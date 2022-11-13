NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders trail Colts, underdogs in 2nd half

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Colts game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant (88) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager (83) crosses the goal line to score a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen winds up to pass prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, left, catches a pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon and cornerback Darious Williams (31) defend during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass while under pressure from Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano, below center, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) catches a touchdown pass as Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) is late with the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) brings down Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse (60) follows in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to get past Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) dives for yardage as he runs against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Indianapolis Colts, the Minnesota Vikings at the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers hosting the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers at the San Francisco 49ers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

2:58 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 14, Cowboys 14. First-half winners: Packers +2½, over 21½. Dak Prescott made up for a costly interception by connecting with Dalton Schultz for a 5-yard touchdown eight seconds until halftime, crushing Packers first-half money-line tickets. That also sent the total over.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -3, total 18½.

2:52 p.m.: Doink. Chase McLaughlin hits the upright and the Raiders still trail 13-7 with 9:02 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are +155 on the live line (Colts -190), total 37½.

2:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 17, Rams 3. First-half winners: Cardinals +1½, over 18½. A.J. Green’s touchdown reception with 24 seconds left cashed the first-half over.

2:39 p.m.: Raiders-Colts second-half total climbed to 21.

2:34 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -3, total 20½.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 13, Raiders 7. First-half winners: Colts +3, under 20½. The Raiders started slowly and failed to cover, but Derek Carr completed his final 11 passes to provide hope for the second half.

2:20 p.m.: Derek Carr sprints to his right and floats a ball toward Foster Moreau, who makes a diving grab with 58 seconds left until halftime. The Raiders cash in on the turnover and trail the Colts 10-7. The Raiders are +105 on the live line (Colts -135), total 37½.

2:04 p.m.: Nice play by Amik Robertson to punch the ball loose. The Raiders recover and that could be the spark they’ve been looking for. The Colts lead 10-0 with 6:38 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are +225 on the live line (Colts -280), total 35½.

1:59 p.m.: Davante Adams, not a good blocker. He whiffs in space and Josh Jacobs is stuffed on fourth down. The Raiders turned over the ball on downs and trail 10-0 in the second quarter. The Raiders are +290 on the live line (Colts -380), total 37½.

1:53 p.m.: Chase McLaughlin hits from 48 yards and the Colts lead the Raiders 10-0 with 12:38 to play in the second quarter. Jeff Saturday is a coaching genius. The Colts are -260 on the live line (Raiders +210), total 41½.

1:48 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 33, Bills 30, OT. Greg Joseph made a 33-yard field goal with 3:42 left in overtime, and the Vikings pulled off an improbable outright upset as 6½-point underdogs after a wild finish to regulation. Buffalo squandered a 27-10 third-quarter lead and Josh Allen was intercepted in the red zone to end the game. The game went over the total of 46½.

1:45 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Colts 7, Raiders 0. The Raiders don’t cover the first quarter as ½-point favorites. The Raiders are +165 on the live line (Colts -200), total 40½.

1:40 p.m.: The Bills defense stiffens inside the red zone, and the Vikings have to settle for the go-ahead field goal with 3:42 left in overtime. It’s Vikings 33, Bills 30. What a game.

1:30 p.m.: Matt Ryan sneaks it in from 1 yard out and the Colts take a 7-0 lead over the Raiders with 3:17 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -160 on the live line (Raiders +130), total 42½.

1:23 p.m.: Tyler Bass bangs the field goal through with two seconds left, and it’s Bills 30, Vikings 30. After all that, it looks like we’re headed to overtime. Bonkers.

1:22 p.m.:FINAL: Titans 17, Broncos 10. Ryan Tannehill had two touchdown passes, and the Titans blanked the Broncos in the second half to cover as 2-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 39½.

1:21 p.m.: This is sheer madness in Buffalo.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 24, Texans 16. Daniel Jones had two touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley ran for two scores and the Giants covered as 5-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 41½ despite the Texans kicking a field goal with seven seconds left.

1:12 p.m.: No. Freakin’. Way. Vikings money-line bettors are doing a dance right now.

1:09 p.m.: Kirk Cousins tries to sneak it on fourth down, and he’s ruled short of the goal line. Wow. It appears the Bills will hang on for the win but won’t cover.

