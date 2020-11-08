NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Saints’ upset caps big day for underdogs

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman, center, celebrates with offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, left, after scoring against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf (not shown) as San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris, right, pressures during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Buffalo Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (49) and Tre'Davious White (27) tackle Seattle Seahawks' Jacob Hollister (86) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) is stopped by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) after catching a pass for a first down in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Seahawks at the Bills, the Raiders at the Chargers and the Saints at the Buccaneers in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

8:21 p.m.: That’s it for tonight. Favorites went only 4-8 against the spread. Five underdogs scored outright upsets, led by the Dolphins (+220 at Arizona) and the Saints (+155 at Tampa Bay). Totals went 7-4-1 to the over.

Here are the betting results for every game, along with some key boxscore stats:

8:15 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 38, Buccaneers 3. The Saints dominate and win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +155 ML. The game stays under 51.

7:51 p.m.: Sunday night dud. The Saints score again and lead the Buccaneers 38-0 with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter.

7:25 p.m.: Here are the Week 10 lines at the Westgate:

Thursday

Colts at Titans (-2½), 5:20 p.m.

Sunday

Texans at Browns (-2½), 10 a.m.

Jaguars at Packers (-13½), 10 a.m.

Eagles (-3) at Giants, 10 a.m.

Washington at Lions (no line), 10 a.m.

Buccaneers at Panthers (no line), 10 a.m.

Broncos at Raiders (-4), 1:05 p.m.

Bills at Cardinals (-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chargers at Dolphins (-2½ -120), 1:05 p.m.

Seahawks at Rams (-2), 1:25 p.m.

Bengals at Steelers (-9½), 1:25 p.m.

49ers at Saints (no line), 1:25 p.m.

Ravens (-6½) at Patriots, 5:20 p.m.

Monday

Vikings (-2½) at Bears, 5:15 p.m.

7:17 p.m.: The Buccaneers fail on fourth-and-goal at the 1, and the Saints maintain their 31-0 lead with 9:36 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -100,000 on the live line (Bucs +4,000), spread -25½, total 48½.

6:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -4½, total 23.

6:53 p.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 31, Buccaneers 0. First-half winners: Saints +2½ (+100), over 24½, Saints +140 ML.

6:27 p.m.: The Saints are pouring it on. After a Tom Brady interception off a deflection, Alvin Kamara scores from a yard out, and the Saints take a 28-0 lead over the Buccaneers with 8:45 left in the second quarter. The Saints are -4,500 on the live line (Bucs +1,300), spread -20½, total 61½.

6:18 p.m.: The Saints are going for the early knockout. Emmanuel Sanders catches a 12-yard TD, and the Saints lead the Buccaneers 21-0 with 11:44 left in the second quarter. The Saints are up to -900 on the live line (Bucs +570), spread -13½, total 56½.

6:06 p.m.: Trautman was 19-1 to score a TD in the game.

6:05 p.m.: The Saints are putting the pressure on early. Adam Trautman catches a 7-yard TD pass, and the Saints extend their lead to 14-0 over the Buccaneers at the end of the first quarter. The Saints are -310 on the live line (Bucs +240), spread -6½, total 51½.

6 p.m.: The Saints lead 7-0 and have the ball back in Bucs territory with 2:38 left in the first quarter. The Saints are -230 on the live line (Bucs +184), spread -5½, total 49½.

5:34 p.m.: The Saints score first. Tre’Quan Smith gets behind the coverage and catches a 14-yard TD in the back of the end zone. The Saints lead the Buccaneers 7-0 with 9:34 left in the first quarter. Smith was 20-1 to score the first TD of the game and +450 to score at any point.

5:18 p.m.: The last game is about to kick off:

Saints (+155) at Buccaneers (-3 -120, 51, -175), 5:20 p.m.

