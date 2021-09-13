NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Teams combine to hit FG prop

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ season opener against the Ravens. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Welcome to the start of the Raiders’ season.

The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in the first regular-season game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. The Ravens are 3½-point favorites with a total of 50½.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

7:20 p.m.: Both teams will kick 33-yard or longer field goals cashes at -110.

7:19 p.m.: The Ravens settle for a 40-yard field goal and extend their lead to 17-10 with 8:24 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -340 on the live line (Raiders +260), spread -6½, total 46½.

7:12 p.m.: A questionable penalty wipes out a Raiders first down. They have to punt, and the Ravens return the ball to the Raider 36. The Ravens are -500 on the live line (Raiders +360), spread -6½, total 47½.

7:05 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt to open the second half and have the ball back at their 7 trailing the Ravens 14-10 with 13:10 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -4½, total 47½.

6:59 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Ravens receive the kickoff.

6:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -1½, total 24.

6:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 14, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Ravens -1½, under 24½.

6:46 p.m.: Daniel Carlson kicks a 34-yard field goal on the final play of the half, and the Raiders cut the Ravens’ lead to 14-10.

6:37 p.m.: The Raiders stop the Ravens on fourth-and-1 and have the ball back with 1:09 until halftime.

6:30 p.m.: Two-minute warning. Ravens have the ball in Raider territory, threatening to add to a 14-7 lead.

6:25 p.m.: No props were available on Jacobs with his status in question before the game.

6:23 p.m.: The Raiders answer. Josh Jacobs scores on a 2-yard run, and the Raiders cut the Ravens’ lead to 14-7 with 4:14 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -450 on the live line (Raiders +330), spread -7½, total 49½.

6:12 p.m.: Brown was +175 to score a TD.

6:11 p.m.: The Raiders are in trouble. Marquise Brown catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead 14-0 with 8:52 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -1,000 on the live line (Raiders +610), spread -13½, total 46½.

6:05 p.m.: Another punt from the Raiders. The Ravens lead 7-0 with 11:30 left in the second quarter and are up to -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -9½, total 42½.

6:01 p.m.: Under bettors dream so far. The Ravens punt, and the Raiders have it back with 14:09 left in the second quarter with Baltimore leading 7-0.

5:56 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Ravens 7, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Ravens -½ (+125), under 10 (-130).

5:49 p.m.: Williams was 10-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD, +875 at Circa and 8-1 at the Westgate. Ravens score first at -115. First score will be a TD cashes at -175.

5:48 p.m.: The Ravens score first. Ty’Son Williams runs 35 yards for a TD on fourth-and-1, and the Ravens lead 7-0 with 1:53 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -350 on the live line (Raiders +265), spread -7½, total 46½.

5:43 p.m.: The live total is already down to 43½ in a scorless game, seven points below the closing line of 50½.

5:42 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out, and the Ravens have the ball at their 35 with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -3½, total 43½.

5:36 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt with a sack of Lamar Jackson. The game remains scoreless with 5:14 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -162 on the live line (Raiders +132), spread -2½, total 43½.

5:26 p.m.: A nice drive by the Raiders gets derailed by a penalty, a drop and a shotgun snap when Derek Carr isn’t looking. The Ravens have the ball at their 8 with 10:29 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -178 on the live line (Raiders +144), spread -3½, total 47½.

5:19 p.m.: No prop bets available for Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota, but he surely would have hit his rushing prop with a 31-yard gain on third-and-1.

5:16 p.m.: The game is underway. The Raiders receive the kickoff.

5:10 p.m.: Line slips to 3 right as the game is getting ready to kick off:

— Ravens (-3, 50½, -160) at Raiders (+140), 5:15 p.m.

4:55 p.m.: Here are a few more props from Circa Sports:

General props: Which team will score first (Ravens -115/Raiders -105); shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); total made field goals by both teams 3½ (under -140); longest made field goal 47 yards; will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +330/no -405).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 5½ rushing yards; will Henry Ruggs score a TD (yes +245/no -290); will Bryan Edwards score a TD (yes +290/no -350); Hunter Renfrow 37½ receiving yards, will Renfrow score a TD (yes +360/no -445).

Ravens props: Will Lamar Jackson rush for more yards than all other Ravens combined (Jackson -140/others +120); Marquise Brown 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Sammy Watkins 36½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Mark Andrews 58½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +125/no -145).

4:50 p.m.: Bettors are all over the Raiders. The consensus line has dropped from Ravens -4½ earlier in the week to -3½ now.

Sportsbook directors confirmed that the house will need Baltimore tonight.

4:45 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking tonight (lines from Westgate SuperBook):

Team totals: Ravens 27½, Raiders 23½.

Alternate spreads: Ravens -10½ (+235), Raiders -3½ (+250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead over/under 14½ points; longest TD over/under 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +220/no -260); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 34½ attempts, 265½ passing yards, longest competion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interceptin (yes +125/no -145); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), longest reception 23½ yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Henry Ruggs 44½ receiving yards; Bryan Edwards 41½ receiving yards.

Ravens props: Lamar Jackson 18½ completions, 28½ attempts, 212½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145), 73½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no +100).

