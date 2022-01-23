NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Rams win on final play after wild Bucs rally

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL playoff action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to the second day of the NFL divisional playoffs.

First, the defending Super Bowl champion and NFC No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams. Then, the AFC No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs host the No. 3 Buffalo Bills.

Because of upsets in Saturday’s games, today’s winners will host the conference championship games next week.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

3:29 p.m.: Take a breath. The next game is about to kick off:

— Bills (+110) at Chiefs (-1½, 54½, -130), 3:30 p.m.

3:23 p.m.: FINAL: Rams 30, Buccaneers 27. The Rams scramble into field goal range in the final seconds, and Matt Gay kicks a 30-yard field goal on the final play. The Rams win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 48 when the Bucs tie the game with 42 seconds left.

3:18 p.m.: Unbelievable. Fournette runs for a 9-yard TD on fourth-and-1, and the Buccaneers tie the Rams at 27 with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are favored for the first time since the first quarter, at -128 on the live line (Rams +102).

3:10 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Bucs have the ball at the Rams 25, trailing 27-20. The Rams are -275 on the live line (Bucs +210).

3:08 p.m.: Amazing. Cam Akers fumbles, and the Bucs recover at the Rams 30 with 2:25 left.

3:05 p.m.: The Bucs have life. Mike Evans catches a 55-yard TD pass, and the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 27-20 with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -1,800 on the live line (Bucs +820).

3:03 p.m.: The Rams punt, and the Buccaneers take over with 3:56 left, trailing 27-13.

2:59 p.m.: That should do it. The Rams get another fourth-down stop and take over with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter.

2:52 p.m.: The Rams can’t quite close the door. Matt Gay misses a 47-yard field goal try, and the Rams’ lead stays at 27-13 with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -5,000 on the live line (Bucs +1,260).

2:42 p.m.: The Rams stem the tide with a fourth-down stop. They lead 27-13 with 12:22 left in the fourth quarter and are -5,000 on the live line (Bucs +1,260), spread -13½, total 49½.

2:37 p.m.: And then the Rams immediately give it back on an errant snap. Wild.

2:36 p.m.: And an immediate strip-sack gives the ball back to the Rams.

2:32 p.m.: The Bucs get the ball right back on a Rams three-and-out. The Rams lead 27-13 with 14:51 left in the fourth quarter and are -1,100 on the live line (Bucs +620), spread -9½, total 53½.

2:28 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER: Rams 27, Buccaneers 13.

2:24 p.m.: Fournette was +105 to score a TD.

2:23 p.m.: The Bucs show a little life. After a Rams fumble, Leonard Fournette scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 27-13 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. The Rams are -2,500 on the live line (Bucs +980), spread -10½, total 53½.

2:14 p.m.: Over 3½ made field goals cashes at +135.

2:13 p.m.: The Buccaneers get a 31-yard field goal to cut the Rams’ lead to 27-6 with 3:02 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -20,000 on the live line (Bucs +2,500), spread -19½, total 46½.

2:05 p.m.: Stafford was +900 to score a TD. He also has six rushing yards to go over his prop of 2½. Shortest TD under 1½ yards cashes at -145.

2:04 p.m.: This one might be over. Matthew Stafford scores on a 1-yard sneak, and the Rams extend their lead to 27-3 with 7:07 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -20,000 on the live line (Bucs +2,200), spread -20½, total 47½.

1:58 p.m.: The Bucs go three-and-out, and the Rams return the punt to the Tampa Bay 28 with 10:25 left in the third quarter.

1:53 p.m.: The Rams pick up a couple of first downs then punt. The Rams lead 20-3 with 11:51 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -2,000 on the live line (Bucs +870), spread -14½, total 44½.

1:47 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Rams receive.

1:36 p.m.: Live line at halftime: Rams -2,500/Bucs +960, spread -14½, total 46½.

1:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -2½, total 24½.

1:33 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 20, Buccaneers 3. First-half winners: Rams +1½, under 23½, Rams +120 ML.

1:32 p.m.: BAD BEAT ALERT: Tough one for over 23½ first-half bettors with the fumble in the final seconds. Rams would have gotten at least a field goal to put the total over.

1:31 p.m.: The Rams blow a chance to blow the game wide open, as Cam Akers fumbles at the 1-yard line with 18 seconds left in the half.

1:24 p.m.: The Rams intercept Tom Brady with 1:53 left in the second quarter. Brady was +105 to throw an interception.

1:21 p.m.: Two-minute warning. The Buccaneers face second-and-17 at their 8 after a sack.

1:19 p.m.: Largest lead over 14½ points cashes at +115.

1:18 p.m.: The Rams extend their lead. Matt Gay hits a 40-yard field goal, and the Rams lead 20-3 with 2:19 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -1,100 on the live line (Bucs +620), spread -13½, total 49½.

1:05 p.m.: A promising Bucs drive ends with a missed 48-yard field goal. The Rams still lead 17-3 with 9:00 left in the second quarter and are -750 on the live line (Bucs +480), spread -11½, total 52½.

12:55 p.m.: The Rams go three-and-out and punt with 12:32 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -590 on the live line (Bucs +400), spread -10½, total 54½.

12:51 p.m.: The Buccaneers are on the ropes after going three-and-out. The Rams have the ball back at their 49, holding a 17-3 lead with 13:18 left in the second quarter, and are -850 on the live line (Bucs +530), spread -13½, total 56½.

12:47 p.m.: Kupp was -130 to score a TD. Longest TD over 39½ yards cashes.

12:46 p.m.: The Rams hit a big one. Cooper Kupp catches a 70-yard TD pass on third-and-20, and the Rams extend their lead to 17-3 with 14:17 left in the second quarter. The Rams are -480 on the live line (Bucs +340), spread -9½, total 56½.

12:43 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Rams 10, Buccaneers 3. First-quarter winners: Rams +½ (-135), over 9½, Rams +120 ML.

12:39 p.m.: The Bucs get on the board. Ryan Succop hits a 45-yard field goal, and the Bucs cut the Rams’ lead to 10-3 with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. The Rams are -320 on the live line (Bucs +240), spread -6½, total 50½.

12:33 p.m.: Blanton was 95-1 at Boyd Gaming and 80-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first TD. He was in the field at 14-1 at Circa Sports. He was 20-1 to score at any point.

12:32 p.m.: The Rams are rolling early. Kendall Blanton catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 10-0 with 3:28 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -275 on the live line (Bucs +210), spread -6½, total 50½.

12:22 p.m.: The Bucs go three-and-out, and the Rams have the ball at their 29, leading 3-0 with 7:15 left in the first quarter. The Rams are -168 on the live line (Bucs +134), spread -3½, total 45½.

12:17 p.m.: The Rams score first at +105. First score will not be a TD cashes at +160.

12:16 p.m.: The Rams score first, taking a 3-0 lead on a 26-yard field goal with 8:01 left in the first quarter. The Rams are favored now at -128 on the live line (Bucs +102), spread -2½, total 46½.

12:07 p.m.: The Buccaneers pick up a couple of first downs but end up punting with 12:45 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -138 on the live line (Rams +110), spread -2½, total 46½.

12:03 p.m.: The game is underway. The Buccaneers receive.

11:56 a.m.: The first game is about to kick off:

— Rams (+130) at Buccaneers (-3 +100, 48, -150), noon

11:40 a.m.: Here are how the lines have moved today:

Bills from +1½ to +1

11:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Rams (+130) at Buccaneers (-3 +100, 48, -150), noon

— Bills (+110) at Chiefs (-1½, 54½, -130), 3:30 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.