NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Saints, Browns score road upsets

Welcome back to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots, the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:15 p.m.: The Raiders have the early lead over the 49ers.

First drive of @Jarrett_Stidham's first NFL start ends in a TD

— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 23, Dolphins 21. Mike Gesicki’s 4-yard touchdown reception with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter gave the Dolphins the cover as 3-point underdogs. The game went over the total of 41½ on the late score.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 27, Broncos 24. Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown passes, and the 12½-point favorites avoided the outright upset. The game went over the total of 46.

1:03 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-49ers game:

Team totals: Raiders 16½ (under -130), 49ers 26½.

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -3½ (+550), +14½ (-190); 49ers +3½ (-800), -14½ (+170).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 37½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +260/no -310); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +425/no -550); will either team score three straight times (yes -240/no +200); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +170/no -190).

Raiders props: Jarrett Stidham ½ TD passes (over -200), will throw an interception (yes -215/no +185); Josh Jacobs 58½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +165/no -185); Davante Adams 60½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +210/no -250); Daniel Carlson 4½ kicking points (over -125).

49ers props: Brock Purdy 220½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -120), will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145); Christian McCaffrey 108½ rushing+receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -165/no +145); Brandon Aiyuk 50½ receiving yards; George Kittle 47½ receiving yards; Robbie Gould 7½ kicking points (over -130).

1:01 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 20, Cardinals 19. Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal as time expired to help the Falcons avoid the outright upset as 6½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 40½.

1:00 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 31, Texans 3. The Jaguars rode a strong rushing attack to the easy cover as 3½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 43½.

12:58 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 41, Bears 10. Jared Goff threw three touchdowns for the easy cover as 4-point favorites, but the game stayed under the total of 52½.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 20, Eagles 10. Marshon Lattimore iced the upset with a 12-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Saints won as +190 money-line underdogs, and the game stayed under the total of 42.

12:53 p.m.: The afternoon rundown:

— Jets (-1, 43, -120) at Seahawks (Even), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-10, 41, -500) at Raiders (+400), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+150) at Packers (-3, 47½, -170), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+225) at Chargers (-6½, 41, -265), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+105) at Ravens (-1½, 35½, -125), 5:20 p.m.

12:51 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 24, Commanders 10. Deshaun Watson tossed three second-half touchdowns and the Browns pulled the outright upset as even-money underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 41½.

12:44 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 38, Colts 10. Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns and ran for two more as the 5½-point home favorites covered easily. The game went over the total of 39.

12:39 p.m.: Mike Evans hauls in the deep ball from Tom Brady, and the Buccaneers lead the Panthers 24-21 with 6:47 left in the fourth quarter after the two-point conversion. That sends the total over.

12:25 p.m.: The live line on William Hill is currently suspended.

12:23 p.m.: Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback for the Dolphins and he’s intercepted to put the Patriots in prime position early in the fourth quarter. Teddy Bridgewater is questionable with a hand injury.

12:11 p.m.: The Patriots defense scores for the fourth straight week. Kyle Duggar gets the pick-six and New England now leads the Dolphins 16-14 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

12:09 p.m.: Albert Okwuegbunam’s 25-yard touchdown reception gives the Broncos a 17-13 lead over the heavily favored Chiefs with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

12:06 p.m.: A.J. Brown scores on a 78-yard reception and the Eagles now trail the Saints 13-10 late in the third quarter.

12:01 p.m.: Colts-Giants over 39 is in.

11:56 a.m.: Teddy Bridgewater freelances and finds Raheem Mostert for the 2-yard touchdown reception and the Dolphins lead the Patriots 14-7 with 9:17 left in the third quarter.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Giants -2½, total 17½.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -3, total 20½.

Second-half line: Chiefs -7, total 23½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -3½, total 20½.

Second-half line: UPDATED: Texans -1, total 18½.

Second-half line: Lions -½, total 26.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 13, Broncos 10. First-half winners: Broncos +7½, under 23½. Patrick Mahomes has a touchdown pass, but the hosts didn’t cover. Harrison Butker’s 51-yard field-goal attempt as time expired that would have sent the total over was blocked.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3½, total 20½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 21, Texans 0. First-half winners: Jaguars -3, under 21½. Travis Etienne Jr. has a 62-yard TD run, and the Jaguars added a defensive touchdown to cover.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 14, Buccaneers 10. First-half winners: Panthers +2½, over 19½. Sam Darnold threw two touchdowns to help the underdog cover outright. Mike Evans’ 63-yard TD reception with 2:10 left in the half sent the total over.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 24, Bears 10. First-half winners: Lions -3, over 26½. Jared Goff’s second touchdown pass with 4:16 remaining in the second quarter sent the first-half total over.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 24, Colts 3. First-half winners: Giants -3, over 18½. Landon Collins’ 52-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:45 left in the second quarter sent the first-half total over.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 7, Patriots 7. First-half winners: Dolphins +1½, under 20. Tyreek Hill has a touchdown run to help the underdogs cover.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 14, Cardinals 13. First-half winners: Cardinals +3½, over 20. Matt Prater made a 36-yard field goal with two seconds left until halftime to give the underdogs the cover.

