NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Ravens get some cushion

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaps from the grasp of New England Patriots defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, tries to elude New England Patriots defensive end John Simon in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after kicking a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Titans at the Ravens, the Packers at the Colts, and the Chiefs at the Raiders in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

12:18 p.m.: The Texans kick a field goal and lead the Patriots 24-17 with 2:04 left in the third quarter. The Texans are -265 on the live line (Patriots +210), spread -4½, total 55½.

12:04 p.m.: Taysom Hill scores on a QB keeper on fourth-and-goal at the 2, and the Saints extend their lead to 17-9 over the Falcons with 9:11 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -500 on the live line (Falcons +360), spread -7½, total 45½.

12:02 p.m.: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off with an apparent leg injury. The Bengals lead Washington 9-7 with 11:25 left in the third quarter.

11:56 a.m.: The Ravens get some cushion. Mark Andrews catches a 31-yard TD, and the Ravens extend their lead to 21-10 over the Titans with 9:34 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -900 on the live line (Titans +570), spread -10½, total 51½.

11:46 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Eagles -1½, total 21

Lions -3½, total 22½

Steelers -4½, total 23

Washington PK, total 24

Ravens -2, total 24

Patriots -4, total 24½

Saints -2 (-120), total 24

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 10, Falcons 9. First-half winners: Falcons +2½, under 24.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 21, Patriots 10. First-half winners: Texans +½, over 23½.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 14, Titans 10. First-half winners: Ravens -3½ (+100), under 24½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 9, Washington 7. First-half winners: Bengals +½ (-120), under 23½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 17, Jaguars 3. First-half winners: Steelers -6½, under 23½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 7, Lions 0. First-half winners: Panthers +1½, under 23½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 7, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Browns -½, under 23.

11:05 a.m.: The Ravens take the lead. J.K. Dobbins scores on a 2-yard, then the Ravens add the 2-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead on the Titans with 5:17 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -400 on the live line (Titans +300), spread -7½, total 51½. The Ravens trailed 7-0 early but have rallied with two field goals and a TD.

11:01 a.m.: The Steelers take the lead. Chase Claypool catches a 31-yard TD, and the Steelers lead the Jaguars 10-3 with 7:00 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -1,600 on the live line (Jaguars +820), spread -14½, total 43½.

10:45 a.m.: The Falcons kick a field goal to take a 6-3 lead on the Saints with 13:56 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -142 on the live line (Falcons +116), spread -2½, total 45½.

10:39 a.m.: The Eagles made a goal-line stand and moved to midfield — then Carson Wentz threw an interception that was returned 50 yards for a TD. The Browns lead the Eagles 7-0 with 13:35 left in the second quarter. The Browns are -265 on the live line (Eagles +210), spread -5½, total 40½.

10:26 a.m.: The Patriots scored, and the Texans responded. The teams are tied at 7 with 3:36 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -176 on the live line (Texans +142), spread -3½, total 54½.

10:17 a.m.: Smith was 15-1 to score the first TD and 3-1 to score at any point for the Titans.

10:15 a.m.: The Titans score first. Jonnu Smith catches a 1-yard TD, and the Titans lead the Ravens 7-0 with 8:37 left in the first quarter. The game is now even (-110 both sides) on the live line, total 52½.

10:01 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

Eagles (+115) at Browns (-2½, 45½, -135), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+160) at Saints (-3½ +100, 49½, -180), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+105) at Washington (-1½, 47½, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 47½, -170) at Panthers (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (-10½, 47½, -550) at Jaguars (+425), 10 a.m.

Titans (+210) at Ravens (-6, 50½, -250), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-2½ -120, 49½, -145) at Texans (+125), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Eagles-Browns total from 47 to 45½

Steelers-Jaguars total from 46 to 47½

Cowboys-Vikings total from 48½ to 50

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Eagles (+115) at Browns (-2½, 45½, -135), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+160) at Saints (-3½ +100, 49½, -180), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+105) at Washington (-1½, 47½, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 47½, -170) at Panthers (+150), 10 a.m.

Steelers (-10½, 47½, -550) at Jaguars (+425), 10 a.m.

Titans (+210) at Ravens (-6, 50½, -250), 10 a.m.

Patriots (-2½ -120, 49½, -145) at Texans (+125), 10 a.m.

Dolphins (-4, 46, -200) at Broncos (+175), 1:05 p.m.

Jets (+400) at Chargers (-9½, 47½, -500), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (+110) at Colts (-2, 52½, -130), 1:25 p.m.

Cowboys (+290) at Vikings (-7½ +100, 50, -350), 1:25 p.m.

Chiefs (-7½, 56½, -380) at Raiders (+320), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.