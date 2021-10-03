NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Saints favored over Giants in overtime

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Carolina Panthers at the Dallas Cowboys, the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Rams, and the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Browns 14, Vikings 7. The Browns win a pick’em game, -110 ML. The game stays way under 51½ in a defensive struggle.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Bears 24, Lions 14. The Bears cover as 3-point home favorites, -150 ML. The game stays under 41½.

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 40, Texans 0. The Bills roll to the cover as 18-point home favorites, -2,000 ML. The game stays under 47½.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Colts 27, Dolphins 17. The Colts win outright as 2½-point road underdogs, +130 ML. The game goes over 42.

1:02 p.m.: The Saints and Giants are going to overtime tied at 21. The Saints are -134 on the live line (Giants +110).

1:01 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Cardinals (+175) at Rams (-3½, 54, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+120) at 49ers (-2½, 52, -140), 1:05 p.m.

12:58 p.m.: The Giants tied the Saints at 21 on a 48-yard field goal with 31 seconds left. The Saints are -170 on the live line (Giants +138).

12:54 p.m.: The Jets stop the Titans on fourth down and will try to run out the clock with a 24-17 lead and 3:41 remaining.

12:40 p.m.: The Jets take the lead. Corey Davis catches a 53-yard TD pass, and the Jets lead the Titans 24-17 with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter. The Jets are -320 on the live line (Titans +245).

12:26 p.m.: The Eagles are hanging around, cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 28-23 with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -750 on the live line (Eagles +490).

12:22 p.m.: The Cowboys are rolling toward the win and cover. Cedrick Wilson catches a 23-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 33-14 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -10,000 on the live line (Panthers +2,200), spread -18½, total 61½.

12:11 p.m.: The Jets take a 10-9 lead on the Titans with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. The Titans are still favored at -168 on the live line (Jets +136).

12:08 p.m.: The Cowboys extend their lead to 26-14 (two-point try failed) with 7:24 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -1,200 on the live line (Panthers +680), spread -10½, total 59½.

11:57 a.m.: The Cowboys go back in front. Amari Cooper catches a 35-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 20-14 with 10:49 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -400 on the live line (Panthers +300), spread -6½, total 56½.

11:55 a.m.: The Falcons respond quickly. Cordarrelle Patterson gets his second TD of the day on a 14-yard catch, and the Falcons lead Washington 23-19 with 11:09 left in the third quarter. The Falcons are -150 on the live line (Washington +122).

11:51 a.m.: The Panthers miss a 54-yard field goal to open the second half. Carolina leads Dallas 14-13 with 12:49 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are favored at -205 on the live line (Panthers +164), spread -3½, total 52½.

11:44 a.m.: The Bears are taking it to the Lions, leading 21-0 with 10:33 left in the third quarter. The Bears are -20,000 on the live line (Lions +3,000), spread -20½, total 37½.

11:41 a.m.: Washington opens the second half with a bang. DeAndre Carter returns the kickoff 101 yards for a TD, and Washington takes a 19-17 lead on the Falcons (extra point missed). Washington is -162 on the live line (Falcons +132).

11:34 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Cowboys -2½, total 26½

Chiefs -3, total 28

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 21, Eagles 13. First-half winners: Chiefs -4½, over 27.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 14, Cowboys 13. First-half winners: Panthers +3, over 24½, Panthers +165 ML.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Vikings -1, total 26½

Bills -9½, total 20

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 11, Vikings 7. First-half winners: Browns -½ (+115), under 25½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 16, Texans 0. First-half winners: Bills -10½, under 24.

11:28 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Titans -2½, total 20½

Washington -1½, total 23½

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 17, Washington 13. First-half winners: Falcons +½, over 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 9, Jets 7. First-half winners: Jets +3½, under 21½.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Lions -1, total 21

Dolphins -½, total 20

Saints -3½, total 21

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 14, Lions 0. First-half winners: Bears -1½, under 20.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 7, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Colts +½, under 20½.

