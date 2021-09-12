NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Rams cover in 1st half against Bears

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:39 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -4, total 23½.

6:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 13, Bears 7. First-half winners: Rams -5, under 22½.

6:33 p.m.: The Bears aren’t rolling over. David Montgomery scores on a 3-yard run, and the Bears cut the Rams’ lead to 13-7 with 34 seconds left until halftime. Montgomery was +145 to score a TD.

6:27 p.m.: Two-minute warning. Bears are threatening to get on the board, sitting at the Ram 20.

6:07 p.m.: The Rams add a field goal to extend their lead to 13-0 with 11:39 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -4,000 on the live line (Bears +1,260), spread -19½, total 43½.

5:57 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams 10, Bears 0. First-quarter winners: Rams -3, over 7½.

5:55 p.m.: The Rams stop the Bears on fourth down again with 1:14 left in the first quarter.

5:48 p.m.: The Rams extend their lead to 10-0 on a 53-yard Matt Gay field goal. The Rams are -1,800 on the live line (Bears +880), spread -17½, total 47½.

5:41 p.m.: The Rams stop the Bears on fourth down with 7:17 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -1,400 on the live line (Bears +760), spread -16½, total 47½.

5:35 p.m.: Jefferson was 31-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD, 18 at Circa Sports and 12-1 at the Westgate SuperBook.

5:33 p.m.: Welcome to L.A., Matt Stafford. The former Lions quarterback hits Van Jefferson for a 67-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 7-0 with 10:36 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -1,000 on the live line (Bears +650), spread -16½, total 48½.

5:29 p.m.: A promising Bears drive ends with an interception in the end zone off a deflection. Andy Dalton will throw an interception cashes at -170.

5:23 p.m.: The game is underway. The Bears receive the kickoff.

5:16 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Bears (+330) at Rams (-9½, 46½, -400), 5:20 p.m.

4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 33, Browns 29. The Browns cover as 5½-point road underdogs, but the Chiefs rally from a double-digit deficit to win outright at -245 ML. The game goes over 54½.

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 27, Giants 13. The Broncos cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 41½.

4:19 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 17, Giants 16. The Dolphins hold on to win outright as 3½-point road underdogs, +165 ML. The game stays under 43½.

4:15 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 38, Packers 3. The Saints dominate as 3½-point underdogs, +165 ML in the neutral-site game in Jacksonville, Florida. The game stays under 49½.

4:08 p.m.: The Dolphins force a fumble inside the 10 to preserve their 17-16 lead over the Patriots with 3:18 to play. A death blow to those who laid 3 or 3½ with New England.

4:04 p.m.: The Chiefs take the lead. Travis Kelce catches an 8-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs lead the Browns 33-29 with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -265 on the live line (Browns +210).

4:02 p.m.: The Chiefs are on the cusp of taking the lead after the Browns’ punter bobbled the ball and didn’t get the kick off. Kansas City is set up inside the red zone trailing 29-27 with 8:31 to go.

3:55 p.m.: The Chiefs are not giving in. Tyreek Hill catches a 75-yard TD pass on the first play of the drive, and the Browns lead 29-27 with 10:10 left in the fourth quarter. The Browns are -134 on the live line (Chiefs +110).

3:54 p.m.: The Patriots trim the Dolphins’ lead to 17-16 with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins are -134 on the live line (Patriots +110).

3:53 p.m.: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been benched with Green Bay trailing New Orleans 38-3 with 9:15 left in the fourth quarter.

3:50 p.m.: The Browns with a big answer. Kareem Hunt scores on a 2-yard run, and the Browns have a two-score lead again at 29-20 with 10:24 to play. The Browns are -290 on the live line (Chiefs +225).

3:38 p.m.: The Chiefs kick a field goal to climb within 22-20 of the Browns with 32 seconds left in the third quarter. The live line is dead even at -110 on both sides.

3:35 p.m.: The Broncos are in control. Denver kicks a field goal to take a 20-7 lead on the Giants with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter. The Broncos are -1,800 on the live line (Giants +880), spread -12½, total 34½.

