter and are -550 on the live line (Patriots +400), total 46½.

1:40 p.m.: Austin Ekeler caps a lengthy drive for the Chargers, who capitalize on a fumble by the Dolphins and lead 7-0 in the first quarter. The Chargers are -300 on the live line (Dolphins +240), total 50½.

1:35 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo returned after briefly being knocked out of the game and threw a 3-yard touchdown to Jakobi Meyers for a 7-0 Raiders lead over the Broncos early in the first quarter. The Raiders are -130 on the live line (Broncos even), total 46½.

1:26 p.m.: Sean Payton opens with an onside kick but the Broncos are flagged for illegal touching. What a start for the Payton regime, though.

1:24 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this afternoon’s Raiders-Broncos game:

Team totals: Raiders 20½ (under -130), Broncos 23½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -3½ (+240), +10½ (-350); Broncos +3½ (-300), -10½ (+275).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (under -150); longest TD 37½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +290/no -380); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +350/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes Even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -340); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +150); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -320/no +255); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes Even/no -120).

Raiders props: Jimmy Garoppolo 21½ completions (over -125), 228½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -185), will throw an interception (yes -160/no +130); Josh Jacobs 71½ rushing yards (over -135), will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Davante Adams 73½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -150), longest reception 23½ yards; Hunter Renfrow 29½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (over -190); Daniel Carlson 5½ kicking points (over -140).

Broncos props: Russell Wilson 224½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards (over -115), 1½ TD passes (under -145), will throw an interception (yes -145/no +125), 19½ rushing yards; Samaje Perine 37½ rushing yards; Javonte Williams 45½ rushing yards, 10½ receiving yards (over -130); Marvin Mims 40½ receiving yards; Courtland Sutton 55½ receiving yards; Greg Dulcich 31½ receiving yards; Will Lutz 6½ kicking points.

1:21 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 25, Texans 9. Justice Hill had two short touchdown runs, and the hosts covered as 9½-point favorites. The total of 43½ was never in danger.

FINAL: Saints 16, Titans 15. Derek Carr won in his New Orleans debut, but Nick Folk’s field goal with 2:17 remaining gave the Titans the cover as 3-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

1:18 p.m.: Afternoon schedule:

— Packers (Even) at Bears (-1, 41, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Raiders (+140) at Broncos (-3, 43, -160), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+140) at Chargers (-3, 50, -160), 1:25 p.m.

— Eagles (-3½, 44, -195) at Patriots (+165), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+180) at Seahawks (-4, 44, -220), 1:25 p.m.

1:15 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 31, Colts 21. Travis Etienne scored with 4:08 left, and the Jaguars used a goal-line stand in the final minute to secure the cover as 3½-point favorites. Jacksonville scored 14 points in the final 5:14 to send the game over the total of 45.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 30, Steelers 7. Christian McCaffrey finished with 151 yards and a TD, and the 49ers led wire to wire to cover as 1-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

FINAL: Commanders 20, Cardinals 16. Sam Howell accounted for two scores, but the Commanders were unable to cover as 7-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 38.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 24, Panthers 10. Tyler Allgeier had two rushing TDs, and the defense forced three turnovers to help the Falcons cover as 3½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 40½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 24, Bengals 3. Deshaun Watson threw a TD and ran for a score to lead the win as a pick’em. The rainy conditions helped keep the game under the total of 46½.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Bucccaneers 20, Vikings 17. Baker Mayfield threw for two scores and the defense forced three turnovers to get the outright upset as 4-point favorites. The game went under the total of 44½.

12:51 p.m.: Chase McLaughlin connects from 57 yards and the underdog Buccaneers lead the Vikings 20-17 with 5:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Buccaneers are -135 on the live line (Vikings +120).

12:45 p.m.: Harrison Bryant with the touchdown reception, and the Browns are in control up 24-3 over the Bengals with 9:11 left in the fourth quarter. The Browns are -20½ on the live line, total 33½.

12:32 p.m.: Sam Howell scrambles for a 6-yard TD and the Commanders now lead the Cardinals 17-16 with 11:48 left in the fourth quarter. Washington is -280 on the live line (Cardinals +225), total 39½.

12:30 p.m.: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins reportedly has a torn Achilles, according to NFL Network.

12:27 p.m.: Derek Carr tosses his first touchdown with the Saints, who lead 16-9 over the Titans late in the third quarter. The Saints are -450 on the live line (Titans +375), total 35½.

12:22 p.m.: A wild play in Indianapolis. The Colts lead the Jaguars 21-17 late in the third quarter and are -135 on the live line (Jaguars +105), total 51½.

This might be the weirdest scoop and score ever 😳 📺: #JAXvsIND on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/G4uoYVOqQn pic.twitter.com/tWz4xGOjPU — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2023

12:21 p.m.: Alexander Mattison breaks a tackle in the open field and slips into the end zone. The Vikings and Buccaneers are tied at 17 early in the fourth quarter. Minnesota is -150 on the live line (Buccaneers +140), total 45½.

12:17 p.m.: Tyler Allgeier gets in on the second effort on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Falcons lead 17-10 after review and are -550 on the live line (Panthers +400), total 37½.

12:09 p.m.: Justice Hill looks like the short-yardage back for the Ravens. He scores his second touchdown and the Ravens lead 22-6 with 5:21 left in the third quarter and are covering. The Ravens are -17½ on the live line, total 40½.

12 p.m.: The Buccaneers capitalize on a mistake by the Vikings special teams and lead 17-10 midway through the third quarter after a Baker Mayfield TD pass. The Buccaneers are -150 on the live line (Vikings +120), total 43½.

