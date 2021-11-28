NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ravens cover in 1st quarter vs. Browns

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 12 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Rams at the Green Bay Packers, and the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:52 p.m.: And the Browns immediately give the ball back on a Baker Mayfield fumble. Not an offensive showcase tonight.

6:50 p.m.: The Browns intercept Lamar Jackson in Ravens territory and have a chance to tie or take the lead before halftime.

6:45 p.m.: The Browns hit a 46-yard field goal off the upright to cut the Ravens’ lead to 6-3 with 1:02 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -220 on the live line (Browns +172), spread -3½, total 32½.

6:30 p.m.: The Ravens add a field goal and lead 6-0 with 3:53 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -280 on the live line (Browns +215), spread -5½, total 32½.

6:05 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Ravens 3, Browns 0. First-quarter winners: Ravens -½ (+115), under 9½.

6:03 p.m.: The Ravens take a 3-0 lead on a 52-yard field goal by Justin Tucker with 24 seconds left in the first quarter.

5:50 p.m.: A bunch of punts to open the game. The Ravens have the ball back in a scoreless game with 4:02 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -152 on the live line (Browns +124), spread -2½, total 37½.

5:16 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

— Browns (+140) at Ravens (-3, 47, -160), 5:20 p.m.

4:44 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 36, Rams 28. The Packers win outright as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game sails over 46½.

4:34 p.m.: FINAL: 49ers 34, Vikings 26. The 49ers stop two late Vikings drives to cover as 4-point home favorites, -200 ML. The game goes over 49.

4:29 p.m.: The 49ers can’t put it away. Robbie Gould misses a 42-yard field goal, and the Vikings have one last shot, trailing 34-26 with 1:56 remaining.

4:14 p.m.: The 49ers stop the Vikings on fourth-and-goal to maintain a 34-26 lead with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter. The 49ers are -950 on the live line (Vikings +560).

4:11 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 28, Chargers 13. The Broncos win outright as 2½-point home underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 47.

3:54 p.m.: The 49ers kick a field goal to extend their lead to 34-26 with nine seconds left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -550 on the live line (Vikings +375), spread -6½, total 73½.

3:48 p.m.: And a pick-six cooks the Rams. Rasul Douglas returns an interception 33 yards for a TD, and the Packers extend their lead to 36-17 with 1:52 left in the third quarter (2-point try failed). The Packers are -8,000 on the live line (Rams +1,400).

3:46 p.m.: The Broncos are rolling past the Chargers. Pat Surtain returns an interception 70 yards for a TD, and the Broncos lead 28-7 with 7:28 left in the fourth quarter.

3:43 p.m.: The Packers add a field goal after the Rams fumble on a punt. The Packers lead 30-17 with 2:28 left in the third quarter and are -900 on the live line (Rams +540), spread -8½, total 61½.

3:38 p.m.: After a 49ers field goal, the Vikings return the kickoff 99 yards for a TD. The 2-point try is no good, and the 49ers lead 31-26 with 4:46 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -365 on the live line (Vikings +270).

3:25 p.m.: The Vikings quickly answer but miss the extra point. The 49ers lead 28-20 with 8:28 left in the third quarter and are -560 on the live line (Vikings +385), spread -7½, total 67½.

3:24 p.m.: The Packers extend their lead to 27-17 with 7:18 left in the third quarter and are -460 on the live line (Rams +330), spread -6½, total 61½.

3:17 p.m.: The 49ers cash in after a Kirk Cousins interception, extending their lead to 28-14 with 11:09 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -1,200 on the live line (Vikings +660), spread -12½, total 63½.

3:12 p.m.: The 49ers scored on the last drive of the first half and the first drive of the second half to take a 21-14 lead on the Vikings with 11:31 left in the third quarter. The 49ers are -390 on the live line (Vikings +285), spread -6½, total 57½.

3:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Rams -½ (+120), total 24.

2:59 p.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 20, Rams 17. First-half winners: Packers +½ (-125), over 23.

2:54 p.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -3, total 24½.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 14, Vikings 14. First-half winners: Vikings +3, over 24. The 49ers scored a TD with 18 seconds left to put the first-half total over.