4:49 p.m.: Final Raiders-Chargers prop grades:

General props: First score will be a TD (-190); largest lead under 14½ points; longest TD over 41½ (45); no defensive or special teams TD (-300); no successful 2-point conversion (-340); both teams won’t make 33-yard or longer field goals (-110); won’t be a lead change in the fourth quarter (-240); a team won’t score three straight times (+170); there will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (-360); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (-120, at 7-7 and 14-7).

Raiders props: Derek Carr under 34½ pass attempts (23), under 274½ yards (165), over 1½ TD passes (2, -170), won’t throw an interception (-175); Darren Waller under 5½ receptions (5, -125), under 52½ yards (22), will score a TD (+160); Hunter Renfrow under 3½ receptions (2), over 37½ yards (60); Henry Ruggs under 2½ receptions (0, +140), under 36½ yards (0), longest reception under 20½ yards (0).

Chargers props: Justin Herbert over 34½ pass attempts (42), over 272½ passing yards (326), over 1½ TD passes (2, -180), won’t throw an interception (+110), over 18½ rushing yards (24); Justin Jackson under 52½ rushing yards (0), under 25½ receiving yards (0); Joshua Kelley under 32½ rushing yards (28); Hunter Henry under 4½ receptions (4, -160), under 42½ yards (33).

4:44 p.m.: That was the Cowboys’ first win against the spread all season. They had been 0-8 ATS.

4:41 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 24, Cowboys 19. The Cowboys cover as 14-point home underdogs, but the Steelers win outright at -1,100 ML. The game stays just under 44.

4:36 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31. The Dolphins win outright as 6-point road underdogs, +220 ML. The game goes over 49.

4:22 p.m.: The Steelers finally take the lead. Eric Ebron catches an 8-yard TD, and the Steelers take a 24-19 lead on the Cowboys with 2:14 remaining (2-point try no good). The Steelers are -1,250 on the live line (Cowboys +710).

4:10 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 31, Chargers 26. Donald Parham Jr.’s TD catch on the final play is overturned on replay, and the Raiders hang on to cover as 1½-point road favorites, -125 ML. The game goes over 52½.

4:07 p.m.: The Cowboys are clinging to a 19-18 lead over the Steelers with 7:11 to play.

3:51 p.m.: Daniel Carlson hits a 31-yard field goal, and the Raiders extend their lead to 31-26 over the Chargers with 4:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are -220 on the live line (Chargers +176).

3:44 p.m.: The Steelers score a TD, but miss the extra point. The Cowboys still lead 19-15 with 14:51 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -215 on the live line (Cowboys +172), total 45½.

3:37 p.m.: The Chargers cut the Raiders’ lead to 28-26 with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter (2-point try no good). The Raiders are -196 on the live line (Chargers +158), total 61½.

3:30 p.m.: The Cowboys kick a field goal to extend their lead to 19-9 with 2:13 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -138 on the live line (Steelers +112), spread -2½, total 41½.

3:12 p.m.: The Chargers hit a field goal to cut the Raiders’ lead to 28-20 with 4:19 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -420 on the live line (Chargers +310), spread -6½, total 64½.

3:02 p.m.: The Raiders have taken control in the second half. Darren Waller catches a 3-yard TD, and the Raiders lead the Chargers 28-17 with 7:49 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -500 on the live line (Chargers +360), spread -7½, total 64½.

3:01 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -7 (+100), total 28.

2:57 p.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 24, Cardinals 17. First-half winners: Dolphins +3½, over 24, Dolphins +175 ML.

2:55 p.m.: Second-half line: Steelers -7½, total 22.

2:52 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 13, Steelers 9. First-half winners: Cowboys +7½ (-120), over 21½, Cowboys +330 ML. A 59-yard field goal by the Steelers on the final play pushes the first-half total over.

2:46 p.m.: Nelson Agholor catches a 45-yard TD pass, and the Raiders take a 21-17 lead on the Chargers with 13:18 left in the third quarter. Agholor was +240 to score a TD.

