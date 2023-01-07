NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders trail, heavy underdogs in 2nd quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Chiefs game. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season.

The Raiders are 8½- to 9-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs. The consensus total is 52 at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

2:19 p.m.: The Raiders drain almost nine minutes off the clock and to the delight of under bettors, Jarrett Stidham’s pass on fourth down falls incomplete. The Chiefs are -1300 on the live line (Raiders +750), spread -14½, total 48½.

2:06 p.m.: Ronald Jones scores on a 2-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 14-3. The Chiefs are -1100 on the live line (Raiders +650), spread -14½, total 55½.

2:03 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Chiefs 7, Raiders 3. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -3, push total 10.

1:59 p.m.: Jarrett Stidham tries to push the ball downfield, but Chiefs DB Juan Thornhill ranges over for the interception. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Raiders +475), spread -11½, total 52½.

1:55 p.m.: Two nice plays from the Raiders secondary and the Chiefs are forced to punt. The Chiefs are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), spread -9½, total 51½.

1:45 p.m.: The Raiders settle for Daniel Carlson’s 56-yard field goal and now trail the Chiefs 7-3 midway through the first quarter. The Chiefs are -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -11½, total 55½.

1:34 p.m.: Justin Watson’s 66-yard catch-and-run sets up the Chiefs deep in Raiders territory, and Patrick Mahomes shovels a short TD pass to Jerick McKinnon on third down. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 7-0 early in the first quarter.

1:30 p.m.: We’re underway from Allegiant Stadium.

1:20 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Updated Chiefs-Raiders betting at @BetMGM

@Chiefs open -9.5, now -8.5

▪️ 48% of bets, 50% of money on KC Total open 50.5, now 52

▪️ 69% of bets, 36% of money on Over@Raiders open +350, now +310

▪️ 47% of bets, 25% of money on Raiders — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 7, 2023

Most bet props:

— Travis Kelce to score 1st TD (+500)

— Travis Kelce to score anytime TD (-160)

— Patrick Mahomes over 322½ passing yards (-120)

12:45 p.m.: Here is the rundown for this afternoon’s game:

— Chiefs (-8½, 52, -420) at Raiders (+350), 1:30 p.m.

The props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-Chiefs game:

Team totals: Chiefs 31½, Raiders 21½.

Alternate point spreads: Chiefs -3½ (-240), -17½ (+250); Raiders +3½ (+200), +17½ (-300).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -185/no +165); largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 42½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes/no -110) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Jarrett Stidham 246½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -145), will throw an interception (yes -220/no +190); Davante Adams 82½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Darren Waller 37½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 329½ passing yards, 2½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes/no -110), rushing yards 14½; JuJu Smith-Schuster 54½ receiving yards; Travis Kelce 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes -135/no +115).

