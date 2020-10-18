71°F
Betting

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Steelers hit TD prop at 23-1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2020 - 9:42 am
 
Updated October 18, 2020 - 10:21 am

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Green Bay at Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye this week.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

10:21 a.m.: The Steelers defense was 23-1 to score the first TD of the game at Boyd Gaming. Having any defensive or special teams TD in the game was +250 at the Westgate.

10:18 a.m.: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns a Baker Mayfield interception 33 yards for a TD, and the Steelers take a 10-0 leadon the Browns with 8:58 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are now -400 on the live line (Browns +300), spread -8½, total 55½.

10:15 a.m.: The Bengals take a 7-0 lead on the Colts with 11:17 left in the first quarter. The Colts are still -150 on the live line (Bengals +120), spread -2½, total 51½.

10:09 a.m.: Julio Jones catches a 20-yard TD, and the Falcons take a 7-0 lead on the Vikings with 12:02 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are now favored at -140 on the live line (Vikings +110).

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Panthers from -1 to -2

Lions-Jaguars total from 54½ to 53

Texans-Titans totalfrom 53½ to 52½

Washington from +2½ to +1

Washington-Giants total from 43 to 42

Browns-Steelers total from 51 to 50

Broncos from +8 to +7

Broncos-Patriots total from 45 to 44

Packers from -1 to -2

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Bears (+105) at Panthers (-1½, 45, -125), 10 a.m.

Lions (-3 -120, 53, -165) at Jaguars (+145), 10 a.m.

Falcons (+175) at Vikings (-4, 53½, -200), 10 a.m.

Texans (+165) at Titans (-3½, 52½, -185), 10 a.m.

Washington (+100) at Giants (-1, 42, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (+145) at Steelers (-3, 50, -165), 10 a.m.

Ravens (-10, 46½, -500) at Eagles (+400), 10 a.m.

Bengals (+310) at Colts (-7½, 46, -370), 10 a.m.

Broncos (+290) at Patriots (-7, 44, -350), 10 a.m.

Jets (+320) at Dolphins (-9, 46½, -380), 1:05 p.m.

Packers (-2, 55, -140) at Buccaneers (+120), 1:25 p.m.

Rams (-3 +100, 51½, -145) at 49ers (+125), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