2:39 p.m.: James Washington catches a 17-yard TD, and the Steelers cut the Cowboys’ lead to 13-6 (extra point no good) with 1:10 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -280 on the live line (Cowboys +220), spread -3½, total 41½.

2:30 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders -½, total 26.

2:28 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 17, Raiders 14. First-half winners: Chargers +½ (-125), over 26.

2:22 p.m.: Keenan Allen catches a 27-yard TD pass, and the Chargers tie the Raiders at 14 with 19 seconds left before halftime.

2:16 p.m.: The Cowboys have come to play today. CeeDee Lamb catches a 20-yard TD, and the Cowboys take a 10-0 lead on the Steelers with 7:45 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are still -290 on the live line (Cowboys +225), spread -3½, total 38½.

2:10 p.m.: Jacobs was -155 to score a TD at any point.

2:08 p.m.: Josh Jacobs has a 14-yard TD run upheld by replay review, and the Raiders lead the Chargers 14-7 with 5:34 left in the first half. The Raiders are -250 on the live line (Chargers +198), spread -4½, total 53½.

1:59 p.m.: The Cowboys lead the Steelers 3-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Steelers are -800 on the live line (Cowboys +520), spread -9½.

1:46 p.m.: Kalen Ballage scores on a 5-yard run on fourth down, and the Chargers tie the Raiders at 7 with 13:24 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -115 on the live line (Chargers -105), spread -1½, total 51½.

1:33 p.m.: Booker was in the field at the Westgate to score the first TD (14-1). He was +950 to score at any point at Boyd Gaming.

1:30 p.m.: Devontae Booker runs in from 23 yards out, and the Raiders take a 7-0 lead on the Chargers with 4:48 left in the first quarter. The Raiders are -194 on the live line (Chargers +156), spread -4½, total 50½.

1:25 p.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

Steelers (-14, 44, -1,100) at Cowboys (+700), 1:25 p.m.

Dolphins (+220) at Cardinals (-6, 49, -260), 1:25 p.m.

1:22 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 33, Panthers 31. The Panthers miss a 67-yard field goal to win on the final play, but they cover as 10-point road underdogs. The Chiefs win outright at -500 ML. The game goes over 51½.

1:20 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 44, Seahawks 34. The Bills win outright as 3-point home underdogs, +145 ML. The game goes over 55½.

1:19 p.m.: FINAL: Falcons 34, Broncos 27. The Falcons cover as 4½-point home favorites, -220 ML. The game goes over 50½.

1:16 p.m.: FINAL: Texans 27, Jaguars 25. The Jaguars cover as 6½-point home underdogs, but the Texans win outright at -300 ML. The game goes over 49.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Titans 24, Bears 17. The Titans cover as 6-point home favorites, -275 ML. The game stays under 47.

1:12 p.m.: Jake Luton just crushed Texans backers. The rookie quarterback scrambled in for a 13-yard TD run, but the Jaguars missed the 2-point conversion and still trail Houston 27-25 with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter. The Texans were favorites of 6½ to 7 points.

1:11 p.m.: The Chiefs get the onside kick, but the Panthers have three timeouts with 1:52 to go.

1:09 p.m.: The Panthers again draw within two of the Chiefs at 33-31 with 1:53 to go.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Ravens 24, Colts 10. The Ravens win as 1-point road underdogs, -105 ML. The game stays under 48.

1:05 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 34, Lions 20. The Vikings cover as 3½-point home favorites, -170 ML. The game goes over 51½.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Giants 23, Washington 20. The Giants win outright as 3-point road underdogs, +140 ML. The total pushes on 43.

1:03 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Raiders (-1½, 52½, -125) at Chargers (+105), 1:05 p.m.

12:56 p.m.: The Chiefs extend their lead over the Panthers again to nine at 33-24 with 7:40 remaining. The Chiefs are -2,200 on the live line (Panthers +980).

