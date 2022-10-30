NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders road favorites over Saints
Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s Raiders-Saints game and other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season.
The Raiders (2-4) are visiting the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on Sunday morning.
Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.
UPDATES
9:30 a.m.: From Caesars Sportsbook:
Spread tickets
— Raiders 69 percent
Spread handle
— Saints 78 percent
Total tickets
— Over 81 percent
Total handle
— Under 70 percent
Notable big bets
— Saints +1½ (-110) vs. Raiders $220,000 to win $200,000
9:00 a.m.: The latest spread, total and money line at Westgate SuperBook:
— Raiders (-1½, 48½, -120) at Saints (Even), 10:00 a.m.
Here are some of the props to track for the Raiders-Saints game:
Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Saints 23½ (under -120).
Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-210), -7½ (+240); Saints -3½ (+180), +7½ (-280).
General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 41½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes/no -110); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes Even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes Even/no -120).
Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 255½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -125), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Josh Jacobs 87½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Davante Adams 84½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes/no -110); Hunter Renfrow 42½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 7½ kicking points.
Saints props: Andy Dalton 20½ completions, 32½ attempts, 244½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Alvin Kamara 102½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes Even/no -120); Chris Olave 66½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -130); Wil Lutz 6½ kicking points (over -120).
