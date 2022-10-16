NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Rams heavy favorites to cover against Panthers

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, carries against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette carries the football with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

New York Giants' Fabian Moreau (37) falls down while covering Baltimore Ravens' Demarcus Robinson (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) makes a touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) gets tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) forces Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) out of bounds for an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) is tacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Chris Wormley (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is stopped by the New England Patriots defense on a fourth down effort during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Brisset came up short and the ball was turned over to the Patriots. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) runs over Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) for a 20-yard rushing touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, left, is stopped during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is helped up by teammate guard Luke Goedeke (67) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward (83) is upended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) after a 46-yard pass play from quarterback Mitch Trubisky during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs against Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, front, is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (92) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible AFC championship game preview and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:16 p.m.: Ben Skowronek runs 17 yards on the end around for a touchdown and the Rams lead the Panthers 17-10 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. The Rams are -1300 on the live line (Panthers +750), total 36½.

3:08 p.m.: More field goals in Seattle. It’s 12-3 Seahawks leading the Cardinals with 4:11 left in the third quarter. The Seahawks are -220 on the live line (Cardinals +180), total 32½.

3:06 p.m.: Second-half line: Bills -2½, total 28.

3:02 p.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 10, Chiefs 10. First-half winners: Chiefs +1½, under 27. Josh Allen connected with Gabe Davis on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds remaining in the second quarter for the Bills. But the Chiefs went 28 yards in three plays and got the cover when Harrison Butker booted a 62-yard field goal.

2:57 p.m.: What. A. Drive.

2:28 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -2½, total 24.

2:27 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -6, total 20.

2:25 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 9, Cardinals 3. First-half winners: Seahawks +½, under 24½. The teams combined for four field goals in an NFC West pillow fight.

2:23 p.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 10, Rams 7. First-half winners: Panthers +6, under 20½. Donte Jackson had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:58 left in the second quarter to cash the Panthers money line.

2:10 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes keeps the play alive and finds JuJu Smith-Schuster, who spins off three tacklers and sprints away for the touchdown. The Chiefs lead the Bills 7-3 with 11:31 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -125 on the live line (Bills -105), total 48.½

1:55 p.m.: Bills 0, Chiefs 0 at the end of the first quarter. Over bettors, how we feeling? The Bills are -200 on the live line (Chiefs +165), total 44½.

1:48 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes flings one into the end zone and it’s intercepted. The Bills and Chiefs remained tied 0-0. The Bills are -145 on the live line (Chiefs +115), total 44½.

1:45 p.m.: Still no touchdowns in the afternoon games.

1:33 p.m.: The Rams offense is sputtering, and they trail the Panthers 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Rams are -300 on the live line (Panthers +240), total 34½.

1:24 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 38, Browns 15. Rhamondre Stevenson of Las Vegas ran for two scores, and the Patriots rolled as 2½-point underdogs. The game flew over the total of 43½ after being 10-6 at halftime.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 34, Jaguars 27. Alec Pierce scored on a 32-yard reception with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lift the Colts, who were 1½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 41.

FINAL: Vikings 24, Dolphins 16. Kirk Cousins threw two touchdowns and the Vikings covered as 3-point road favorites. The game stayed under the total of 45.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18. Chase Claypool caught a touchdown with 9:55 remaining, and the Steelers stopped a two-point conversion with 4:38 left to pull the upset as 9½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 46½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 27, Packers 10. The Packers looked sluggish after playing in London a week ago, and the Jets dominated on special teams to win outright as 8-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 44½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 24, Ravens 20. The Giants intercepted Lamar Jackson late, and Saquon Barkley scored with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter to secure the outright win as 5½-point underdogs. The Giants had the ball inside the 5-yard line late but took a knee and the game stayed under the total of 45½.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 30, Saints 26. Ja’Marr Chase scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 60-yard pass from Joe Burrow with 1:57 left, and the Bengals covered as 3-point favorites. The game went over the total of 43.

12:52 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 28, 49ers 14. Marcus Mariota threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Falcons earn the outright win as 3½-point underdogs. Atlanta remained unbeaten against the spread. The game stayed under the total of 45½.

12:28 p.m.: Jelani Woods grabs a 10-yard touchdown from Matt Ryan and the Colts have come all the way back to lead 26-21 with 12:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Colts are -260 on the live line (Jaguars +210), total 56½.

12:20 p.m.: “Green Bay has a pulse.” Aaron Rodgers connects with Allen Lazard for a touchdown and the Jets now lead 17-10 with 2:35 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -200 on the live line (Packers +165), total 40½.

12:09 p.m.: The Jets blocked their second kick of the day and return this one for a touchdown. They lead the Packers 17-3 with 5:43 left in the third quarter. The Jets are -550 on the live line (Packers +400), total 35½.

