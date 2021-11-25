NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders receiver scores 1st TD at huge odds

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on Thursday’s Raiders-Cowboys game. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) catches a pass for a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) defends in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson sprints to the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Happy Thanksgiving.

We’re taking a break from turkey to track all the betting action on the Raiders’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:16 p.m.: Jacobs was +140 to score a TD. Shortest TD under 1½ yards cashes at -145.

2:15 p.m.: The Raiders extend their lead. Josh Jacobs scores on a 1-yard run after a pass interference penalty, and the Raiders lead the Cowboys 14-6 with 1:33 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -120 on the live line (Raiders -104), spread -1½, total 61½.

2:04 p.m.: The Cowboys punt and the Raiders have the ball at their 40, leading 7-6 with 5:15 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -196 on the live line (Raiders +154), spread -3½, total 57½.

1:58 p.m.: The Raiders punt and pin the Cowboys inside their 10. The Cowboys are -245 on the live line (Raiders +190), spread -5½, total 57½.

1:51 p.m.: McKeon was 8-1 to score a TD.

1:50 p.m.: The Cowboys answer. Sean McKeon catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys cut the Raiders’ lead to 7-6 with 7:38 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -220 on the live line (Raiders +172), spread -4½, total 59½.

1:42 p.m.: Other props cashing on the Jackson TD: The Raiders will score first (+135), the first score will be a TD (-180), longest TD over 40½ yards.

1:41 p.m.: Jackson was +3,750 at Circa Sports, 37-1 at Boyd Gaming and 30-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD. He was 6-1 to score at any point.

1:40 p.m.: The Raiders strike first. DeSean Jackson catches a 56-yard TD pass, and the Raiders lead 7-0 with 11:45 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -138 on the live line (Raiders +110), spread -2½, total 54½.

1:38 p.m.: The Cowboys go three-and-out. The Raiders have the ball at their 30 with 13:00 left in the first quarter.

1:35 p.m.: The game is underway. The Cowboys receive.

1:30 p.m.: The game is about to kick off:

— Raiders (+260) at Cowboys (-7 -120, 50½, -310), 1:30 p.m.

1:10 p.m.: The consensus line is Cowboys -7½ with a total of 50½, though some sportsbooks have gone down to -7. The total has ticked down from 51½.

Here’s the current line at the Westgate SuperBook:

— Raiders (+260) at Cowboys (-7 -120, 50½, -310), 1:30 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Raiders-Cowboys:

Team totals: Raiders 21½ (under -120), Cowboys 29½.

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (+165), -3½ (+400); Cowboys -14½ (+220).

General props: Team to score first (Raiders +135/Cowboys -155); first score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 40½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -2,500); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); 3½ total made field goals (under -140); longest field goal 46½ yards; will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +320/no -380); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +400/no -505); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 266½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -125), will throw an interception (yes -140/no +120), 6½ rushing yards; Josh Jacobs 46½ rushing yards, 20½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Darren Waller 69½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Hunter Renfrow 51½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +210/no -250), Bryan Edwards 31½ receiving yards, 2½ receptions (under -135).

Cowboys props: Dak Prescott 23½ completions, 33½ attempts, 266½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140), 11½ rushing yards; Ezekiel Elliott 69½ rushing yards, 20½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Tony Pollard 46½ rushing yards; Michael Gallup 61½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Dalton Schultz 54½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +145/no -165).

