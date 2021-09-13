NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Teams combine to hit FG prop
Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders’ season opener against the Ravens. Player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.
Welcome to the start of the Raiders’ season.
The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in the first regular-season game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. The Ravens are 3½-point favorites with a total of 50½.
Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.
UPDATES
7:20 p.m.: Both teams will kick 33-yard or longer field goals cashes at -110.
7:19 p.m.: The Ravens settle for a 40-yard field goal and extend their lead to 17-10 with 8:24 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -340 on the live line (Raiders +260), spread -6½, total 46½.
7:12 p.m.: A questionable penalty wipes out a Raiders first down. They have to punt, and the Ravens return the ball to the Raider 36. The Ravens are -500 on the live line (Raiders +360), spread -6½, total 47½.
7:05 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt to open the second half and have the ball back at their 7 trailing the Ravens 14-10 with 13:10 left in the third quarter. The Ravens are -290 on the live line (Raiders +225), spread -4½, total 47½.
6:59 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Ravens receive the kickoff.
6:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -1½, total 24.
6:47 p.m.: HALFTIME: Ravens 14, Raiders 10. First-half winners: Ravens -1½, under 24½.
6:46 p.m.: Daniel Carlson kicks a 34-yard field goal on the final play of the half, and the Raiders cut the Ravens’ lead to 14-10.
6:37 p.m.: The Raiders stop the Ravens on fourth-and-1 and have the ball back with 1:09 until halftime.
6:30 p.m.: Two-minute warning. Ravens have the ball in Raider territory, threatening to add to a 14-7 lead.
6:25 p.m.: No props were available on Jacobs with his status in question before the game.
6:23 p.m.: The Raiders answer. Josh Jacobs scores on a 2-yard run, and the Raiders cut the Ravens’ lead to 14-7 with 4:14 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -450 on the live line (Raiders +330), spread -7½, total 49½.
6:12 p.m.: Brown was +175 to score a TD.
6:11 p.m.: The Raiders are in trouble. Marquise Brown catches a 10-yard TD pass, and the Ravens lead 14-0 with 8:52 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -1,000 on the live line (Raiders +610), spread -13½, total 46½.
6:05 p.m.: Another punt from the Raiders. The Ravens lead 7-0 with 11:30 left in the second quarter and are up to -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -9½, total 42½.
6:01 p.m.: Under bettors dream so far. The Ravens punt, and the Raiders have it back with 14:09 left in the second quarter with Baltimore leading 7-0.
5:56 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Ravens 7, Raiders 0. First-quarter winners: Ravens -½ (+125), under 10 (-130).
5:49 p.m.: Williams was 10-1 at Boyd Gaming to score the first TD, +875 at Circa and 8-1 at the Westgate. Ravens score first at -115. First score will be a TD cashes at -175.
5:48 p.m.: The Ravens score first. Ty’Son Williams runs 35 yards for a TD on fourth-and-1, and the Ravens lead 7-0 with 1:53 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -350 on the live line (Raiders +265), spread -7½, total 46½.
5:43 p.m.: The live total is already down to 43½ in a scorless game, seven points below the closing line of 50½.
5:42 p.m.: The Raiders go three-and-out, and the Ravens have the ball at their 35 with 4:46 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -210 on the live line (Raiders +168), spread -3½, total 43½.
5:36 p.m.: The Raiders force a punt with a sack of Lamar Jackson. The game remains scoreless with 5:14 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -162 on the live line (Raiders +132), spread -2½, total 43½.
5:26 p.m.: A nice drive by the Raiders gets derailed by a penalty, a drop and a shotgun snap when Derek Carr isn’t looking. The Ravens have the ball at their 8 with 10:29 left in the first quarter. The Ravens are -178 on the live line (Raiders +144), spread -3½, total 47½.
5:19 p.m.: No prop bets available for Raiders backup QB Marcus Mariota, but he surely would have hit his rushing prop with a 31-yard gain on third-and-1.
5:16 p.m.: The game is underway. The Raiders receive the kickoff.
5:10 p.m.: Line slips to 3 right as the game is getting ready to kick off:
— Ravens (-3, 50½, -160) at Raiders (+140), 5:15 p.m.
4:55 p.m.: Here are a few more props from Circa Sports:
General props: Which team will score first (Ravens -115/Raiders -105); shortest TD 1½ yards (under -160); total made field goals by both teams 3½ (under -140); longest made field goal 47 yards; will there be a scoreless quarter (yes +330/no -405).
Raiders props: Derek Carr 5½ rushing yards; will Henry Ruggs score a TD (yes +245/no -290); will Bryan Edwards score a TD (yes +290/no -350); Hunter Renfrow 37½ receiving yards, will Renfrow score a TD (yes +360/no -445).
Ravens props: Will Lamar Jackson rush for more yards than all other Ravens combined (Jackson -140/others +120); Marquise Brown 52½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +175/no -200); Sammy Watkins 36½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +275/no -330); Mark Andrews 58½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +125/no -145).
4:50 p.m.: Bettors are all over the Raiders. The consensus line has dropped from Ravens -4½ earlier in the week to -3½ now.
Sportsbook directors confirmed that the house will need Baltimore tonight.
4:45 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking tonight (lines from Westgate SuperBook):
Team totals: Ravens 27½, Raiders 23½.
Alternate spreads: Ravens -10½ (+235), Raiders -3½ (+250).
General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -175/no +155); largest lead over/under 14½ points; longest TD over/under 42½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +270/no -330); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes -110/no -110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +220/no -260); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes -110/no -110).
Raiders props: Derek Carr 24½ completions, 34½ attempts, 265½ passing yards, longest competion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interceptin (yes +125/no -145); Darren Waller 68½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), longest reception 23½ yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Henry Ruggs 44½ receiving yards; Bryan Edwards 41½ receiving yards.
Ravens props: Lamar Jackson 18½ completions, 28½ attempts, 212½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145), 73½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no +100).
