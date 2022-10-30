NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders road favorites over Saints

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s Raiders-Saints game and other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.

The Raiders (2-4) are visiting the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Sunday morning.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:30 a.m.: From Caesars Sportsbook:

Spread tickets

— Raiders 69 percent

Spread handle

— Saints 78 percent

Total tickets

— Over 81 percent

Total handle

— Under 70 percent

Notable big bets

— Saints +1½ (-110) vs. Raiders $220,000 to win $200,000

9:00 a.m.: The latest spread, total and money line at Westgate SuperBook:

— Raiders (-1½, 48½, -120) at Saints (Even), 10:00 a.m.

Here are some of the props to track for the Raiders-Saints game:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Saints 23½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-210), -7½ (+240); Saints -3½ (+180), +7½ (-280).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes/no -110); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes Even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes Even/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 255½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -125), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Josh Jacobs 87½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Davante Adams 84½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Hunter Renfrow 42½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 7½ kicking points.

Saints props: Andy Dalton 20½ completions, 32½ attempts, 244½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Alvin Kamara 102½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes Even/no -120); Chris Olave 66½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -130); Wil Lutz 6½ kicking points (over -120).

