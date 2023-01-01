NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Saints, Panthers eye road upsets

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-49ers game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) tackles Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Indianapolis Colts' Brandon Facyson (31) closes in on New York Giants' Richie James (80) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) is hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble during the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gets away from Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Welcome back to Week 17 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins at the New England Patriots, the Minnesota Vikings at the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

11:14 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 7, Browns 3. First-half winners: Commanders -½, under 20. Carson Wentz’s QB sneak with 21 seconds left in the half to cap a 21-play, 11-minute drive gave the favorite the cover.

10:57 a.m.: Sam Darnold has two touchdown passes, and the Panthers lead 14-0 over the host Buccaneers midway through the second quarter. The Panthers are -280 on the live line (Buccaneers +225), total 41½.

10:53 a.m.: Patrick Mahomes is intercepted in the end zone and the heavily favored Chiefs can’t extend their 6-3 lead over the Broncos midway through the second quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Broncos +475), total 39½.

10:42 a.m.: Tyreek Hill reaches the ball across the goal line before going out of bounds then adds a back flip. The Dolphins and Patriots are tied 7-7 early in the second quarter. The Patriots are -160 on the live line (Dolphins +130), total 46½.

10:40 a.m.: D’Andre Swift scores on a 17-yard run and the Lions go back ahead of the Bears 14-10 in the opening minute of the second quarter. The Lions are -5½ on the live spread, total 64½.

10:30 a.m.: Tyler Allgeier finds the end zone on a 5-yard run and the Falcons lead the Cardinals 7-3 early in the second quarter. The Falcons are -400 on the live line (Cardinals +300), total 40½.

10:24 a.m.: Tyquan Thornton makes a 7-yard touchdown grab to put the Patriots up 7-0 over the Dolphins. The Patriots are -350 on the live line (Dolphins +270), total 44½.

10:22 a.m.: Taysom Hill caps a long drive for the Saints with a 1-yard touchdown run. New Orleans leads the Eagles 7-0 midway through the first quarter. The Saints are -115 on the live line (Eagles -115), total 43½.

10:07 a.m.: The Panthers strike first in Tampa Bay and lead the Buccaneers 7-0 early in the first quarter. Tommy Tremble with the TD reception from Sam Darnold.

10:02 a.m.: We are off and running with a busy slate of nine games.

9:55 a.m.: More line movement this morning:

— Commanders from -2 to -1

— Eagles from -5 to -4½

— Lions from -5½ to -4

— Broncos-Chiefs total from 45½ to 46

9:44 a.m.: For those following the Circa contests:

9:38 a.m.: The story at BetMGM:

Public teams (+60% of bets) for Week 17:

– 82% on 49ers -9½

– 77% on Giants -5½

– 75% on Jaguars -3

– 68% on Chiefs -12½

– 67% on Jets -1½

– 62% on Panthers +4

– 60% on Lions -6

Most bet player props:

– Justin Jefferson over 97½ receiving yards (-115)

– Justin Fields over 73½ rushing yards (-115)

– Curtis Samuel over 31½ receiving yards (-115)

– Travis Etienne over 71½ rushing yards (-115)

– Mike Evans over 58½ receiving yards (-115)

Updated NFL Week 17 betting 👇 Most bet games 🎟️

1. Saints-Eagles

2. Bears-Lions

3. Vikings-Packers Most bet teams 🎟️

1. Eagles -6

2. Lions -6

3. Vikings +3 Most bet teams 💰

1. Jaguars -3

2. Panthers +4

3. Eagles -6 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 1, 2023

9:30 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

NFL Week 17 splits 👀 pic.twitter.com/ryBP8NjNYO — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 1, 2023

The Texans have won 9 straight vs. the Jaguars, but an Arizona bettor has $165,000 on the Jags ML (-165) 😯 pic.twitter.com/PTQCMGE9Fr — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) January 1, 2023

9 a.m.: Here is the rundown of today’s games:

— Panthers (+165) at Buccaneers (-3½, 40½, -185), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+110) at Commanders (-2, 41½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Saints (+200) at Eagles (-5, 42, -240), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+240) at Falcons (-6½, 40½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3½, 43, -185) at Texans (+165), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+210) at Lions (-5½, 52½, -250), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+140) at Patriots (-3, 41½, -160), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+550) at Chiefs (-12½, 45½, -800), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+210) at Giants (-5½, 39, -250), 10 a.m.

— Jets (-2, 43½, -130) at Seahawks (+110), 1:05 p.m.

— 49ers (-9½, 41, -450) at Raiders (+375), 1:05 p.m.

— Vikings (+150) at Packers (-3, 47½, -170), 1:25 p.m.

— Rams (+225) at Chargers (-6½, 41, -265), 1:25 p.m.

— Steelers (+110) at Ravens (-2, 35½, -130), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line/total movement:

— Browns-Commanders total from 41 to 41½

— Eagles from -5½ to -5

— Patriots from -2½ to -3

— Dolphins-Patriots total from 41 to 41½

— Broncos-Chiefs total from 45 to 45½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.