2:47 p.m.: They’re going back and forth in Green Bay. Darrell Henderson catches a 6-yard TD pass, and the Rams cut the Packers’ lead to 20-17 with 1:28 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -164 on the live line (Rams +130), spread -2½, total 61½.

2:41 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -4, total 23½.

2:38 p.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 14, Chargers 7. First-half winners: Broncos +1, under 23, Broncos +115 ML.

2:37 p.m.: The Packers extend their lead to 20-10 on a 7-yard TD pass to Randall Cobb with 4:21 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -310 on the live line (Rams +235), spread -6½, total 57½.

2:29 p.m.: The Rams cut the Packers’ lead to 13-10 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -164 on the live line (Rams +130), spread -2½, total 53½.

2:15 p.m.: The Packers get a field goal to extend their lead to 13-7 with 9:40 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -196 on the live line (Rams +154), spread -3½, total 51½.

2:07 p.m.: The Rams strike back. Van Jefferson catches a 79-yard TD pass, and the Rams cut the Packers’ lead to 10-7 with 12:42 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -148 on the live line (Rams +118), spread -2½, total 50½.

2:02 p.m.: The Packers extend their lead to 10-0 over the Rams with 13:29 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -265 on the live line (Rams +205), spread -6½, total 44½.

1:54 p.m.: Rodgers was 29-1 to score the first TD.

First TD scored prop results in afternoon games:

Chargers-Broncos: Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater (33-1)

Vikings-49ers: Minnesota WR Adam Thielen (10-1)

Rams-Packers: Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers (29-1)

1:53 p.m.: The Packers strike first. Aaron Rodgers scores on a 1-yard run, and the Packers lead the Rams 7-0 with 2:11 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -200 on the live line (Rams +158), spread -4½, total 44½.

1:22 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Rams (-1½, 46½, -125) at Packers (+105), 1:25 p.m.

— Vikings (+175) at 49ers (-4, 49, -200), 1:25 p.m.

1:21 p.m.: A bit of a tough beat for Colts backers. Indianapolis had a 24-14 halftime lead, then it looked like Colts backers would get a push at worst with the game tied at 31 in the final minute. Instead, Leonard Fournette broke a 28-yard TD run with 20 seconds left to allow the Bucs to win by seven instead of three.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31. The Bucs score with 20 seconds left to cover as 3-point road favorites, -150 ML. The game goes over 53.

1:18 p.m.: Wow. Still some drama left. The Colts return the kickoff all the way to the Bucs 32 with 10 seconds left.

1:15 p.m.: Bucs bettors don’t have to settle for a push. Leonard Fournette runs for a 28-yard TD, his fourth score of the day, and the Bucs lead the Colts 38-31 with 20 seconds left.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 41, Steelers 10. The Bengals romp as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 43½.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 33, Panthers 10. The Dolphins roll to the outright win as 1½-point home underdogs, +105 ML. The game goes over 40½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 21, Texans 14. The Jets win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game stays under 44½.

1:03 p.m.: The Colts tie the Bucs at 31 with 3:29 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -198 on the live line (Colts +156).

1:02 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 36, Titans 13. The Patriots control the second half to cover as 7-point home favorites, -320 ML. The game goes over 43.

1:01 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

— Chargers (-2½ -120, 47, -150) at Broncos (+130), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 13, Eagles 7. The Giants stop two final drives to win outright as 4-point home underdogs, +175 ML. The game stays way under 45.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 21, Jaguars 14. The Falcons hang on to cover as 1½-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game stays under 46.

12:50 p.m.: The Bucs extend their lead to 31-24 with 10:06 left in the fourth quarter. The Bucs are -520 on the live line (Colts +360).

12:39 p.m.: The Giants are on the verge of an upset (+4, +175), extending their lead to 13-7 over the Eagles with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter. The Giants are -290 on the live line (Eagles +220).

12:30 p.m.: The Bucs take the lead. Ronald Jones scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bucs go in front 28-24 on the Colts with 1:06 left in the third quarter. The Bucs are -198 on the live line (Colts +154), spread -3½, total 66½.

12:17 p.m.: The Patriots extend their lead to 26-13 on the Titans with 5:01 left in the third quarter. The Patriots are -3,000 on the live line (Titans +1,060), spread -13½, total 52½.