12:04 p.m.: Ja’Marr Chase grabs a 15-yard touchdown reception from Joe Burrow, and the Bengals now trail the Saints 23-21 with 3:30 left in the third quarter. The over (43) is in.

12:00 p.m.: Braxton Berrios scoots in from 20 yards away, and the Jets have a 10-3 lead over the Packers midway through the third quarter. The Jets are -140 on the live line (Packers +110), total 30½.

11:50 a.m.: Bailey Zappe finds Tyquan Thornton for a short touchdown and the Patriots are up 17-6 over the Browns. The Patriots are -400 on the live line (Browns +300), total 42½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -1½, total 22½.

11:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -3½, total 20½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -½, total 21.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars Pick, total 20.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -3, total 21.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 14, Colts 13. First-half winners: Jaguars +½, over 20½.

HALFTIME: Patriots 10, Browns 6. First-half winners: Patriots +1, under 20½.

HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Giants 7. First-half winners: Giants +3½, under 22.

HALFTIME: Saints 20, Bengals 14. First-half winners: Saints +1½, over 21.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 3, Packers 3. First-half winners: Jets +4½, under 22½. The Packers stink.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -½, total 21.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 10, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, under 22½. Irv Smith Jr. caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 2:32 left in the second quarter for the Vikings cover.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -5, total 21½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Buccaneers 9. First-half winners: Steelers +6, under 23½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -4, total 23½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 21, 49ers 14. First-half winners: Falcons +2½, over 22½. Marcus Mariota scored on a 3-yard keeper with 57 seconds left in the second quarter for the money-line win.

11:07 a.m.: The Packers look like Ashwaubenon High School in those uniforms and they’re playing like them, too. The Packers are -180 on the live line (Jets +150), total 31½.

11:04 a.m.: All tied up in the Meadowlands after Wan’Dale Robinson hauls in the short touchdown pass from Daniel Jones. Giants 7, Ravens 7 with 3:31 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -190 on the live line (Giants +155), total 39½.

10:57 a.m.: Brandon Aiyuk scores his second touchdown and the 49ers erased a 14-point deficit and are tied with the Falcons midway through the second quarter. The 49ers are -150 on the live line (Falcons +120), total 57½.

10:49 a.m.: The Ravens break the seal against the Giants with former Raiders running back Kenyan Drake breaking free for a 30-yard touchdown run with 9:26 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -380 on the live line (Giants +290), total 36½.

10:46 a.m.: The Packers can’t get out of their own way on offense and are somehow -280 on the live line. Jets are +225 and sure seem like a live ‘dog at this point. The total is 33½, LOL.

10:33 a.m.: The Falcons are wearing their Dirty Birds unis and lead the 49ers 14-0 after a fumble return for a touchdown. After closing as +3½, the Falcons are -250 on the live line (49ers +200), total 50½.

10:28 a.m.: Make that three games are 0-0. The Jaguars got a 1-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and lead the Colts 7-0 late in the first quarter. The Jaguars are -200 on the live line (Colts +165), total 40½.

10:26 a.m.: Some of these first quarters are flying by. Four of the eight games are tied 0-0.

10:11 a.m.: The Saints are the first team on the board in the morning. Tre’Quan Smith hauled in the 18-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton. The Saints are -150 on the live line (Bengals +120), total 46½.

10:02 a.m.: The Packers closed -8.

9:45 a.m.: The total in the Buccaneers-Steelers game keeps climbing. It’s up to 47 now. Other movement:

— Bengals-Saints total from 42½ to 43

— Patriots-Browns total from 43 to 43½

— Jets-Packers total from 45 to 44½

— 49ers from -4 to -3½

9:34 a.m.: The public likes the Bengals, Jaguars and Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook.

⚠️ 𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗖 𝗕𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ⚠️ • 81% of spread bets on Bengals

• 77% of ML bets on Jaguars

• 77% of ML bets on Patriots pic.twitter.com/F3HdsPaeah — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 16, 2022

9:28 a.m.: STN Sports outlook: Betting Trends

STN Sports Sunday Outlook: Betting Trends 📈 Bucs -points: 77.1%

Under: 57.2%

Bucs ML: 87.0% Bengals -points: 70.1%

Over: 78.6%

Bengals ML: 64.6% Colts -points: 50.4%

Under: 52.9%

Jaguars: ML 66.9% Patriots +points: 53.6%

Over: 64.4%

Patriots ML: 61.2% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) October 16, 2022

9:25 a.m.: From @CaesarsSports, a bettor from Arizona made two $110,000 bets for today:

Panthers +10 (-110)

Vikings-Dolphins U46 (-110)

The most bet on player prop by tickets? Daniel Jones OVER 35.5 rushing yards 💨 pic.twitter.com/LC7s5C17Ns — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 16, 2022