12:46 p.m.: Teddy Bridgewater scored on a 4-yard run, and the Panthers cut the Chiefs’ lead to 26-24 with 10:22 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -470 on the live line (Panthers +340).

12:43 p.m.: That should do it for the Seahawks. Josh Allen scores on a 3-yard run after a Russell Wilson interception, and the Bills lead 41-20 with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter.

12:37 p.m.: The Bills stopped the bleeding and mounted a drive to extend their lead to 34-20 over the Seahawks with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter. The Bills are -950 on the live line (Seahawks +590).

12:34 p.m.: Tyreek Hill gets wide open for a 28-yard TD, and the Chiefs extend their lead to 26-17 over the Panthers with 14:23 left in the fourth quarter (extra point no good).

12:32 p.m.: Lamar Jackson scores on a 9-yard keeper, and the Ravens take a 21-10 lead on the Colts with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are -900 on the live line (Colts +540).

12:20 p.m.: The Seahawks get a field goal to cut the Bills’ lead to 27-20 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -250 on the live line (Seahawks +198), spread -3½, total 63½.

12:11 p.m.: Clyde Edwards-Helaire catches a 4-yard TD pass, and the Chiefs take their first lead of the game on the Panthers at 20-17 with 4:42 left in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -500 on the live line (Panthers +360), spread -6½, total 54½.

12:09 p.m.: Gus Edwards plows in for a TD, and the Ravens take a 14-10 lead on the Colts with 5:43 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -188 on the live line (Colts +152), spread -3½, total 38½.

12:06 p.m.: DeeJay Dallas scores on a 4-yard TD run, and the Seahawks cut the Bills’ lead to 27-17 with 6:36 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -300 on the live line (Seahawks +235), spread -5½, total 64½.

11:42 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Lions -½, total 26

Broncos -2½, total 24

Titans -1, total 21

Seahawks -7, total 30½

Ravens -½ (+110), total 21½

Chiefs -7½, total 27½

Texans -3, total 25½

Washington -3, total 21

11:40 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 20, Jaguars 16. First-half winners: Texans -3½ (-120), over 24.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Giants 20, Washington 3. First-half winners: Giants +1½, over 21.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 17, Chiefs 13. First-half winners: Panthers +6½, over 25½, Panthers +260 ML.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Colts 10, Ravens 7. First-half winners: Colts -½ (+110), under 24.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 24, Seahawks 10. First-half winners: Bills +1½, over 27.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 10, Bears 0. First-half winners: Titans -3½, under 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 20, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Falcons -3 (-120), under 24.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 20, Lions 10. First-half winners: Vikings -2½ (-115), over 24½.

11:11 a.m.: The Bills are relentless, taking a 24-7 lead on the Seahawks with 4:03 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -400 on the live line (Seahawks +300), spread -7½, total 64½.

11:02 a.m.: The Seahawks get on the board on a Russell Wilson 1-yard QB sneak. The Bills lead 17-7 with 6:40 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -178 on the live line (Seahawks +144), spread -3½, total 60½.

10:52 a.m.: The Bills extend their lead to 17-0 over the Seahawks with 11:26 left in the second quarter. The Bills are -300 on the live line (Seahawks +235), spread -7½, total 57½.

10:48 a.m.: The Panthers have come to play, taking a 14-3 on the Chiefs with 12:39 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are still -164 on the live line (Panthers +134), spread -3½, total 57½.

10:38 a.m.: Russell Wilson is intercepted in the end zone, and the Bills preserve their 14-0 lead with 1:48 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -250 on the live line (Seahawks +198).

10:37 a.m.: The Ravens return a fumble 65 yards for a TD to tie the Colts at 7 with 1:11 left in the first quarter. The Colts are now -112 on the live line (Ravens -108), total 52½.

10:26 a.m.: The Bills have jumped all over the Seahawks. Tyler Kroft catches a 1-yard TD pass, and the Bills take a 14-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -235 on the live line (Seahawks +186), spread -5½, total 63½.