11:58 a.m.: The 49ers have so many weapons. Christian McCaffrey weaves down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown run and the 49ers lead 27-7 over the Steelers early in the third quarter. The 49ers are -2500 on the live line (Steelers +1100), total 54½.

11:52 a.m.: Michael Pittman Jr. with the 39-yard catch and run for the touchdown. Anthony Richardson gets his first TD pass and the Colts are tied with the Jaguars are 14. The Jaguars are -160 on the live line (Colts +130), total 48½.

11:50 a.m.: Justice Hill vultures a touchdown after J.K. Dobbins hobbled off and the Ravens have a 15-6 lead over the Texans after the two-point coversion in the third quarter. The Ravens are -1400 on the live line (Texans +750), total 36½.

11:47 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints -1, total 20½.

Second-half line: Steelers -½, total 20½.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 20, Steelers 7. First-half winners: 49ers -½, over 20. Brock Purdy has two touchdown passes, and the 49ers covered easily. The Steelers scored with 10 seconds left in the half on a Kenny Pickett pass to send the total over.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -1½, total 23.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 9, Saints 6. First-half winners: Titans +1½, under 20. Nick Folk’s third field goal with 1:40 remaining gave the underdogs the outright cover.

11:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -3, total 22½.

Second-half line: Commanders -4½, total 19½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 13, Commanders 10. First-half winners: Cardinals +4, over 19. Cameron Thomas scored on a 2-yard fumble return with 55 seconds left in the half to give the underdogs the outright cover and send the total over.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 10, Bengals 0. First-half winners: Browns +½, under 22½. Both offenses are struggling in the rain aside from Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass with 17 seconds left in the half.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 10, Buccaneers 10. First-half winners: Buccaneers -3, under 21½. Mike Evans hauled in a TD pass with 1:09 remaining to tie the score and give the visitors the late cover. The Vikings have three turnovers.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -4½, total 20½.

Second-half line: Jaguars Pick, total 21½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 14, Colts 7. First-half winners: Jaguars -3 (Even), under 21½. Zay Jones’ spectacular TD catch with 4:56 helped the visitors cover.

HALFTIME: Ravens 7, Texans 6. First-half winners: Texans +6½, under 21. J.K. Dobbins had the game’s lone touchdown, but the visitors were able to cover.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -1½, total 20.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 7, Falcons 7. First-half winners: Panthers +3, under 19½. C.J. Stroud’s first NFL touchdown pass with 5:09 left in the half gave the visitors the cover.

11:07 a.m.: Spectacular catch by Zay Jones and the Jaguars lead the Colts 14-7 with 4:56 left until halftime. The Jaguars are -350 on the live line (Colts +270), total 48½.

10:55 a.m.: The Vikings offense finally gets untracked as Kirk Cousins fires a deep ball to rookie Jordan Addison for a 7-3 lead over the Buccaneers early in the second quarter. The Vikings are -260 on the live line (Buccaneers +210), total 41½.

10:45 a.m.: Brock Purdy is feeling it. He connects with Brandon Aiyuk again and the 49ers are up 17-0 over the Steelers. San Francisco is -1100 on the live line (Steelers +650), total 46½.

10:35 a.m.: Anthony Richardson plows in for his first NFL TD and the Colts are tied with the Jaguars 7-7. Jacksonville is -210 on the live line (Colts +170), total 48½.

10:31 a.m.: What a move by Bijan Robinson, who wiggles into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown. The Falcons lead the Panthers 7-0 early in the second quarter and are -350 on the live line (Panthers +270), total 38½.

10:29 a.m.: Sam Howell scrambles and hits Brian Robinson for a short touchdown, and the Commanders lead the Cardinals 7-0 with 4:15 to go in the first quarter. The Commanders are -600 on the live line (Cardinals +420), total 38½.

10:21 a.m.: Trevor Lawrence uses his legs to buy time and finds Calvin Ridley in the back of the end zone to put the Jaguars on top of the Colts 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The Jaguars are -350 on the live line (Colts +270), total 45½.

10:10 a.m.: Brock Purdy hits Brandon Aiyuk for an 8-yard touchdown and the 49ers lead the Steelers 7-0 early in the first quarter. The 49ers are -250 on the live line (Steelers +200), total 44½.

10:08 a.m.: C.J. Stroud joins the Brett Favre Club as QBs whose first completed passes were to themselves.

1st career completion for #Texans 2nd overall pick C.J. Stroud? to himself.pic.twitter.com/vcJWnvVzxz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

10:02 a.m.: And away we go.

10:01 a.m.: Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was ruled out for the game against the Texans.

9:53 a.m.: Update from BetMGM:

The most bet teams for NFL Week 1 📈 #InsidetheLines pic.twitter.com/FriLba8r5p — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) September 10, 2023

9:45 a.m.: Morning line/total movement:

Panthers-Falcons total to 40½

Bengals-Browns spread to Pick, total to 46½

Jaguars to -3½, total to 45

Vikings to -4, total to 44½

Titans-Saints total to 41½

49ers to -1

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule of games:

— Panthers (+160) at Falcons (-3½, 39½, -190), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+375) at Ravens (-9½, 43½, -500), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-1½, 47½, -125) at Browns (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-4½, 46, -220) at Colts (+180), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (+190) at Vikings (-5, 46, -240), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+130) at Saints (-3, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-2, 41½, -130) at Steelers (+110), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+255) at Commanders (-7, 38, -320), 10 a.m.

— Packers (Even) at Bears (-1, 41½, -120), 1:25 p.m.

— Raiders (+150) at Broncos (-3, 43, -180), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+135) at Chargers (-3, 51, -155), 1:25 p.m.

— Eagles (-3½, 44½, -190) at Patriots (+160), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+185) at Seahawks (-5, 46, -230), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3, 45, -170) at Giants (+145), 5:20 p.m.