3:26 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers didn’t wake up for the start of the season. The Saints lead 24-3 with 1:35 left in the third quarter and have the ball back after the Packers failed on fourth down. The live line has been turned off.

3:10 p.m.: The Dolphins take the lead. Jaylen Waddle catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Dolphins lead the Patriots 17-10 with 10:51 left in the third quarter. The Dolphins are -205 on the live line (Patriots +164), spread -3½, total 46½.

2:58 p.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -8, total 28.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 22, Chiefs 10. First-half winners: Browns +3, over 26½, Browns +170 ML.

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -2½, total 21½.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 10, Patriots 10. First-half winners: Dolphins +3, under 21. Jason Sanders kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play to tie the game for Miami and cover the first-half spread.

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -½, total 20½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Giants 7. First-half winners: Broncos -½, under 20½. The Broncos scored a TD with eight seconds left to take the lead and cover the first-half spread.

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -6½, total 24½

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, Packers 3. First-half winners: Saints +3, under 24, Saints +145 ML.

2:29 p.m.: The Browns’ offense is humming. Chubb scores on an 18-yard run, and the Browns lead the Chiefs 22-10 with 2:55 left in the second quarter. The Browns are favored again at -164 on the live line (Chiefs +132), spread -2½, total 64½.

2:20 p.m.: The Chiefs answer. Patrick Mahomes scores on a 5-yard run, and the Chiefs cut the Browns’ lead to 15-10 with 6:30 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are favored again at -130 on the live line (Browns +106), spread -1½, total 59½.

2:07 p.m.: The Browns extend their lead. Jarvis Landry scores on a 5-yard run, and the Browns lead the Chiefs 15-3 with 13:28 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -148 on the live line (Chiefs +122), spread -2½, total 58½.

2:04 p.m.: The Giants take a 7-3 lead on the Broncos with a 37-yard TD pass to Sterling Shepard with 8:56 left in the second quarter. The Giants are -130 on the live line (Broncos +106), spread -1½, total 37½. Shepard was 14-1 to score the first TD and 3-1 to score at any point.

1:54 p.m.: The Saints start fast. Alvin Kamara scores a 3-yard TD, and the Saints lead the Packers 10-0 with 14:18 left in the second quarter. The Saints are already -170 on the live line (Packers +138), spread -3½, total 47½.

1:53 p.m.: The Chiefs kick a field goal to cut the Browns’ lead to 8-3 with 1:51 left in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -134 on the live line (Browns +110), spread -1½, total 53½.

1:45 p.m.: That closes the book on the early window. Here’s the significant action so far in the late games:

— The Browns lead the Chiefs 8-0 on Nick Chubb’s 4-yard TD run. Chubb was +650 to score the first TD and -135 to score at any point.

— Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scored on a 3-yard run, and Miami leads the Patriots 7-0. Tagovailoa was 21-1 to score the first TD and +440 to score at any point.

1:43 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT). Evan McPherson kicks a 33-yard field goal on the final play of overtime, and the Bengals win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +135 ML. The game goes over 47½ on the Vikings’ field goal to tie at the end of regulation.

1:34 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 37, Jaguars 21. The Texans take control from the start and win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +150 ML. The game goes over 45½.

1:27 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: The Lions, 9-point underdogs, trailed 41-17 with two minutes to play. Detroit scored and got a 2-point conversion, then recovered the onside kick, scored and got another 2-point try to pull within 41-33. The Lions failed on their next onside try but still had their timeouts and were able to force a turnover. With a chance to tie, Detroit drove to the 49ers’ 25 but were finally stopped on fourth down.

49ers -9 bettors probably didn’t know what hit them.

1:26 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 41, Lions 33. In a wild finish, the Lions cover as 9-point home underdogs and have a late chance to tie, but the 49ers hang on to win outright at -430 ML. The game sails over 46½.

1:23 p.m.: FINAL: Cardinals 38, Titans 13. The Cardinals destroy the Titans, cashing as 2½-point road underdogs, +125 ML. The game stays under 54.