10:22 a.m.: The Colts take a 7-0 lead on the Ravens with 5:33 left in the first quarter. The Colts are -205 on the live line (Ravens +164), spread -4½, total 48½.

9:59 a.m.: The first set of games is about to kick off:

Broncos (+190) at Falcons (-4½, 50½, -220), 10 a.m.

Seahawks (-3, 55½, -165) at Bills (+145), 10 a.m.

Bears (+235) at Titans (-6, 47, -275), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-105) at Colts (-1, 48, -115), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+400) at Chiefs (-10, 51½, -500), 10 a.m.

Lions (+150) at Vikings (-3½ +100, 51½, -170), 10 a.m.

Giants (+140) at Washington (-3, 43, -160), 10 a.m.

Texans (-6½ -120, 49, -300) at Jaguars (+250), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Broncos-Falcons total from 49 to 50½

Colts from +1 to -1

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

COMPLETED

— Falcons 34, Broncos 27 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Falcons -4½, over 50½, Falcons -220 ML

First-half winners: Falcons -3 (-120), under 24 (Falcons 20-3)

Second-half winners: Broncos -2½, over 24 (Broncos 24-14)

Yards per play: Falcons 5.3, Broncos 5.7 (Broncos lead 405-363 in total yards)

Third downs: Falcons 6-13, Broncos 7-16

Fourth downs: Falcons 0-0, Broncos 0-2

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Falcons 27-6 and 34-13; Broncos never led

— Bills 44, Seahawks 34 (at Buffalo)

Full-game winners: Bills +3, over 55½, Bills +145 ML

First-half winners: Bills +1½, over 27 (Bills 24-10)

Second-half winners: Bills +7, over 30½ (Seahawks 24-20)

Yards per play: Bills 6.6, Seahawks 6.7 (Bills lead 420-419 in total yards)

Third downs: Bills 5-12, Seahawks 3-12

Fourth downs: Bills 0-0, Seahawks 2-3

Turnovers: Bills +4 (4-0)

Biggest lead: Bills 41-20; Seahawks never led

— Titans 24, Bears 17 (at Tennessee)

Full-game winners: Titans -6, under 47, Titans -275 ML

First-half winners: Titans -3½, under 23½ (Titans 10-0)

Second-half winners: Bears +1, over 21 (Bears 17-14)

Yards per play: Titans 4.1, Bears 5.0 (Bears lead 375-228 in total yards)

Third downs: Titans 6-15, Bears 2-15

Fourth downs: Titans 0-0, Bears 3-4

Turnovers: Titans +2, including a fumble return for a TD (2-0)

Biggest lead: Titans 24-3; Bears never led

— Ravens 24, Colts 10 (at Indianapolis)

Full-game winners: Ravens +1, under 48, Ravens -105 ML

First-half winners: Colts -½ (+110), under 24 (Colts 10-7)

Second-half winners: Ravens -½ (+110), under 21½ (Ravens 17-0)

Yards per play: Ravens 4.2, Colts 5.2 (Colts lead 339-266 in total yards)

Third downs: Ravens 5-13, Colts 2-12

Fourth downs: Ravens 1-1, Colts 2-4

Turnovers: Ravens +1, including a fumble return for a TD (2-1)

Biggest lead: Ravens 24-10; Colts 7-0

— Chiefs 33, Panthers 31 (at Kansas City)

Full-game winners: Panthers +10, over 51½, Chiefs -500 ML

First-half winners: Panthers +6½, over 25½ (Panthers 17-13)

Second-half winners: Panthers +7½, over 27½ (Chiefs 20-14)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.8, Panthers 5.7 (Panthers lead 435-397 in total yards)

Third downs: Chiefs 6-11, Panthers 7-16

Fourth downs: Chiefs 0-0, Panthers 3-3

Turnovers: Panthers +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 26-17 and 33-24; Panthers 14-3

— Vikings 34, Lions 20 (at Minnesota)