12:13 p.m.: The Bucs draw closer on Leonard Fournette’s third TD of the day. The Colts lead 24-21 with 8:06 left in the third quarter and are -142 on the live line (Bucs +114), spread -2½, total 66½.

11:52 a.m.: First TD scored prop results in morning games:

Steelers-Bengals: Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow (31-1)

Titans-Patriots: New England WR Kendrick Bourne (12-1)

Panthers-Dolphins: Miami defense/special teams on a blocked punt recovery (29-1)

Falcons-Jaguars: Atlanta RB Cordarrelle Patterson (+650)

Jets-Texans: Houston TE Brevin Jordan (22-1)

Buccaneers-Colts: Tampa Bay RB Leonard Fournette (+650)

Eagles-Giants: New York TE Chris Myarick (no odds listed)

11:42 a.m.: Second-half line: Bucs -4, total 27.

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 24, Buccaneers 14. First-half winners: Colts +1½, over 26½, Colts +125 ML.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Patriots -3½, total 21

Panthers -4, total 20½

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 16, Titans 13. First-half winners: Titans +4, over 21. Dontrell Hilliard ran 68 yards for a Titans TD with 37 seconds left to cover the first-half spread. Nick Folk missed a 53-yard field goal with two seconds left that would have saved the day for Patriots first-half bettors.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 21, Panthers 10. First-half winners: Dolphins +½, over 20.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Texans PK (-120), total 20½

Steelers -½, total 20

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 31, Steelers 3. First-half winners: Bengals -3, over 21½.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 14, Jets 11. First-half winners: Texans -1, over 21½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -3½, total 23.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 14, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Falcons -½, under 23.

11:22 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -4, total 22½.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 3, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Giants +2½, under 22½, Giants +145 ML.

11:11 a.m.: The Colts extend their lead to 17-7 over the Bucs with 5:07 left in the second quarter. The Colts are -245 on the live line (Bucs +190), spread -4½, total 55½.

10:56 a.m.: The Colts strike back. Ashton Dulin catches a 62-yard bomb, and the Colts lead the Bucs 10-7 with 11:44 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are still slightly favored at -114 on the live line (Colts -110), total 54½.

10:49 a.m.: The Buccaneers take the lead. Leonard Fournette scores on a 1-yard run, and the Bucs lead the Colts 7-3 with 13:22 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -190 on the live line (Colts +150), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:40 a.m.: The Bengals are rolling. Tee Higgins catches a 32-yard TD pass, and the Bengals lead the Steelers 17-3 with 14:15 left in the second quarter. The Bengals are -770 on the live line (Steelers +490), spread -13½, total 51½.

10:15 a.m.: Burrow was 31-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:14 a.m.: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scores the first TD of the day on an 8-yard run. The Bengals lead the Steelers 7-0 with 9:23 left in the first quarter and are -340 on the live line (Steelers +255), spread -7½, total 46½.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Steelers (+150) at Bengals (-3½, 43½, -170), 10 a.m.

— Buccaneers (-3 +100, 53, -150) at Colts (+130), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (-1½, 40½, -125) at Dolphins (+105), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+265) at Patriots (-7 -120, 43, -320), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-4, 45, -200) at Giants (+175), 10 a.m.

— Falcons (-1½, 46, -125) at Jaguars (+105), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+130) at Texans (-3 +100, 44½, -150), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Caesars Sports reported four six-figure wagers on today’s games:

— $402,500 on 49ers -3 (-115)

— $192,500 on Patriots -7

— $105,000 on Broncos +2½ (-105)

— $100,000 on Texans -2½ (-115)

BIG NFL Sunday #BetLikeACaesar wagers: 🏈 $402,500 49ers -3 (-115)

🏈 $192,500 Patriots -7 (-110)

🏈 $105,000 Broncos +2.5 (-105)

9:35 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Dolphins from +2½ to +1

Panthers-Dolphins total from 42 to 41

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Bengals 41, Steelers 10 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals -3½, over 43½, Bengals -170 ML

First-half winners: Bengals -3, over 21½ (Bengals 31-3)

Second-half winners: Bengals +½, under 20 (Bengals 10-7)