1:21 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Browns (+205) at Chiefs (-5½, 54½, -245), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+165) at Patriots (-3½, 43½, -185), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (-3½, 49½, -185) vs. Saints (+165) at Jacksonville, Fla., 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (-3, 41½, -150) at Giants (+130), 1:25 p.m.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Panthers 19, Jets 14. The Panthers hang on to cover as 3½-point home favorites, -180 ML. The game stays under 44½.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 32, Falcons 6. The Eagles dominate as 3-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The game stays under 48½.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 23, Bills 16. The Steelers score all their points in the second half and win outright as 6½-point road underdogs, +240 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:09 p.m.: The Vikings and Bengals are going to overtime. Greg Joseph hits a 53-yard field goal on the final play for Minnesota to tie Cincinnati at 24.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 28, Colts 16. The Seahawks cover as 3-point road favorites, -145 ML. The game stays under 49.

1:04 p.m.: The Vikings have one last chance, trailing the Bengals 24-21 with 1:30 to go.

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 20, Washington 16. The Chargers win outright as 2-point road underdogs, +110 ML. The game stays under 45½.

12:58 p.m.: That will just about do it for the Steelers. Chris Boswell makes a 45-yard field goal, and the Steelers extend their lead to 23-13 on the Bills with 2:42 remaining. The Steelers were 6½-point underdogs and +240 ML.

12:46 p.m.: The Bills kick a field goal to cut the Steelers’ lead to 20-13 with 5:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -620 on the live line (Bills +430).

12:40 p.m.: The Bills are in trouble. The Steelers get a touchdown off a blocked punt and extend their lead to 20-10 on the Bills with 9:45 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers leap to -750 on the live line (Bills +420).

12:32 p.m.: The Steelers take the lead. Diontae Johnson catches a 5-yard TD, and the Steelers lead the Bills 13-10 with 11:19 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are now favored at -120 on the live line (Bills -102), spread -2½, total 32½.

12:31 p.m.: The Chargers throw a red-zone interception but get a fumble right back and cash in. Mike Williams catches a 3-yard TD, and the Chargers lead Washington 20-16 with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter. The Chargers are -215 on the live line (Washington +172), spread -3½, total 44½.

12:28 p.m.: The Texans were expected to have the worst record in the league, but they sure aren’t playing like it. Phillip Lindsay runs for a 5-yard TD, and Houston extends its lead to 34-7 over the Jaguars with 3:24 left in the third quarter.

12:22 p.m.: The Eagles are headed to a Week 1 upset. Kenneth Gainwell runs for an 8-yard TD, and the Eagles lead the Falcons 22-6 with 1:25 left in the third quarter. The Eagles are -3,500 on the live line (Falcons +1,200), spread -12½, total 41½.

12:19 p.m.: The Cardinals are embarrassing the Titans. Christian Kirk catches a 26-yard TD, and Arizona leads 31-13 with 10:40 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals are -1,100 on the live line (Titans +650), spread -12½, total 67½.

12:14 p.m.: The Steelers draw closer. A field goal cuts the Bills’ lead to 10-6 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -400 on the live line (Steelers +300), spread -4½, total 29½.

11:59 a.m.: The Bengals extend their lead to 21-7 on the Vikings with a 2-yard Joe Mixon run. The Bengals are -600 on the live line (Vikings +420), spread -8½, total 47½.

11:50 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Colts -1, total 24

Steelers -½, total 20½

49ers -3½, total 21½

Washington -1, total 21½

Vikings -3, total 23½

Panthers -2½, total 21

Falcons -4, total 24½

Titans -4, total 27

Jaguars -4½, total 22½

11:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 27, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Texans +1½, over 22½, Texans +130 ML.

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 24, Titans 6. First-half winners: Cardinals +2½, over 26½, Cardinals +125 ML.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 15, Falcons 6. First-half winners: Eagles +2½, under 24, Eagles +135 ML.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 16, Jets 0. First-half winners: Panthers -2½, under 21½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 14, Vikings 7. First-half winners: Bengals +1, under 23½, Bengals +115 ML.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 13, Washington 9. First-half winners: Chargers +½, over 21½, Chargers +110 ML. Washington kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 31, Lions 10. First-half winners: 49ers -5, over 23.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 10, Steelers 0. First-half winners: Bills -3½, under 23½. The Bills scored a TD with 22 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 21, Colts 10. First-half winners: Seahawks -½, over 24.