Full-game winners: Vikings -3½ (+100), over 51½, Vikings -170 ML

First-half winners: Vikings -2½ (-115), over 24½ (Vikings 20-10)

Second-half winners: Vikings +½, under 26 (Vikings 14-10)

Yards per play: Vikings 8.9, Lions 5.7 (Vikings lead 487-421 in total yards)

Third downs: Vikings 4-10, Lions 6-12

Fourth downs: Vikings 0-1, Lions 0-0

Turnovers: Vikings +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Vikings 34-13; Lions never led

— Giants 23, Washington 20 (at Washington)

Full-game winners: Giants +3, total pushes on 43, Giants +140 ML

First-half winners: Giants +1½, over 21 (Giants 20-3)

Second-half winners: Washington -3, under 21 (Washington 17-3)

Yards per play: Giants 4.7, Washington 8.0 (Washington leads 402-350 in total yards)

Third downs: Giants 6-15, Washington 3-8

Fourth downs: Giants 0-1, Washington 0-0

Turnovers: Giants +5 (5-0)

Biggest lead: Giants 20-3; Washington never led

— Texans 27, Jaguars 25 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +6½, over 49, Texans -300 ML

First-half winners: Texans -3½ (-120), over 24 (Texans 20-16)

Second-half winners: Jaguars +3, under 25½ (Jaguars 9-7)

Yards per play: Texans 6.0, Jaguars 6.1 (Jaguars lead 412-374 in total yards)

Third downs: Texans 6-15, Jaguars 6-14

Fourth downs: Texans 0-0, Jaguars 0-1

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Texans 27-16; Jaguars 7-0

— Raiders 31, Chargers 26 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Raiders -1½, over 52½, Raiders -125 ML

First-half winners: Chargers +½ (-125), over 26 (Chargers 17-14)

Second-half winners: Raiders -½, total pushes on 26 (Raiders 17-9)

Yards per play: Raiders 6.4, Chargers 5.9 (Chargers lead 440-320 in total yards)

Third downs: Raiders 5-10, Chargers 7-15

Fourth downs: Raiders 0-0, Chargers 2-2

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Raiders 28-17; Chargers 17-14

— Steelers 24, Cowboys 19 (at Dallas)

Full-game winners: Cowboys +14, under 44, Steelers -1,100 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys +7½ (-120), over 21½ (Cowboys 13-9)

Second-half winners: Steelers -7½, under 22 (Steelers 15-6)

Yards per play: Steelers 5.6, Cowboys 5.1 (Cowboys lead 364-355 in total yards)

Third downs: Steelers 5-13, Cowboys 8-17

Fourth downs: Steelers 0-2, Cowboys 0-1

Turnovers: Steelers +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Steelers 24-19 (only lead); Cowboys 13-0

— Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Dolphins +6, over 49, Dolphins +220 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins +3½, over 24 (Dolphins 24-17)

Second-half winners: Dolphins +7 (-120), under 28 (Cardinals 14-10)

Yards per play: Dolphins 5.6, Cardinals 6.9 (Cardinals lead 442-312 in total yards)

Third downs: Dolphins 4-8, Cardinals 5-12

Fourth downs: Dolphins 0-0, Cardinals 2-3

Turnovers: Dolphins +1, including a fumble return for a TD (1-0)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 7-0, 14-7, 21-14 and 24-17; Cardinals 31-24 (only lead)

— Saints 38, Buccaneers 3 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Saints +3 (+100), under 51, Saints +155 ML

First-half winners: Saints +2½ (+100), over 24½ (Saints 31-0)

Second-half winners: Saints +4½, under 23 (Saints 7-3)

Yards per play: Saints 5.8, Buccaneers 4.2 (Saints lead 420-194 in total yards)

Third downs: Saints 9-14, Buccaneers 1-9

Fourth downs: Saints 1-2, Buccaneers 0-3

Turnovers: Saints +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Saints 38-0; Buccaneers never led

