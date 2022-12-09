NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Total drops in Raiders-Rams game

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Rams game. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Raiders are consensus 6½-point road favorites against the Los Angeles Rams. The total is down to 41 at the Westgate SuperBook after being at 42 earlier in the day at most Las Vegas sportsbooks.

5:01 p.m.: Seeing a lot of different numbers out there now. Westgate is Raiders -6, total 41½. Circa at -5½, total 42. Station still at -6½, 41½.

5 p.m.: Here is the outlook for tonight’s game:

— Raiders (-6½, 41, -300) at Rams (+250), 5:15 p.m.

Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for tonight’s Raiders-Rams game:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (over -120), Rams 17½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -10½ (+175), +3½ (-500); Rams +10½ (-200), -3½ (+400).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -155/no +135); largest lead 14½ points; longest TD 36½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,200/no -3,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +330/no -400); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +340/no -410); will either team score three straight times (yes -200/no +175); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -300/no +250); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 21½ completions, 33½ attempts, 250½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -130), will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Josh Jacobs 89½ rushing yards, 19½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes -160/no +140); Davante Adams 91½ receiving yards, 7½ receptions (under -135), longest reception 27½, will score a TD (yes -150/no +130); Mack Hollins 44½ receiving yards, 3½ receptions, will score a TD (yes +265/no -320); Foster Moreau 32½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes +265/no -320); Daniel Carlson 7½ kicking points (over -120).

Rams props: Matt Gay 5½ kicking points (over -140).