1:04 p.m.: The afternoon slate:

— Colts (+180) at Raiders (-4, 41½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Cardinals (+155) at Rams (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3½, 44½, -190) at Packers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

1:02 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this afternoon’s Raiders-Colts game:

Team totals: Raiders 23½ (under -120), Colts 17½ (over -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-350), -10½ (+200); Colts -3½ (+290), +10½ (-240).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -140/no +120); largest lead 14½ points (under -140); longest TD 35½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +300/no -360); will either team score three straight times (yes -175/no +155); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 21½ completions (under -120), 31½ attempts, 241½ passing yards, longest completion 35½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140); Josh Jacobs 84½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes Even/no -120); Davante Adams 87½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes -105/no -115); Daniel Carlson 7½ kicking points.

Colts props: Jonathan Taylor 72½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Michael Pittman Jr. 52½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +250/no -300); Chase McLaughlin 5½ kicking points.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17. Patrick Mahomes had four touchdown passes and the Chiefs covered as 9½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 51½.

1:00 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 31, Bears 30. Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard plunge with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter to give the Lions the upset as 3-point underdogs. The game sailed over the total of 48½. Chicago led 24-10 late in the third quarter.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 39, Browns 17. Tua Tagovailoa had three touchdowns and the Dolphins offense generated almost 500 yards while covering as 3-point favorites. The game went over the total of 49½.

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 20, Saints 10. Kenny Pickett ran for a score and the Steelers outscored New Orleans 10-0 in the fourth quarter to cover as 1-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 39½.

12:48 p.m.: C.J. Ham’s 3-yard touchdown run with 4:34 remaining in the fourth quarter has the Vikings covering in Buffalo. The Bills now lead 27-23 after the missed extra point and are -650 on the live line (Vikings +450).

12:45 p.m.: Jamaal Williams plows into the end zone and the Lions have roared back to take a 31-30 lead with 2:21 left to play. That missed extra point by the Bears is looming large, as they usually do. The Lions are Bears are -160 on the live line (Bears +130).

12:33 p.m.: Josh Allen throws an interception in the end zone on fourth down, and the Bills QB also appeared to be shaken up at the end of the return. The Bills lead the Vikings 27-17 with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -1,200 on the live line (Vikings +700).

12:31 p.m.: Jason Sanders hits a field goal to put the Dolphins up 33-17 over the Browns with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter. That sends the game over the total of 49½.

12:27 p.m.: Wow, Justin Fields makes up for the pick-six with a 67-yard touchdown run, and the Bears now lead 30-24 with 9:11 to play in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -350 on the live line (Lions +270), total 61½.

12:21 p.m.: New game in Chicago. Justin Fields throws a pick-six to Jeff Okudah and it’s Lions 24, Bears 24 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. The Bears are -150 on the live line (Lions +120), total 57½.

12:18 p.m.: Dalvin Cook breaks free for an 81-yard touchdown run and the Vikings are back in the game, trailing the Bills 27-17 with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter. The Vikings are +1100 on the live line (Chiefs -5000), total 50½.

12:13 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes has four touchdown passes to four receivers. The most recent was to Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs lead the Jaguars 27-10 with 38 seconds to go in the third quarter. The live line is Chiefs -17½, total 49½.

12:06 p.m.: Saquon Barkley scores on a 2-yard plunge and the Giants take a 21-10 lead over the Titans with 2:21 left in the third quarter. The Giants are -2,000 on the live line (Texans +1000), total 42½.

11:49 a.m.: Cole Kmet is left all alone and Justin Fields is able to find the tight end for a long touchdown. The Bears lead the Lions 24-10 with 2:43 left in the third quarter and are -1800 on the live line (Lions +900), total 48½.

11:44 a.m.: Second-half line: Broncos Pick, total 20.

11:42 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Titans 7. First-half winners: Broncos +½, under 19½. Russell Wilson had a touchdown pass, and the Titans offense was stuck in the mud until scoring in the final seconds of the half.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -2½, total 24½.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 20, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Chiefs -6½, over 25½. Christian Kirk’s touchdown reception with 11 seconds left for the Jaguars sent the first half over the total.

11:32 a.m.: Second-half line: Bills -2, total 22.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -3, total 19½.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints Pick, total 19½.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns Pick, total 24.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 7, Texans 3. First-half winners: Giants -3, under 20. Daniel Jones has a touchdown pass, and the Giants defense allowed 86 total yards.