Yards per play: Bengals 5.7, Steelers 5.1 (Bengals lead 370-301 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +2 (3-1), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Bengals 41-3; Steelers never led

— Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Bucs -3 (+100), over 53, Bucs -150 ML

First-half winners: Colts +1½, over 26½ (Colts 24-14)

Second-half winners: Bucs -4, over 27 (Bucs 24-7)

Yards per play: Bucs 5.7, Colts 5.9 (Colts lead 392-359 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bucs +3 (5-2)

Biggest lead: Bucs 38-31; Colts 17-7 and 24-14

— Dolphins 33, Panthers 10 (at Miami)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +1½, over 40½, Dolphins +105 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins +½, over 20 (Dolphins 21-10)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +4, under 20½ (Dolphins 12-0)

Yards per play: Dolphins 4.4, Panthers 3.7 (Dolphins lead 315-198 in total yards)

Turnovers: Dolphins +2 (3-1), plus a blocked punt for a TD

Biggest lead: Dolphins 33-10; Panthers never led (tied 7-7)

— Patriots 36, Titans 13 (at New England)

Full-game winners: Patriots -7 (-120), over 43, Patriots -320 ML

First-half winners: Titans +4, over 21 (Patriots 16-13)

Second-half winners: Patriots -3½, under 21 (Patriots 20-0)

Yards per play: Patriots 6.8, Titans 5.7 (Patriots lead 394-355 in total yards)

Turnovers: Patriots +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Patriots 36-13; Titans never led

— Giants 13, Eagles 7 (at New York)

Full-game winners: Giants +4, under 45, Giants +175 ML

First-half winners: Giants +2½, under 22½ (Giants 3-0)

Second-half winners: Giants +4, under 22½ (Giants 10-7)

Yards per play: Giants 4.6, Eagles 5.1 (Eagles lead 332-264 in total yards)

Turnovers: Giants +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Giants 10-0; Eagles never led

— Falcons 21, Jaguars 14 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Falcons -1½, under 46, Falcons -125 ML

First-half winners: Falcons -½, under 23 (Falcons 14-3)

Second-half winners: Jaguars -3½, under 23 (Jaguars 11-7)

Yards per play: Falcons 5.6, Jaguars 5.0 (Jaguars lead 357-332 in total yards)

Turnovers: Falcons +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Falcons 21-3; Jaguars never led

— Jets 21, Texans 14 (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Jets +3 (-120), under 44½, Jets +130 ML

First-half winners: Texans -1, over 21½ (Texans 14-11)

Second-half winners: Jets PK, under 20½ (Jets 10-0)

Yards per play: Jets 4.3, Texans 3.7 (Jets lead 266-202 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Jets 21-14; Texans 14-3

— Broncos 28, Chargers 13 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos +2½ (+100), under 47, Broncos +130 ML

First-half winners: Broncos +1, under 23 (Broncos 14-7)

Second-half winners: Broncos +4, under 23½ (Broncos 14-6)

Yards per play: Broncos 5.1, Chargers 5.6 (Chargers lead 357-302 in total yards)

Turnovers: Broncos +1 (2-1), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Broncos 28-7; Chargers never led

— Packers 36, Rams 28 (at Green Bay)

Full-game winners: Packers +1½, over 46½, Packers +105 ML

First-half winners: Packers +½ (-125), over 23 (Packers 20-17)

Second-half winners: Packers +½ (-140), over 24 (Packers 16-11)

Yards per play: Packers 5.1, Rams 5.8 (Packers lead 399-353 in total yards)

Turnovers: Packers +2 (3-1), including an interception return for a TD

Biggest lead: Packers 36-17; Rams never led

— 49ers 34, Vikings 26 (at San Francisco)

Full-game winners: 49ers -4, over 49, 49ers -200 ML

First-half winners: Vikings +3, over 24 (tied 14-14)

Second-half winners: 49ers -3, over 24½ (49ers 20-12)

Yards per play: 49ers 6.3, Vikings 6.2 (49ers lead 423-323 in total yards)

Turnovers: 49ers +1 (2-1); Vikings returned a kickoff for a TD

Biggest lead: 49ers 28-14; Vikings 7-0 and 14-7

IN PROGRESS

— Browns (+140) at Ravens (-3, 47, -160), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.