9:15 a.m.: Insights from BetMGM for today’s NFL games:

Most bet games (tickets)

– 49ers-Falcons

– Vikings-Dolphins

– Panthers-Rams

Most bet teams (tickets)

– Panthers +10

– Vikings -3

– 49ers -4½

Most bet teams (handle)

– Panthers +10

– Dolphins +3

– Vikings -3

Insights for today's NFL slate 💡 Most bet games (tickets)

– 49ers-Falcons

– Vikings-Dolphins

– Panthers-Rams Most bet teams (tickets)

– Panthers +10

– Vikings -3

– 49ers -4.5 Most bet teams (handle)

– Panthers +10

– Dolphins +3

– Vikings -3 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 16, 2022

Public teams (+60% of bets) NFL Week 6 at @BetMGM 71% on Panthers +10

69% on Bengals -3

67% on Chargers -4.5

62% on Jets +7.5

62% on Vikings -3 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 16, 2022

8:47 a.m.: Notable line movement this morning:

Buccaneers-Steelers total from 46 to 46½

Dolphins from +140 to +150 ML

8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning’s schedule of games:

— Buccaneers (-9½, 46½, -450) at Steelers (+375), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3, 42½, -165) at Saints (+145), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+105) at Colts (-1½, 41, -125), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+130) at Browns (-2½, 43, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+300) at Packers (-7½, 45, -360), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-5½, 45½, -250) at Giants (+210), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 45, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4, 45½, -200) at Falcons (+175), 10 a.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18 (at Pittsburgh)

Full-game winners: Steelers +9½, under 46½, Steelers +375 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +6, under 23½ (Steelers 10-9)

Second-half winners: Steelers +5, under 21½ (Steelers 10-9)

Yards per play: Buccaneers 4.5, Steelers 4.4 (Buccaneeers lead 304-270 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Buccaneers never led; Steelers 20-12

— Bengals 30, Saints 26 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Bengals -3, over 43, Bengals -165 ML

First-half winners: Saints +1½, over 21 (Saints 20-14)

Second-half winners: Bengals -3, over 21 (Bengals 16-6)

Yards per play: Bengals 6.4, Saints 5.6 (Saints lead 399-348 in total yards)

Turnovers: Saints +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Bengals 30-26; Saints 17-7

— Colts 34, Jaguars 27 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Colts -1½, over 41, Colts -125 ML

First-half winners: Jaguars +½, over 20½ (Jaguars 14-13)

Second-half winners: Colts Pick, over 20 (Colts 21-13)

Yards per play: Jaguars 6.4, Colts 5.9 (Colts lead 434-377 in total yards)

Turnovers: Colts +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Jaguars 14-3; Colts 34-27

— Patriots 38, Browns 15 (at Cleveland)

Full-game winners: Patriots +2½, over 43½, Patriots +130 ML

First-half winners: Patriots +1, under 20½ (Patriots 10-6)

Second-half winners: Patriots +½, over 21 (Patriots 28-9)

Yards per play: Patriots 6.1, Browns 4.9 (Patriots lead 399-328 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +3 (4-1)

Biggest lead: Patriots 38-15; Browns never led

— Jets 27, Packers 10 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Jets +8, under 44½, Jets +320 ML

First-half winners: Jets +4½, under 22½ (Tied 3-3)

Second-half winners: Jets +3½, over 20½ (Jets 24-7)

Yards per play: Jets 5.2, Packers 4.0 (Tied 278-278 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jets +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Jets 27-10; Packers never led

— Giants 24, Ravens 20 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Giants +5½, under 45½, Giants +210 ML

First-half winners: Giants +3½, under 22 (Ravens 10-7)

Second-half winners: Giants +1½, over 22½ (Giants 17-10)

Yards per play: Ravens 7.0, Giants 3.8 (Ravens lead 406-238 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Ravens 20-10; Giants 24-20

— Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Vikings -3, under 45, Vikings -170 ML

First-half winners: Vikings -2½, under 22½ (Vikings 10-3)

Second-half winners: Vikings +½, over 21 (Vikings 14-13)

Yards per play: Vikings 4.7, Dolphins 6.3 (Dolphins lead 458-234 in total yards)

Turnovers: Vikings +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Vikings 24-10; Dolphins 3-0

— Falcons 28, 49ers 14 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Falcons +3½, under 45½, Falcons +160 ML

First-half winners: Falcons +2½, over 22½ (Falcons 21-14)

Second-half winners: Falcons +4, under 23½ (Falcons 7-0)

Yards per play: 49ers 6.1, Falcons 5.2 (49ers lead 346-289 in total yards)

Turnovers: Falcons +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: 49ers never led; Falcons 14-0, 28-14

