NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders RB scores 1st TD at +850

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Indianapolis Colts, the Arizona Cardinals at the Dallas Cowboys, and the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game.

UPDATES

10:15 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games (posting as they appear):

Giants-Bears: Chicago RB David Montgomery (+390)

Eagles-Washington: Washington RB Jaret Patterson (+750)

Buccaneers-Jets: New York WR Braxton Berrios (18-1)

Jaguars-Patriots: New England RB Damien Harris (+450)

Raiders-Colts: Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs (+850)

10:12 a.m.: Jacobs was 8-1 at the Westgate SuperBook and +850 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD. He was +140 to score at any point.

10:11 a.m.: The Raiders strike first. Josh Jacobs scores on a 2-yard run, and the Raiders lead the Colts 7-0 with 7:51 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -166 on the live line (Raiders +130), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:07 a.m.: Washington gets the jump on the Eagles. Jaret Patterson scores on an 11-yard run, and Washington leads 7-0 with 11:54 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are -135 on the live line (Washington +108), spread -2½, total 50½.

9:55 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Falcons (+650) at Bills (-14, 46, -1,000), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+240) at Bears (-6½, 36½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-3½, 50½, -180) at Bengals (+160), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+150) at Titans (-3 -120, 41, -170), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+320) at Colts (-8½, 46½, -380), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+900) at Patriots (-17, 41½, -1,600), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-14½, 47½, -1,000) at Jets (+650), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-6, 44½, -260) at Washington (+220), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-7, 46½, -310) at Ravens (+260), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Falcons-Bills total from 44 to 46

Dolphins-Titans total from 40 to 41

Raiders-Colts total from 45 to 46½

Bucs from -13 to -14½

Bucs-Jets total from 45½ to 47½

Eagles from -5 to -6

Rams from -6 to -7

49ers from -12½ to -13½

Texans-49ers total from 43½ to 44½

Seahawks from -7½ to -8½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Colts:

Team totals: Raiders 18½, Colts 27½.

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (over -145); longest TD 39½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -2,500); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +320/no -380); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -320/no +265); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +130/no -150).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24 completions, 35½ attempts, 250½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -160), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120); Josh Jacobs 55½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Hunter Renfrow 59½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -150), will score a TD (yes +195/no -230); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (under -140).

Colts props: Carson Wentz 20½ completions, 30½ attempts, 221½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -138), will throw an interception (yes +130/no -150); Jonathan Taylor 109½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -250/no +210); Michael Pittman Jr. 60½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Michael Badgley 7½ kicking points (under -130).

