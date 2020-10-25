NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Titans rallying against Steelers

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, player props, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7)warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season.

Marquee games include the Steelers at the Titans in a battle of unbeatens, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers at the Raiders, and the Seahawks at the Cardinals in the Sunday night game.

We’ll be following the action from all the NFL games. Refresh this blog throughout the day to track bad beats, player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

1:06 p.m.: FINAL: Packers 35, Texans 20. Green Bay covers easily as a 3-point road favorite, -150 ML. The game stays just under 55½.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Bills 18, Jets 10. The Jets cover as 9½-point home underdogs, but the Bills win outright at -440 ML. The game stays under 46½. Buffalo did not score a TD, winning with six field goals.

1:02 p.m.: The next game is about to kick off:

Buccaneers (-4, 51½, -200) at Raiders (+175), 1:05 p.m.

12:59 p.m.: Ben Roethlisberger is intercepted in the end zone, and the Titans will get a shot to win, trailing the Steelers 27-24 with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter.

12:56 p.m.: FINAL: Washington 25, Cowboys 3. Washington covers easily as a 1-point home favorite, -115 ML. The game stays under 45.

12:48 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 27, Panthers 24. The Panthers cover as 7-point road underdogs, but the Saints win outright at -335 ML. The game goes over 49½.

12:36 p.m.: The Titans have come alive in the second half. Derrick Henry dives in from a yard out, and the Titans cut the Steelers’ lead to 27-24 with 10:13 left in the fourth quarter. The Steelers are -200 on the live line (Titans +160).

12:27 p.m.: The Saints kick a field goal to take a 27-24 lead over the Panthers with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints are -220 on the live line (Panthers +176).

12:09 p.m.: The Bills finally take the lead on the Jets. Tyler Bass hits his fourth field goal of the day, and the Bills lead 12-10 with 1:37 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -325 on the live line (Jets +250), spread -4½, total 34½.

12:01 p.m.: The Titans show some life, as A.J. Brown scores on a 73-yard catch and run to cut the Steelers’ lead to 27-14 with 9:36 left in the third quarter. The Steelers are -1,050 on the live line (Titans +630), spread -10½, total 61½.

11:59 a.m.: Aaron Rodgers hits Adams for a 45-yard TD, and the Packers lead the Texans 28-7 with 4:44 left in the third quarter. The Packers are -20,000 on the live line (Texans +3,000), spread -18½, total 51½.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Saints -2½, total 26½

Texans -3, total 26½

Titans -3½, total 24

Bills -7, total 23½

Browns -3½, total 24½

Lions -1½, total 27

Cowboys -3½, total 21½

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Washington 22, Cowboys 3. First-half winners: Washington -½ (+110), under 27.

11:35 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 14, Lions 10. First-half winners: Falcons -½ (+110), under 27.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 17, Browns 10. First-half winners: Bengals +3 (-120), over 24½.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 10, Bills 6. First-half winners: Jets +6½, under 23½, Jets +250 ML.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 24, Titans 7. First-half winners: Steelers +½ (-125), over 24½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 21, Panthers 17. First-half winners: Spread pushes on 4, over 24½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Packers 21, Texans 0. First-half winners: Packers -1½, under 27½.

11:21 a.m.: Washington is embarrassing the Cowboys, up 22-3 with 3:08 left in the second quarter. Washington is -1,250 on the live line (Cowboys +710), spread -14½, total 49½.

11:18 a.m.: The Steelers are all over the Titans. Diontae Johnson catches his second TD of the game, this one a 9-yarder, with 52 seconds left before halftime, and the Steelers lead 24-7. Pittsburgh is -900 on the live line (Tennessee +570), spread -11½, total 57½.

11:02 a.m.: The Jets are showing life. La’Mical Perine scores on a 5-yard run, and the Jets lead the Bills 10-0 with 7:22 left in the second quarter. The Bills are still favored at -120 on the live line (Jets -102), spread -½, total 40½.

10:58 a.m.: Washington is adding to the Cowboys’ misery. Terry McLaurin catches a 52-yard TD pass, and Washington leads 15-3 with 9:54 left in the second quarter. Washington is -300 on the live line (Dallas +235), spread -7½, total 48½.

10:56 a.m.: The Titans cut the Steelers’ lead to 14-7 on Corey Davis’ 4-yard TD catch with 5:26 left in the second quarter.

10:45 a.m.: Jace Sternberger catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers take a 14-0 lead on the Texans with 13:33 left in the second quarter. The Packers are -590 on the live line (Texans +410), spread -11½, total 55½. Sternberger was 5-1 to score a TD in the game.

10:41 a.m.: Benny Snell scores on a 1-yard run, and the Steelers take a 14-0 lead on the Titans with 12:16 left in the second quarter. The Steelers are -420 on the live line (Titans +310), spread -8½, total 51½.

10:30 a.m.: Washington extends its lead to 9-0 on the Cowboys on Antonio Gibson’s 12-yard run with 3:48 left in the first quarter. Washington is -250 on the live line (Cowboys +198), spread -5½, total 45½.

10:23 a.m.: Good and bad for the Cowboys. Dallas stops Washington on fourth-and-goal at the 1, but a few plays later, quarterback Andy Dalton fumbles into the end zone. The Cowboys recover, but it’s a safety. Washington leads 2-0 with 7:54 left in the first quarter.

10:18 a.m.: Diontae Johnson catches an 11-yard TD pass, and the Steelers take a 7-0 lead on the Titans with 5:42 left in the first quarter. The Steelers are -188 on the live line (Titans +152), spread -3½, total 51½. Johnson was 11-1 to score the first TD of the game.

10:13 a.m.: Davante Adams catches a 3-yard TD pass, and the Packers take a 7-0 lead on the Texans with 9:21 left in the first quarter. The Packers are -260 on the live line (Texans +205), spread -6½, total 58½. Adams was 7-1 to score the first TD of the game.

9:58 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off. It’s a more balanced slate than normal with seven games in the early window and four in the afternoon:

Lions (+100) at Falcons (-1, 55, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (-4, 50, -210) at Bengals (+180), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+100) at Titans (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+275) at Saints (-7, 49½, -335), 10 a.m.

Bills (-9½, 46½, -440) at Jets (+370), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-105) at Washington (-1, 45, -115), 10 a.m.

Packers (-3 +100, 55½, -150) at Texans (+130), 10 a.m.

9:45 a.m.: The Raiders moved from +4½ overnight at the Westgate to +4 this morning.

The biggest line move this morning was the Packers-Texans total going from 57 to 55½

9:30 a.m.: Here’s how today’s schedule shapes up:

Lions (+100) at Falcons (-1, 55, -120), 10 a.m.

Browns (-4, 50, -210) at Bengals (+180), 10 a.m.

Steelers (+100) at Titans (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

Panthers (+275) at Saints (-7, 49½, -335), 10 a.m.

Bills (-9½, 46½, -440) at Jets (+370), 10 a.m.

Cowboys (-105) at Washington (-1, 45, -115), 10 a.m.

Packers (-3 +100, 55½, -150) at Texans (+130), 10 a.m.

Buccaneers (-4, 51½, -200) at Raiders (+175), 1:05 p.m.

Chiefs (-7 -120, 44½, -350) at Broncos (+290), 1:25 p.m.

49ers (+140) at Patriots (-3, 44½, -160), 1:25 p.m.

Jaguars (+320) at Chargers (-7½, 49, -380), 1:25 p.m.

Seahawks (-3½, 54½, -185) at Cardinals (+165), 5:20 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.