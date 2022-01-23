NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Rams building lead on Bucs; 95-1 prop hits

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) after a catch during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette runs against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Welcome to the second day of the NFL divisional playoffs.

First, the defending Super Bowl champion and NFC No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams. Then, the AFC No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs host the No. 3 Buffalo Bills.

Because of upsets in Saturday’s games, today’s winners will host the conference championship games next week.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:05 p.m.: A promising Bucs drive ends with a missed 48-yard field goal. The Rams still lead 17-3 with 9:00 left in the second quarter and are -750 on the live line (Bucs +480), spread -11½, total 52½.

12:55 p.m.: The Rams go three-and-out and punt with 12:32 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -590 on the live line (Bucs +400), spread -10½, total 54½.

12:51 p.m.: The Buccaneers are on the ropes after going three-and-out. The Rams have the ball back at their 49, holding a 17-3 lead with 13:18 left in the second quarter, and are -850 on the live line (Bucs +530), spread -13½, total 56½.

12:47 p.m.: Kupp was -130 to score a TD. Longest TD over 39½ yards cashes.

12:46 p.m.: The Rams hit a big one. Cooper Kupp catches a 70-yard TD pass on third-and-20, and the Rams extend their lead to 17-3 with 14:17 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -480 on the live line (Bucs +340), spread -9½, total 56½.

12:43 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams 10, Buccaneers 3. First-quarter winners: Rams +½ (-135), over 9½, Rams +120 ML.

12:39 p.m.: The Bucs get on the board. Ryan Succop hits a 45-yard field goal, and the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 10-3 with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. The Rams are -320 on the live line (Bucs +240), spread -6½, total 50½.

12:33 p.m.: Blanton was 95-1 at Boyd Gaming and 80-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD. He was in the field at 14-1 at Circa Sports. He was 20-1 to score at any point.

12:32 p.m.: The Rams are rolling early. Kendall Blanton catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 10-0 with 3:28 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -275 on the live line (Bucs +210), spread -6½, total 50½.

12:22 p.m.: The Bucs go three-and-out, and the Rams have the ball at their 29, leading 3-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -168 on the live line (Bucs +134), spread -3½, total 45½.

12:17 p.m.: The Rams score first at +105. First score will not be a TD cashes at +160.

12:16 p.m.: The Rams score first, taking a 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal with 8:01 left in the first quarter. The Rams are favored now at -128 on the live line (Bucs +102), spread -2½, total 46½.

12:07 p.m.: The Buccaneers pick up a couple of first downs but end up punting with 12:45 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -138 on the live line (Rams +110), spread -2½, total 46½.

12:03 p.m.: The game is underway. The Buccaneers receive.

11:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Rams (+130) at Buccaneers (-3 +100, 48, -150), noon

11:40 a.m.: Here are how the lines have moved today:

Bills from +1½ to +1

11:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Rams (+130) at Buccaneers (-3 +100, 48, -150), noon

— Bills (+105) at Chiefs (-1½, 54, -125), 3:30 p.m.

11:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Rams-Buccaneers:

Team totals: Buccaneers 25½, Rams 22½ (over -130).

General props: First team to score (Rams +105/Buccaneers -125); first score will be a touchdown (yes -180/no +160); 5½ total touchdowns; largest lead 14½ points (under -135); longest TD 39½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -145); 3½ total made field goals (under -155); longest made field goal 46 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +250/no -300); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +280/no -340); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -190/no +170); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +375/no -470); will the Rams score in every quarter (yes +225/no -265); will the Buccaneers score in every quarter (yes +180/no -210); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +400/no -505); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +300/no -365); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +275/no -330); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -185/no +160).

Buccaneers props: Tom Brady 27½ completions, 40½ attempts, 290½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -190), will throw an interception (yes +105/no -125), 1½ rushing yards (under -125), will score a TD (yes +745/no -1,100); Leonard Fournette 48½ rushing yards, 28 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Mike Evans 69½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -120), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Tyler Johnson 33½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +315/no -385); Rob Gronkowski 65½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Ryan Succop 7½ kicking points (under -120).

Rams props: Matthew Stafford 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 284½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2 TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -150/no +130), 2½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +900/no -1,410); Sony Michel 26½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +350/no -435); Cam Akers 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -190); Cooper Kupp 99½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (over -160), will score a TD (yes -130/no +110); Odell Beckham Jr. 46½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +180/no -210); Van Jefferson 37 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +270/no -325); Tyler Higbee 40½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +255/no -305); Matt Gay 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking today for Bills-Chiefs:

Team totals: Chiefs 27½, Bills 26½ (over -120).

General props: First team to score (Bills -105/Chiefs -115); first score will be a touchdown (yes -215/no +185); 6½ total touchdowns (under -120); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 43½ yards; shortest TD 1½ yards (under -165); 3½ total made field goals (under -135); longest made field goal 46 yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +950/no -1,510); will there be a safety (yes +1,000/no -1,610); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +260/no -310); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -400/no +330); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110); will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +525/no -700); will the Bills score in every quarter (yes +155/no -180); will the Chiefs score in every quarter (yes +145/no -165); will any player have 400 or more passing yards (yes +325/no -400); will any player have 100 or more rushing yards (yes +215/no -250); will any player have 150 or more receiving yards (yes +300/no -365); will any player score two or more TDs (yes -240/no +205).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 26½ completions, 38½ attempts, 288½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 2½ TD passes (under -150), will throw an interception (yes +100/no -120), 30 rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +395/no -500); Clyde Edwards-Helaire 27½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +225/no-265); Tyreek Hill 74½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -135), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Byron Pringle 33½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Mecole Hardman 29½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Demarcus Robinson 22½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +425/no -540); Travis Kelce 70½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes -110/no -110); Harrison Butker 7½ kicking points.

Bills props: Josh Allen 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 280½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 2 TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -135/no +115), 55½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Devin Singletary 60½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +105/no -125); Stefon Diggs 69½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -140), will score a TD (yes +115/no -135); Gabriel Davis 38 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +235/no -280); Emmanuel Sanders 24½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +360/no -445); Cole Beasley 26 receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +350/no -435); Dawson Knox 40½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +180/no -210); Tyler Bass 7½ kicking points (under -120).

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.