11:24 a.m.: There’s the connection the Bengals hoped for. First-round pick Ja’Marr Chase catches a 50-yard TD from former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, and the Bengals lead the Vikings 14-7 with 35 seconds left in the second quarter.

11:21 a.m.: Russell Wilson was ready for the start of the season. He already has three TD passes, and the Seahawks lead the Colts 21-10 with under a minute to play until halftime.

11:04 a.m.: The Cardinals are all over the Titans. DeAndre Hopkins catches his second TD pass of the game, and the Cardinals lead 17-0 with 10:59 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -650 on the live line (Titans +440), spread -10½, total 53½.

10:58 a.m.: No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence throws his first career TD pass, a 22-yard strike to Chris Manhertz, and the Jaguars cut the Texans’ lead to 14-7 with 12:20 left in the second quarter. The Texans are -158 on the live line (Jaguars 128), spread -3½, total 53½.

10:47 a.m.: The Seahawks are taking control. Gerald Everett catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks lead the Colts 14-3 with 11:22 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -520 on the live line (Colts +370), spread -9½, total 52½.

10:41 a.m.: The Texans have started fast with a 14-0 lead over the Jaguars with 2:25 left in the first quarter. The Texans are -310 on the live line (Jagaurs +240), spread -7½, total 50½.

10:32 a.m.: The Cardinals take advantage of a Titans fumble and extend their lead to 10-0 with 8:11 left in the first quarter. The Cardinals are -200 on the live line (Titans +160), spread -4½, total 58½.

10:26 a.m.: 49ers quarterback Trey Lance throws a 5-yard TD pass on his first NFL throw, and San Francisco leads Detroit 7-0 with 5:41 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -850 on the live line (Lions +540), spread -14½, total 46½.

10:24 a.m.: Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith catches an 18-yard TD on his first reception, and Philadelphia leads Atlanta 7-3 with 6:17 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are still favored at -114 on the live line (Eagles -106).

10:13 a.m.: The first touchdown of the season goes to the Chargers. Austin Ekeler scores on a 3-yard run, and the Chargers lead Washington 7-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -172 on the live line (Washington +140), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:09 a.m.: After a long kickoff return, the Bills settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on the Steelers with 13:30 left in the first quarter.

10:06 a.m.: The season is underway. Good luck, bettors.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Eagles (+155) at Falcons (-3 -120, 48½, -175), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+240) at Bills (-6½, 47½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 47½, -155) at Bengals (+135), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-9, 46½, -430) at Lions (+360), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+125) at Titans (-2½ -120, 54, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-3 +100, 49, -145) at Colts (+125), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+110) at Washington (-2, 45½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+160) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 44½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3 -120, 45½, -170) at Texans (+150), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

49ers from -8 to -9

Washington from -1½ to -2½

Also two games moving off key numbers:

Cardinals from+3 to +2½

Patriots from -3 to -3½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Eagles 32, Falcons 6 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Eagles +3 (+100), under 48½, Eagles +155 ML

First-half winners: Eagles +2½, under 24 (Eagles 15-6)

Second-half winners: Eagles +4, under 24½ (Eagles 17-0)

Yards per play: Eagles 6.5, Falcons 4.1 (Eagles lead 434-260 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Eagles 32-6; Falcons 3-0 (only lead)

— Steelers 23, Bills 16 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Steelers +6½, under 47½, Steelers +240 ML

First-half winners: Bills -3½, under 23½ (Bills 10-0)

Second-half winners: Steelers -½, over 20½ (Steelers 23-6)

Yards per play: Steelers 4.6, Bills 4.7 (Bills lead 371-252 in total yards)

Turnovers: Steelers +1 (1-0); Steelers also returned a blocked punt for a TD

Biggest lead: Steelers 20-10 and 23-13; Bills 10-0

— Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT) (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals +3, over 47½, Bengals +135 ML

First-half winners: Bengals +1, under 23½ (Bengals 14-7)

Second-half winners: Vikings -3, over 23½ (Vikings 17-13)

Yards per play: Bengals 5.4, Vikings 5.4 (Vikings lead 403-366 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bengals 21-7; Vikings 7-0 (only lead)

