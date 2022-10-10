NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Raiders underdog against Chiefs on ‘MNF’

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Monday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season.

The Raiders are visiting the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West showdown on “Monday Night Football.”

5:02 p.m.: Here are some of the props to track for tonight’s Raiders-Chiefs game:

Team totals: Raiders 21½, Chiefs 30½.

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (+175), +14½ (-260); Chiefs -3½ (-200), -14½ (+220).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); largest lead 14½ points (over -130); longest TD 42½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes/no -110) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 25½ completions, 38½ attempts, 274½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Josh Jacobs 60½ rushing yards; Davante Adams 81½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Hunter Renfrow 43½ receiving yards; Darren Waller 50½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -120).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 25½ completions (over -120), 37½ attempts, 287½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes +120/no -140), rushing yards 17½; Travis Kelce 74½ receiving yards, receptions 6½ (over -130), longest reception 23½, will score a TD (yes -125/no +105); Matthew Wright 7½ kicking points (-130 over).

— Raiders (+290) at Chiefs (-7, 51½, -350), 5:20 p.m.