11:20 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -6, total 20½.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 13, Eagles 0. First-half winners: Saints +3, under 20½. The Eagles offense managed 61 yards and two first downs in the opening half.

11:16 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -½, total 19½.

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 7, Browns 3. First-half winners: Commanders -½, under 20. Carson Wentz’s QB sneak with 21 seconds left in the half to cap a 21-play, 11-minute drive gave the favorite the cover.

10:57 a.m.: Sam Darnold has two touchdown passes, and the Panthers lead 14-0 over the host Buccaneers midway through the second quarter. The Panthers are -280 on the live line (Buccaneers +225), total 41½.

10:53 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes is intercepted in the end zone and the heavily favored Chiefs can’t extend their 6-3 lead over the Broncos midway through the second quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Broncos +475), total 39½.

10:42 a.m.: Tyreek Hill reaches the ball across the goal line before going out of bounds then adds a back flip. The Dolphins and Patriots are tied 7-7 early in the second quarter. The Patriots are -160 on the live line (Dolphins +130), total 46½.

10:40 a.m.: D’Andre Swift scores on a 17-yard run and the Lions go back ahead of the Bears 14-10 in the opening minute of the second quarter. The Lions are -5½ on the live spread, total 64½.

10:30 a.m.: Tyler Allgeier finds the end zone on a 5-yard run and the Falcons lead the Cardinals 7-3 early in the second quarter. The Falcons are -400 on the live line (Cardinals +300), total 40½.

10:24 a.m.: Tyquan Thornton makes a 7-yard touchdown grab to put the Patriots up 7-0 over the Dolphins. The Patriots are -350 on the live line (Dolphins +270), total 44½.

10:22 a.m.: Taysom Hill caps a long drive for the Saints with a 1-yard touchdown run. New Orleans leads the Eagles 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The Saints are -115 on the live line (Eagles -115), total 43½.

10:07 a.m.: The Panthers strike first in Tampa Bay and lead the Buccaneers 7-0 early in the first quarter. Tommy Tremble with the TD reception from Sam Darnold.

10:02 a.m.: We are off and running with a busy slate of nine games.

9:55 a.m.: More line movement this morning:

— Commanders from -2 to -1

— Eagles from -5 to -4½

— Lions from -5½ to -4

— Broncos-Chiefs total from 45½ to 46

9:44 a.m.: For those following the Circa contests:

9:38 a.m.: The story at BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets) for Week 17:

– 82% on 49ers -9½

– 77% on Giants -5½

– 75% on Jaguars -3

– 68% on Chiefs -12½

– 67% on Jets -1½

– 62% on Panthers +4

– 60% on Lions -6

Most bet player props:

– Justin Jefferson over 97½ receiving yards (-115)

– Justin Fields over 73½ rushing yards (-115)

– Curtis Samuel over 31½ receiving yards (-115)

– Travis Etienne over 71½ rushing yards (-115)

– Mike Evans over 58½ receiving yards (-115)

Updated NFL Week 17 betting 👇 Most bet games 🎟️

1. Saints-Eagles

2. Bears-Lions

3. Vikings-Packers Most bet teams 🎟️

1. Eagles -6

2. Lions -6

3. Vikings +3 Most bet teams 💰

1. Jaguars -3

2. Panthers +4

— BetMGM (@BetMGM) January 1, 2023

9:30 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

NFL Week 17 splits

The Texans have won 9 straight vs. the Jaguars, but an Arizona bettor has $165,000 on the Jags ML (-165)

9 a.m.: Here is the rundown of today’s games:

— Panthers (+165) at Buccaneers (-3½, 40½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+110) at Commanders (-2, 41½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+200) at Eagles (-5, 42, -240), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+240) at Falcons (-6½, 40½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3½, 43, -185) at Texans (+165), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+210) at Lions (-5½, 52½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+140) at Patriots (-3, 41½, -160), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+550) at Chiefs (-12½, 45½, -800), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+210) at Giants (-5½, 39, -250), 10 a.m.

— Jets (-2, 43½, -130) at Seahawks (+110), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-9½, 41, -450) at Raiders (+375), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+150) at Packers (-3, 47½, -170), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+225) at Chargers (-6½, 41, -265), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+110) at Ravens (-2, 35½, -130), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line/total movement:

— Browns-Commanders total from 41 to 41½

— Eagles from -5½ to -5

— Patriots from -2½ to -3

— Dolphins-Patriots total from 41 to 41½

— Broncos-Chiefs total from 45 to 45½