— 49ers 41, Lions 33 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +9, over 46½, 49ers -430 ML

First-half winners: 49ers -5, over 23 (49ers 31-10)

Second-half winners: Lions +3½, over 21½ (Lions 23-10)

Yards per play: 49ers 8.0, Lions 5.1 (49ers lead 442-430 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +2 (3-1); 49ers returned an interception for a TD

Biggest lead: 49ers 38-10; Lions never led (tied 7-7)

— Cardinals 38, Titans 13 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Cardinals +2½ (+100), under 54, Cardinals +125 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +2½, over 26½ (Cardinals 24-6)

Second-half winners: Cardinals +4, under 27 (Cardinals 14-7)

Yards per play: Cardinals 6.2, Titans 3.9 (Cardinals lead 416-248 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cardinals +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 38-13; Titans never led

— Seahawks 28, Colts 16 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Seahawks -3 (+100), under 49, Seahawks -145 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks -½, over 24 (Seahawks 21-10)

Second-half winners: Seahawks +1, under 24 (Seahawks 7-6)

Yards per play: Seahawks 7.2, Colts 4.7 (Seahawks lead 381-336 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 28-10; Colts 3-0 (only lead)

— Chargers 20, Washington 16 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Chargers +2, under 45½, Chargers +110 ML

First-half winners: Chargers +½, over 21½ (Chargers 13-9)

Second-half winners: Chargers +1, under 21½ (tied 7-7)

Yards per play: Chargers 5.4, Washington 5.3 (Chargers lead 424-259 in total yards)

Turnovers: Washington +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Chargers 7-0 and 13-6; Washington 16-13 (only lead)

— Panthers 19, Jets 14 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Panthers -3½ (+100), under 44½, Panthers -180 ML

First-half winners: Panthers -2½, under 21½ (Panthers 16-0)

Second-half winners: Jets +2½, under 21 (Jets 14-3)

Yards per play: Panthers 6.0, Jets 4.2 (Panthers lead 381-252 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Panthers 16-0; Jets never led

— Texans 37, Jaguars 21 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans +3 (+100), over 45½, Texans +150 ML

First-half winners: Texans +1½, over 22½ (Texans 27-7)

Second-half winners: Texans +4½, over 22½ (Jaguars 14-10)

Yards per play: Texans 6.0, Jaguars 5.8 (Texans lead 449-395 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Texans 34-7; Jaguars never led

— Chiefs 33, Browns 29 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Browns +5½, over 54½, Chiefs -245 ML

First-half winners: Browns +3, over 26½ (Browns 22-10)

Second-half winners: Chiefs -8, total 28 (xxx)

Yards per play: xxxxx, xxxxx (xxxxx lead xxxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxx; xxxx

— Dolphins 17, Patriots 16 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +3½, under 43½, Dolphins +165 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Yards per play: xxxxx, xxxxx (xxxxx lead xxxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxx; xxx

2:52 p.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -2½, total 21½.

2:51 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 10, Patriots 10. First-half winners: Dolphins +3, under 21. Jason Sanders kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play to tie the game for Miami and cover the first-half spread.

— Saints 38, Packers 3 (at Jacksonville, Fla.)

Full-game winners: Saints +3½, under 49½, Saints +165 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Yards per play: xxxxx, xxxxx (xxxxx lead xxxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxx; xxx

2:36 p.m.: Second-half line: Packers -6½, total 24½

2:34 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 17, Packers 3. First-half winners: Saints +3, under 24

— Broncos 27, Giants 13 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Broncos -3, under 41½, Broncos -150 ML

First-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Second-half winners: xxx (xxx)

Yards per play: xxxxx, xxxxx (xxxxx lead xxxx in total yards)

Turnovers: xxxx (xxx)

Biggest lead: xxxxx; xxx

2:40 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos -½, total 20½.

2:39 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 10, Giants 7. First-half winners: Broncos -½, under 20½. The Broncos scored a TD with eight seconds left to take the lead and cover the first-half spread.

IN PROGRESS

— Bears (+330) at Rams (-9½, 46½, -400), 5:20 p.m.

