NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Saints heavily favored over Falcons

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Patriots game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome back to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions at the New York Jets, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants at the Washington Commanders in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:51 a.m.: Trevor Lawrence connects with Zay Jones for a 5-yard touchdown and the Jaguars now trail the Cowboys 14-7 with 7:45 to go until halftime. The Cowboys are -400 on the live line (Jaguars +300), total 52½.

10:43 a.m.: Zach Wilson fires all the way across the field and C.J. Uzomah bails him out with the TD catch. The Jets and Lions are tied at 7 early in the second quarter. The Jets are -130 on the live line (Lions Even), total 46½.

10:33 a.m.: The Texans nearly pulled the massive upset over the Cowboys and they lead the Chiefs 7-0 with 1:01 left in the first quarter after Teagan Quitoriano’s 8-yard TD reception from Davis Mills. The Chiefs are -350 on the live line (Texans +250), total 47½.

10:27 a.m.: The Saints saw some late steam and ended -5, and they’re rewarded bettors early by leading the Falcons 14-0 midway through the first quarter. The Saints are -1300 on the live line (Falcons +750), total 50½.

10:18 a.m.: The Lions were stopped on fourth down from the 1-yard line but found the end zone soon after on Kalif Raymond’s 47-yard punt return for a score. The Lions lead the Jets 7-0 with six minutes left in the first quarter and are -190 on the live line (Jets +155), total 44½.

10:00 a.m.: More late movement at Westgate SuperBook:

Saints from -4½ to -5

Eagles from -9 to -8½

Panthers from -2½ to -3

Cowboys from -4 to -3½

9:35 a.m.: The outlook for BetMGM:

Odds & Insights for NFL Week 15 pic.twitter.com/dA58VGbZ4P — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 18, 2022

9:25 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

NFL Sunday Week 15 splits ✍️ pic.twitter.com/bZAYrBJgSS — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 18, 2022

Major wagers:

This Arizona bettor has $650K in NFL Sunday bets 🤯 $110K on Falcons-Saints UNDER 43.5 (-110)

$110K on Giants +4.5 (-110)

$110K on Packers -7 (-110)

$110K on Bengals-Buccaneers OVER 44 (-110)

$110K on Jets PK (-110)

$100K on Raiders ML (+100)pic.twitter.com/uGAuI4F2Bs — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 18, 2022

BIG BRONCOS BET 👀 A Nevada bettor put $240K on the Broncos -2.5 (-120) pic.twitter.com/Xd8AlCJGTr — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 18, 2022

9 a.m.: Today’s full schedule:

—Falcons (+190) at Saints (-4½, 43½, -220), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+120) at Jets (-2½, 44, -140), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-14½, 48½, -1100) at Texans (+700), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-9, 48½, -400) at Bears (+330), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+125) at Panthers (-2½, 37½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-4, 48, -200) at Jaguars (+175), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+105) at Broncos (-1½, 37, -125), 1:05 p.m.

— Patriots (+110) at Raiders (-2½, 44½, -130), 1:05 p.m.

— Titans (+130) at Chargers (-3, 46½, -150), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 47, -190) at Buccaneers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— Giants (+185) at Commanders (-4½, 40½, -215), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line movement:

— Saints from -4 to -4½

— Jets from -1½ to -2½

— Lions-Jets total from 43½ to 44

— Cowboys-Jaguars from 47½ to 48

— Cardinals-Broncos total from 36½ to 37

— Bengals-Buccaneers total from 45½ to 47

— Raiders from -2 to -2½

— Patriots-Raiders total from 45 to 44½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.