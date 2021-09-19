NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Steelers WR scores 1st TD at +950

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass under pressure by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Welcome to Week 2 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys at the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:59 a.m.: Smith-Schuster was +950 to score the first TD at Boyd Gaming and 8-1 at the Westgate.

10:58 a.m.: The Steelers take the lead. JuJu Smith-Schuster scores on a 3-yard TD run, and the Steelers lead the Raiders 7-6 with 6:25 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -3½, total 41½.

10:50 a.m.: The Raiders add another field goal and extend their lead to 6-0 with 9:34 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -128 on the live line (Steelers +104).

10:41 a.m.: First TD prop winners (adding as they appear):

Saints-Panthers: Carolina WR Brandon Zylstra (37-1)

Broncos-Jaguars: Jacksonville WR Marvin Jones Jr. (11-1)

Patriots-Jets: New England RB James White (13-1)

Rams-Colts: Los Angeles WR Cooper Kupp (+850)

Bills-Dolphins: Buffalo RB Devin Singletary (14-1)

Texans-Browns: Cleveland FB Andy Janovich (no odds listed)

Bengals-Bears: Chicago WR Allen Robinson (8-1)

Raiders-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (+950)

10:34 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Raiders 3, Steelers 0. First-quarter winners: Raiders +1, under 9½, Raiders +155 ML.

10:26 a.m.: The Raiders score first on a 46-yard field goal. The Steelers are still favored at -154 on the live line (Raiders +126), spread -2½, total 41½.

10:25 a.m.: The Bills have jumped on the Dolphins, taking a 14-0 lead wit 7:02 left in the first quarter. The Bills are -1,300 on the live line (Dolphins +730), spread -17½, total 55½.

10:22 a.m.: Ben Roethlisberger throws an interception, and the Raiders are set up in Steeler territory. Roethlisberger was -110 to throw a pick. No score in the game with five minutes left in the first quarter.

10:18 a.m.: The Rams stop the Colts on fourth-and-goal at the 1, then drive for their own TD. Cooper Kupp catches a 16-yard TD pass, and the Rams lead 7-0 with 3:18 left in the first quarter. Kupp was +850 to score the first TD. The Rams are -500 on the live line (Colts +360), spread -9½, total 46½.

10:07 a.m.: Brandon Zylstra catches a 20-yard TD pass, and the Panthers lead the Saints 7-0 with 12:00 left in the first quarter. Zylstra was 37-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:05 a.m.: Here are some props we’ll be tracking for Raiders-Steelers:

Team totals: Raiders 19½ (over -120), Steelers 26½

Alternate spreads: Raiders -3½ (+330), Steelers -10½ (+200)

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -170/no +150); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 40½ yards; game will go to overtime (yes +1,100/no -2,500); will be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +240/no -280); will be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); both teams will make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +100/no -120); will be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +240/no -280); a team will score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); the game will be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 35½ attempts, 268½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -120), will throw an interception (yes -120/no +100); Darren Waller 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (over -130), will score a TD (yes +125/no -145); Henry Ruggs 36½ receiving yards; Bryan Edwards 39½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 41½ receiving yards.

Steelers props: Ben Roethlisberger 24½ completions, 36½ attempts, 27o½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -160), will throw an interception (-110); Najee Harris 77½ rushing yards; JuJu Smith-Schuster 52½ receiving yards; Diontae Johnson 62½ receiving yards; Chase Claypool 49½ receiving yards.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Bengals (+105) at Bears (-1½, 44½, -125), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+550) at Browns (-13½, 48½, -800), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-4, 48, -210) at Colts (+180), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-3½, 47½, -190) at Dolphins (+170), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-5½, 43, -240) at Jets (+200), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-3 +100, 49, -150) at Eagles (+130), 10 a.m.

— Raiders (+190) at Steelers (-5, 47, -220), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-3 +100, 45½, -150) at Panthers (+130), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-6, 45, -260) at Jaguars (+220), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Raiders from +6 to +5

Saints-Panthers total from 44½ to 45½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Chiefs (-4, 53½, -190) at Ravens (+170), 5:20 p.m.

