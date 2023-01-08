46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ravens-Bengals spread moves 2 points before kickoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2023 - 9:27 am
 
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bil ...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills s ...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Welcome back to Week 18 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the New England Patriots at the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game. You can find the Raiders-Chiefs blog here.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:10 a.m.: The Falcons closed -6, but it’s Tom Brady and the Buccaneers who jump out to the early 7-0 lead. Kyle Rudolph gets the TD reception. The Falcons are -125 on the live line (Buccaneers -105), total 46½.

10:03 a.m.: What a moment in Buffalo.

10:02 a.m.: Must have gone to North Carolina.

10:02 a.m.: And we’re off.

9:48 a.m.: Notable bets at Station Casinos:

9:42 a.m.: From BetMGM:

9:30 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

Season win totals at stake for Panthers (6½), Commanders (7½), Patriots (8½), Dolphins (8½), Chargers (10, pushed entering Sunday)

8:45 a.m.: The full schedule for the final day of the regular season:

— Jets (+185) at Dolphins (-4, 37, -215), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+135) at Steelers (-2½, 40, -155), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+130) at Colts (-2½, 37½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (+185) at Falcons (-4½, 40½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+165) at Saints (-3½, 41½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+330) at Bills (—7½, 43½, -400), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+475) at Bengals (-11, 39, -650), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-6½, 42½, -280) at Bears (+240), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+200) at Seahawks (-5, 41½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Giants (+900) at Eagles (-16½, 42, -1600), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+700) at 49ers (-14, 40, -1100), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (+185) at Broncos (-5, 39, -210), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-7½, 40½, -330) at Commanders (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Lions (+210) at Packers (-5, 49, -250), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

Colts to -2½ (-120) from -3

Falcons to -4½ from -4

Bills to -7½ from -8

Bengals to -11 from -9½

Ravens-Bengals total to 39 from 39½

Vikings to -6½ from -7

Seahawks to -5 from -6

Broncos to -5 from -3½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘The real love of her life’: Ashari Hughes remembered for her love of flag football
‘The real love of her life’: Ashari Hughes remembered for her love of flag football
2
Big casino landlords on Strip now bankrolling Fontainebleau
Big casino landlords on Strip now bankrolling Fontainebleau
3
Lombardo signs 2 executive orders, vows to give state employees a raise
Lombardo signs 2 executive orders, vows to give state employees a raise
4
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
Lake Mead may get a boost as Rockies snowpack off to strong start
5
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Chiefs: Season comes to an end
3 takeaways from Raiders’ loss to Chiefs: Season comes to an end
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football g ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 18
By / RJ

Wagertalk.com handicapper Tony Mejia (@MejiaDinero) analyzes every NFL Week 18 game, with odds, trends and final score projections.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t haul in a catch with Kansas City Chiefs c ...
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders have covered three of the past five meetings with the Chiefs, including a 30-29 loss at Arrowhead Stadium in October. The past five meetings have gone over.

 
‘Mattress Mack’ bets $3.1M on CFP title game
By / RJ

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has wagered more than $3 million to win $8.9 million on TCU over Georgia in Monday’s CFP national championship.

More stories for you
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 18 betting trends: Raiders, over vs. Chiefs
NFL Week 14 betting trends: Take Lions, over vs. Vikings
NFL Week 14 betting trends: Take Lions, over vs. Vikings
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chargers spring upset as underdogs thrive
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Chargers spring upset as underdogs thrive
Raiders cost bettor $6.1M win in loss to Steelers
Raiders cost bettor $6.1M win in loss to Steelers
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Profitable day for underdogs
NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Profitable day for underdogs
NFL Week 16 betting trends: Take under in Raiders-Steelers
NFL Week 16 betting trends: Take under in Raiders-Steelers