HALFTIME: Bills 24, Vikings 10. First-half winners: Bills -3½, over 23½. Josh Allen is active and Devin Singletary had two rushing touchdowns for Buffalo.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Saints 10. First-half winners: Saints +½, over 19½. Juwan Johnson’s touchdown reception with 19 seconds left gave the Saints the cover and sent the total over.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 17, Browns 7. First-half winners: Dolphins -2½, push 24. Tua Tagovailoa threw two TDs, the second with 32 seconds left to push the first-half total.

11:17 a.m.: Second-half line: Bears -1½, total 23½.

11:11 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 10, Bears 10. First-half winners: Lions +1½, under 23½. Justin Fields’ spectacular touchdown run with 12 seconds left in the half ruined the Lions money-line tickets.

10:59 a.m.: The Bills defense holds inside the red zone and the Vikings have to settle for a field goal. Buffalo leads 17-10 midway through the second quarter and is -700 on the live line (Vikings +475), total 56½.

10:34 a.m.: Devin Singletary scores on the student body right play for his second rushing TD, and the Bills have a 14-7 lead with 1:04 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -600 on the live line (Vikings +420), total 56½.

10:27 a.m.: Kadarius Toney does the hokey-pokey down the sideline and hops into the end zone. The Chiefs take a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars with 3:32 to go in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -800 on the live line (Jaguars +525), total 48½.

10:23 a.m.: George Pickens burrows into the end zone from 1 yard and the Steelers are up 7-0 over the Saints with 5:06 to go in the first quarter. The Steelers are -240 on the live line (Saints +195), total 40½.

10:18 a.m.: The Bills have an immediate response, with Devin Singletary scoring from 5 yards out for his first touchdown of the season. It’s 7-7 midway through the first quarter. The Bills are -260 on the live line (Vikings +210), total 56½.

10:11 a.m.: Justin Jefferson has a couple of big catches on the Vikings’ first drive, including a 22-yard touchdown catch for a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter. The Vikings are +120 on the live line (Bills -150), total 50½.

10:09 a.m.: Harrison Bryant snags the 1-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to give the Browns a 7-0 lead over the Dolphins in what is expected to be a high-scoring game. The Browns are -120 on the live line (Dolphins -110), total 54½.

9:53 a.m.: Josh Allen is starting for the Bills against the Vikings, and Buffalo remains -6½ at the Westgate SuperBook.

9:45 a.m.: Week 10 NFL betting insights from @BetMGM

Most bet games

1. Vikings-Bills

2. Browns-Dolphins

3. Broncos-Titans

Most bet teams

1. Titans -2½

2. Vikings +6½

3. Cowboys -4½

Most bet teams

1. Lions +3

2. Steelers -1

3. Texans +4½

Public teams (+60% of bets)

– 79% of bets on Steelers -1

– 77% on Giants -4½

– 71% on Bears -3

– 67% on Titans -2½

– 67% on Raiders -4½

– 61% on Commanders +11

– 60% on Cowboys -4½

Most bet Overs

1. Jaguars-Chiefs 51

2. Lions-Bears 48½

3. Texans-Giants 40½

Most bet Unders

1. Broncos-Titans 39

2. Vikings-Bills 44½

3. Chargers-49ers 43½

Most bet player props

– Justin Fields over 62½ rushing yards (-110)

– Jaylen Waddle over 69½ receiving yards (-130)

– Amari Cooper over 62½ receiving yards (-115)

– Josh Jacobs under 86½ rushing yards (-150)

– Saquon Barkley over 92½ rushing yards (-115)

9:40 a.m.: The outlook from Caesars Sportsbook:

Week 10 splits ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gz9CCNafI2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 13, 2022

BIG STEELERS BET A Nevada bettor put $250,000 on Steelers 1H +0.5 (-125) ⛓ pic.twitter.com/bBT2YoAIB2 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 13, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Jaguars (+360) at Chiefs (-9½, 51½, -430), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+190) at Giants (-5, 41, -220), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-105) at Steelers (-1, 39, -115), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-2½, 48½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+150) at Dolphins (-3, 49½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (+240) at Bills (-6½, 46, -280), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+110) at Titans (-2, 40, -130), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+175) at Raiders (-4, 41, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Cardinals (+130) at Rams (-3, 38½, -150), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3½, 44½, -190) at Packers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (+275) at 49ers (-7½, 45½, -335), 5:20 p.m.

Morning spread and total movement:

Steelers from Pick to -1

Browns-Dolphins total from 49 to 49½

Vikings-Bills total from 46½ to 46

Broncos-Titans total from 39 to 40

Chargers-49ers total from 45 to 45½

