NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ravens-Bengals spread moves 2 points before kickoff

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up in a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during pregame before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Welcome back to Week 18 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the New England Patriots at the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Giants at the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions at the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday night game. You can find the Raiders-Chiefs blog here.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:10 a.m.: The Falcons closed -6, but it’s Tom Brady and the Buccaneers who jump out to the early 7-0 lead. Kyle Rudolph gets the TD reception. The Falcons are -125 on the live line (Buccaneers -105), total 46½.

10:03 a.m.: What a moment in Buffalo.

10:02 a.m.: Must have gone to North Carolina.

A New Jersey bettor put $1K on Sam Howell (+2500) to score the first TD today 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TIJ8L05rJN — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

10:02 a.m.: And we’re off.

9:48 a.m.: Notable bets at Station Casinos:

Notable bet tickets coming in this morning: 💰Dolphins -3.5, $10,000 to collect $18,695

💰Steelers -2.5, $30,000 to collect $55,210

💰3-team parlay: Steelers -2.5, Colts -2.5, Packers -5, $10,000 to collect $64,787 — Station Casinos Sports Betting (@STNSportsApp) January 8, 2023

9:42 a.m.: From BetMGM:

Updated NFL Week 18 total betting at @BetMGM Most bet Overs 🎟️ 1. Ravens-Bengals 39.5

2. Lions-Packers 49

3. Cowboys-Commanders 40 Most bet Unders 🎟️ 1. Browns-Steelers 40.5

2. Buccaneers-Falcons 40.5

3. Vikings-Bears 42.5 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 8, 2023

Public teams (+60% of bets) in NFL Week 18 at @BetMGM 82% on Vikings -7

82% on Giants +15.5

77% on Bengals -9

77% on Bills -7.5

74% on Rams +6

74% on Cowboys -7

72% on Buccaneers +4

70% on Colts -2.5

62% on Chargers +3 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 8, 2023

A look at today’s action: Most bet games (tickets)

– Browns-Steelers

– Ravens-Bengals

– Lions-Packers Most bet teams (tickets)

– Bengals -9

– Steelers -2.5

– Bills -7.5 Most bet teams (handle)

– Bills -7.5

– Bengals -9

– Steelers -2.5 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 8, 2023

9:30 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

Season win totals at stake for Panthers (6½), Commanders (7½), Patriots (8½), Dolphins (8½), Chargers (10, pushed entering Sunday)

THE BIGGEST BET OF THE DAY 😱 A Michigan bettor has $330,000 on the Cardinals +14.5 (-110) vs the 49ers. Will this hit? pic.twitter.com/A9aBVAPFEt — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

Week 18 splits. What is your lock of the day? pic.twitter.com/U9Eqss3SC8 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 8, 2023

8:45 a.m.: The full schedule for the final day of the regular season:

— Jets (+185) at Dolphins (-4, 37, -215), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+135) at Steelers (-2½, 40, -155), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+130) at Colts (-2½, 37½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (+185) at Falcons (-4½, 40½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+165) at Saints (-3½, 41½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+330) at Bills (—7½, 43½, -400), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+475) at Bengals (-11, 39, -650), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-6½, 42½, -280) at Bears (+240), 10 a.m.

— Rams (+200) at Seahawks (-5, 41½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Giants (+900) at Eagles (-16½, 42, -1600), 1:25 p.m.

— Cardinals (+700) at 49ers (-14, 40, -1100), 1:25 p.m.

— Chargers (+185) at Broncos (-5, 39, -210), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-7½, 40½, -330) at Commanders (+270), 1:25 p.m.

— Lions (+210) at Packers (-5, 49, -250), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

Colts to -2½ (-120) from -3

Falcons to -4½ from -4

Bills to -7½ from -8

Bengals to -11 from -9½

Ravens-Bengals total to 39 from 39½

Vikings to -6½ from -7

Seahawks to -5 from -6

Broncos to -5 from -3½

