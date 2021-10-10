NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Texans build lead, favored to beat Patriots

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, bottom, fumbles the ball at the goal line as he is hit by Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston. Houston recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

New York Jets defensive back Sharrod Neasman (35), right, tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (17) during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chicago Bears at the Raiders, and the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

UPDATES

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -½, total 24½.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 16, Bengals 14. First-half winners: Packers -½, over 24½.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Patriots -7, total 20½

Jaguars -½, total 24½

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 24, Jaguars 13. First-half winners: Titans -3, over 24.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 15, Patriots 9. First-half winners: Texans +4, over 19½, Texans +220 ML.

11:19 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings -4, total 24.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 13, Lions 6. First-half winners: Vikings -6½, under 24½.

11:11 a.m.: The Texans have come to play. Houston kicks a field goal and leads the Patriots 15-6 with 1:37 left in the second quarter. The Texans are now favored at -144 on the live line (Patriots +118), spread -2½, total 43½.

11:09 a.m.: First TD scored prop results for the first set of games:

Jets-Falcons: Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts (10-0)

Broncos-Steelers: Pittsburgh WR Dionate Johnson (+850)

Dolphins-Buccaneers: Tampa Bay RB Giovani Bernard (24-1)

Saints-Washington: New Orleans WR Deonte Harris (13-1)

Titans-Jaguars: Tennessee defense/special teams on fumble return (26-1)

Patriots-Texans: Houston TE Antony Auclair (80-1)

Packers-Bengals: Cincinnati RB Samaje Perine (23-1)

Eagles-Panthers: Carolina TE Tommy Tremble (38-1)

Lions-Vikings: Minnesota RB Alexander Mattison (5-1)

10:55 a.m.: Antonio Brown catches a 62-yard TD pass, and the Bucs take a 17-10 lead on the Dolphins with 11:01 left in the second quarter. The Bucs are -1,200 on the live line (Dolphins +680), spread -14½, total 60½.

10:36 a.m.: The Bengals take a 7-0 lead on the Packers with 1:15 left in the first quarter. The Bengals are -168 on the live line (Packers +136), spread -3½, total 46½.

10:34 a.m.: The Dolphins take a 10-7 lead on the Bucs with 3:16 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -325 on the live line (Dolphins +250), spread -7½, total 56½.

10:19 a.m.: Auclair was 80-1 to score the first TD.

10:18 a.m.: The Texans strike first against the Patriots. Antony Auclair catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Texans take a 6-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter. The Patriots are -184 on the live line (Texans +148), spread -3½, total 39½.

10:13 a.m.: The Dolphins take a 3-0 lead on the Bucs with 11:17 left in the first quarter. The Bucs are -400 on the live line (Dolphins +300), spread -8½, total 48½.

10:05 a.m.: The games are underway.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Packers (-2, 50, -130) at Bengals (+110), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+350) at Vikings (-10, 49½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-1½, 40, -125) at Steelers (+105), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+450) at Buccaneers (-11, 48, -600), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-2½, 43½, -135) at Washington (+115), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (+120) at Panthers (-2½, 46, -140), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-4, 48½, -200) at Jaguars (+175), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-8, 39½, -360) at Texans (+300), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Buccaneers from -10 to -11

Patriots-Texans total from 38½ to 39½

Bears-Raiders total from 45 to 46

9:35 a.m.: The first final of the day is already in:

FINAL: Falcons 27, Jets 20. The Falcons cover as 3-point favorites, -150 ML in the neutral-site game in London. The game goes over 45½ on a 49-yard Jets field goal with 22 seconds left.

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

— Jets (+130) at Falcons (-3 +100, 45½, -150) (at London), 6:30 a.m.

— Packers (-2, 50, -130) at Bengals (+110), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+350) at Vikings (-10, 49½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (-1½, 40, -125) at Steelers (+105), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (+450) at Buccaneers (-11, 48, -600), 10 a.m.

— Saints (-2½, 43½, -135) at Washington (+115), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (+120) at Panthers (-2½, 46, -140), 10 a.m.

— Titans (-4, 48½, -200) at Jaguars (+175), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (-8, 39½, -360) at Texans (+300), 10 a.m.

— Bears (+200) at Raiders (-5½, 46, -240), 1:05 p.m.

— Browns (+115) at Chargers (-2½, 47½, -135), 1:05 p.m.

— Giants (+270) at Cowboys (-7, 52½, -330), 1:25 p.m.

— 49ers (+200) at Cardinals (-5, 48½, -240), 1:25 p.m.

— Bills (+130) at Chiefs (-3 +100, 56½, -150), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking later today for Bears-Raiders:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (over -120), Bears 19½ (over -130).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 38½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +245/no -290); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +300/no -360); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -330/no +270); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +100/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 23½ completions, 34½ attempts, 280½ passing yards, longest completion 39½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -180), will throw an interception (yes +125/no -145); Josh Jacobs 54½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Darren Waller 67½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -140), will score a TD (yes +120/no -140); Henry Ruggs 48½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 49½ receiving yards.

Bears props: Justin Fields 18 completions, 29½ attempts, 204½ passing yards, longest completion 32½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -180), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Damien Williams 59½ rushing yards; Allen Robinson 54½ receiving yards; Darnell Mooney 48½ receiving yards.