11:22 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 7, Giants 7. First-half winners: Giants +4, under 20½.

11:06 a.m.: Sam Darnold is a TD machine. The Carolina quarterback runs for his second score of the day, and the Panthers lead the Cowboys 14-13 with 7:02 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys are -158 on the live line (Panthers +128), spread -2½, total 61½.

11:03 a.m.: First TD scored prop results:

Lions-Bears: Chicago RB David Montgomery (6-1)

Browns-Vikings: Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson (+950)

Panthers-Cowboys: Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott (+650)

Chiefs-Eagles: Kansas City RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (+750)

Texans-Bills: Buffalo TE Dawson Knox (12-1)

Washington-Falcons: Atlanta WR Cordarrelle Patterson (12-1)

Giants-Saints: New York WR John Ross (no odds listed)

Colts-Dolphins: Indianapolis RB Jonathan Taylor (+650)

Titans-Jets: New York RB Michael Carter (11-1)

10:56 a.m.: The Giants score first. John Ross catches a 52-yard TD, and the Giants lead the Saints 7-0 with 8:51 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -140 on the live line (Giants +114), spread -2½, total 36½.

10:48 a.m.: The Cowboys go back in front. Blake Jarwin catches an 18-yard TD pass, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 13-7 with 14:09 left in the second quarter (2-point try no good). The Cowboys are -320 on the live line (Panthers +245), spread -6½, total 60½.

10:44 a.m.: Good start for the Falcons. Cordarrelle Patterson catches a 42-yard TD pass, and the Falcons extend their lead to 10-0 on Washington with 11:07 left in the second quarter. The Falcons are -265 on the live line (Washington +210), spread -6½, total 43½.

10:28 a.m.: The Panthers tie it. Sam Darnold scores on a 1-yard run, and the Panthers tie the Cowboys at 7 with 2:41 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -200 on the live line (Panthers +160), spread -3½, total 56½.

10:18 a.m.: The Cowboys strike first. Ezekiel Elliott scores on a 1-yard run, and the Cowboys lead the Panthers 7-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter. The Cowboys are -385 on the live line (Panthers +290), spread -7½, total 52½.

10:10 a.m.: The Bears score the first TD of the day. David Montgomery scores on a 4-yard run, and the Bears lead the Lions 7-0 with 8:49 left in the first quarter. The Bears are -265 on the live line (Lions +210), spread -6½, total 44½.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Washington (-2, 47½, -125) at Falcons (+105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1,000) at Bills (-18, 47½, -2,000), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-3 +100, 41½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+185) at Cowboys (-4½, 51½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+130) at Dolphins (-2½, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-110) at Vikings (PK, 51½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+280) at Saints (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-5½, 44, -250) at Jets (+210), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-7, 54, -350) at Eagles (+290), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Vikings from +1 to PK

Broncos from PK to -1

Money also continued to show on the Jets, as the Titans moved down from -6 to -5½ after being as high as -7½ earlier in the week.

Some reading before the games start:

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Washington (-2, 47½, -125) at Falcons (+105), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+1,000) at Bills (-18, 47½, -2,000), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+130) at Bears (-3 +100, 41½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+185) at Cowboys (-4½, 51½, -215), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+130) at Dolphins (-2½, 42, -150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-110) at Vikings (PK, 51½, -110), 10 a.m.

— Giants (+280) at Saints (-7, 42½, -340), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-5½, 44, -250) at Jets (+210), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-7, 54, -350) at Eagles (+290), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+175) at Rams (-3½, 54, -200), 1:05 p.m.

— Seahawks (+120) at 49ers (-2½, 52, -140), 1:05 p.m.

— Ravens (+105) at Broncos (-1½, 44, -125), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+210) at Packers (-6, 45, -250), 1:25 p.m.

— Buccaneers (-6½, 49, -275) at Patriots (+235), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarne@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @Jim BarnesLV on Twitter.