NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ravens favored in-game with Steelers QB injured

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (18) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after warming up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) can't make a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans , Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) slips out of the grasp of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

We are back for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants, the New York Jets at the Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the San Francisco 49ers, and the Miami Dolphins at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:54 a.m.: Jalen Hurts drops a dime to A.J. Brown for the TD and the Eagles are putting it on the Giants 21-0 with 8:16 left in the second quarter. The Eagles are now -23½ on the live line, total 48½.

10:52 a.m.: That in-game total for the Jets-Bills is down to 30½. And it looks like that’s still too high.

10:49 a.m.: Tony Pollard’s second TD, this one a 10-yard reception, puts the Cowboys back on top of the Texans, 14-10 early in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -1200 on the live line (Texans +700), total 55½.

10:44 a.m.: How are we feeling Texans bettors? Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 43-yard field goal gave the underdog Texans a 10-7 lead over the host Cowboys at the start of the second quarter. The Cowboys are -500 on the live line (Texans +525), total 53½.

10:40 a.m.: Najee Harris caps the Steelers drive with a 1-yard TD run and the Ravens’ lead is down to 10-7 late in the first quarter. More significantly, Mitch Trubisky is in at QB for Pittsburgh in place of the injured Kenny Pickett.

10:38 a.m.: The wind is a major factor in Buffalo. The in-game total is down to 34½.

10:33 a.m.: J.K. Dobbins finds the end zone from 4 yards out, and the Ravens, who were 1½-point underdogs at kickoff, lead the Steelers 10-0 late in the first quarter. The Ravens are now -280 on the live line (Steelers +225), total 39½.

10:24 a.m.: Well, well, well. Jeff Driskell leads the Texans on a short TD drive after the Cowboys muffed a punt. Dameon Pierce’s 1-yard plunge has the Texans and Cowboys knotted at 7-7 with 5:33 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -1000 on the live line (Texans +625), total 52½.

10:18 a.m.: Miles Sanders caps a 14-play drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock with a 3-yard TD run. The Eagles lead the Giants 7-0 with 4:14 left in the first quarter. The Eagles are now -650 on the live line (Giants +450), total 43½.

10:12 a.m.: The Cowboys are on the board thanks to an 11-yard run from Tony Pollard and lead the Texans 7-0. The Cowboys (-17) are the biggest favorites this season so far.

10:00 a.m.: We are off and running. Browns-Bengals to start on the main stage, but we’ll have an eye on the other games as well.

9:45 a.m.: It appears most sportsbooks have landed at Bengals -4 in the AFC North matchup. Westgate SuperBook, Circa Sports, William Hill and BetMGM are all at that number. Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos are at Bengals -4½. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is 0-4 straight up against the Browns in his career.

9:30 a.m.: Lots of action at Caesars Sportsbook this morning, with several large wagers:

An NJ bettor placed a $10,025 7-leg parlay to win $565,283.08 😳 Does this cash? Vikings +2.5 (-110)

Giants +7 (-105)

Jets +10 (-115)

Titans -3 (-120)

Bucs +3.5 (-115)

Seahawks ML (-195)

Dolphins ML (-170) pic.twitter.com/aUksZka98u — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

BIGGEST NFL BETS TODAY 🤯 A Nevada bettor placed TWO $275K bets: Giants +7.5 (-110)

Dolphins -3 (-110) pic.twitter.com/HA1C3nBk0r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

Make that $815K in NFL bets 😱 $110K Jets-Bills UNDER 43.5 (-110)

$110K Jaguars +4 (-110) https://t.co/AV0RLJ95a6 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

NFL Week 14 splits ✍️ pic.twitter.com/ymhexPTakU — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022

9:25 a.m.: The outlook from BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets)

74% on Bengals -5

69% on Seahawks -4

68% on Jets +10

64% on Ravens +2

63% on Titans -3½

61% on Texans +17½

Most bet player props

D’Andre Swift over 24½ receiving yards (-140)

Amon-Ra St. Brown 84½ over receiving yards (-115)

Mark Andrews under 60½ receiving yards (-110)

Garrett Wilson over 64½ receiving yards (-115)

Updated NFL Week 14 betting at @BetMGM ▪️ Odds

▪️ Line movement

▪️ Betting percentages pic.twitter.com/MKnMXP5byz — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) December 11, 2022

9:15 a.m.: The scoop from Station Casinos:

Titans -3.5 83.0%

o41.5 61.8%

Titans ML 78.8% Cowboys -17.5 69.5%

o4573.8%

Cowboys ML70.0% Dolphins -3.5 57.2%

o5463.8%

Dolphins ML59.9% Seahawks -486.5%

o4457.6%

Seahawks ML 83.1% 49ers -3.5 59.9%

o3763.4%

Bucs ML51.1% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) December 11, 2022

9 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Vikings (+115) at Lions (-2½, 51½, -135), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+375) at Bills (-10, 43½, -450), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (+110) at Steelers (-2, 36½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-7, 44½, -335) at Giants (+275), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+175) at Bengals (-4, 47, -200), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+160) at Titans (-3, 41½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1100) at Cowboys (-17, 44, -2500), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-9, 44, -420) at Broncos (+350), 1:05 p.m.

— Panthers (+170) at Seahawks (-3½, 44½, -190), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (+155) at 49ers (-3½, 38, -175), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (-3, 55, -170) at Chargers (+150), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Lions from -2½ to -2

— Jets-Bills total from 43 to 43½

— Steelers from -1½ to -2

— Eagles-Giants total from 45 to 44½

— Bengals from -5½ to -4

— Browns-Bengals total from 46½ to 47

— Jaguars-Titans total from 41 to 41½

— Seahawks from -4 to -3½

— Buccaneers-49ers total from 37 to 38

— Dolphins-Chargers total from 54½ to 55

