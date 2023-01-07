NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Travis Kelce TD bettors sustain tough loss

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Chiefs game. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season.

The Raiders are 8½- to 9-point home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs. The consensus total is 52 at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Refresh this blog throughout the game to track player props, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and much more.

UPDATES

4:40 p.m.: That’s all for today. Thanks for reading, and be sure to check back Sunday for our Week 18 NFL Bad Beat blog.

— Chiefs 31, Raiders 13 (at Allegiant Stadium)

Full-game winners: Chiefs -8½, under 52, Chiefs -420 ML

First-half winners: Chiefs -6, over 26½ (Chiefs 24-3)

Second-half winners: Raiders Pick (-120), under 24 (Raiders 10-7)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.2, Raiders 4.2 (Chiefs lead 349-279 in total yards)

Turnovers: Chiefs +2 (2-0)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 31-6; Raiders never led

4:35 p.m.: Final prop grades for this afternoon’s game:

Team totals: Chiefs under 31½, Raiders under 21½.

Alternate point spreads: Chiefs -3½ (-240), -17½ (+250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -185); largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD under 42½ yards (11); will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes -110) will the game go to overtime (no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (no -140).

Raiders props: Jarrett Stidham under 246½ passing yards (219), under 1½ TD passes (1), will throw an interception (yes -220); Davante Adams under 82½ receiving yards (73), under 5½ receptions (5), will score a TD (no -160); Darren Waller under 37½ receiving yards (35); Daniel Carlson over 6½ kicking points (7).

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes under 329½ passing yards (202), under 2½ TD passes (1), will throw an interception (no -110), over 14½ rushing yards (29); JuJu Smith-Schuster under 54½ receiving yards (35); Travis Kelce under 75½ receiving yards (38), under 6½ receptions (6), will score a TD (no +115).

4:20 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 31, Raiders 13. Kansas City used an efficient red-zone offense and six sacks+two turnovers on defense to the cover as 8½-point favorites. The Chiefs improved to 6-0 straight up and 1-5 against the spread vs. the AFC West. The game stayed under the total of 52.

4:14 p.m.: Chad Henne in at quarterback for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes finishes with 202 yards and a touchdown, both under the total. He goes over with 29 rushing yards.

4:11 p.m.: Davante Adams hits the ground hard and goes off for concussion protocol. He’s at five receptions and 73 yards receiving unofficially, both under the total.

3:55 p.m.: Hunter Renfrow makes an over-the-shoulder catch for a touchdown off a perfect throw from Jarrett Stidham, and the over is back in play. The Raiders trail the Chiefs 31-13 with 6:37 left in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs are -18½ on the live spread, total 48½.

3:47 p.m.: The Chiefs are -24½ on the live spread, total 44½.

3:45 p.m.: Isiah Pacheco vultures the touchdown after Travis Kelce was tackled a half-yard short. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 31-6 with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter.

3:44 p.m.: Oh, Travis Kelce touchdown bettors are sick right now.

3:34 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Chiefs 24, Raiders 6. The Chiefs are -18½ on the live spread, total 42½.

3:13 p.m.: Another long Raiders drive, but this one ends with a Daniel Carlson field goal. The Raiders trail the Chiefs 24-6 midway through the third quarter. The Chiefs are -19½ on the live spread, total 47½.

3:02 p.m.: The second half is underway. The Raiders get the ball to start.

2:56 p.m.: Second-half line: Raiders Pick (-120), total 24.

2:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chiefs 24, Raiders 3. First-half winners: Chiefs -6, over 26½. The Chiefs scored on four of their five drives and showed off their balance to get the easy cover. Harrison Butker nailed a 44-yard field goal as time expired after a late Raiders fumble to send the first half over the total.

2:47 p.m.: That’s the Raiders season in a nutshell.

2:37 p.m.: Kadarius Toney has a touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty but scores on an 11-yard run on the next play. The Chiefs marched 98 yards in 5:19 and lead the Raiders 21-3. The Chiefs are -6000 on the live line (Raiders +2000), spread -18½, total 49½.

2:33 p.m.: That last scramble put Patrick Mahomes over 14½ rushing yards.

2:28 p.m.: Two-minute warning and the Raiders trail the Chiefs 14-3. Dang, this first half is flying by. The Chiefs are -3000 on the live line (Raiders +1200), spread -17½, total 48½.

2:19 p.m.: The Raiders drain almost nine minutes off the clock and to the delight of under bettors, Jarrett Stidham’s pass on fourth down falls incomplete. The Chiefs are -1300 on the live line (Raiders +750), spread -14½, total 48½.

2:06 p.m.: Ronald Jones scores on a 2-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 14-3. The Chiefs are -1100 on the live line (Raiders +650), spread -14½, total 55½.

2:03 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Chiefs 7, Raiders 3. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -3, push total 10.

1:59 p.m.: Jarrett Stidham tries to push the ball downfield, but Chiefs DB Juan Thornhill ranges over for the interception. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 7-3 late in the first quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Raiders +475), spread -11½, total 52½.

1:55 p.m.: Two nice plays from the Raiders secondary and the Chiefs are forced to punt. The Chiefs are -450 on the live line (Raiders +340), spread -9½, total 51½.

1:45 p.m.: The Raiders settle for Daniel Carlson’s 56-yard field goal and now trail the Chiefs 7-3 midway through the first quarter. The Chiefs are -600 on the live line (Raiders +420), spread -11½, total 55½.

1:34 p.m.: Justin Watson’s 66-yard catch-and-run sets up the Chiefs deep in Raiders territory, and Patrick Mahomes shovels a short TD pass to Jerick McKinnon on third down. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 7-0 early in the first quarter.

1:30 p.m.: We’re underway from Allegiant Stadium.

1:20 p.m.: The latest from BetMGM:

Updated Chiefs-Raiders betting at @BetMGM

@Chiefs open -9.5, now -8.5

▪️ 48% of bets, 50% of money on KC Total open 50.5, now 52

▪️ 69% of bets, 36% of money on Over@Raiders open +350, now +310

▪️ 47% of bets, 25% of money on Raiders — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) January 7, 2023

Most bet props:

— Travis Kelce to score 1st TD (+500)

— Travis Kelce to score anytime TD (-160)

— Patrick Mahomes over 322½ passing yards (-120)

12:45 p.m.: Here is the rundown for this afternoon’s game:

— Chiefs (-8½, 52, -420) at Raiders (+350), 1:30 p.m.

The props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-Chiefs game:

Team totals: Chiefs 31½, Raiders 21½.

Alternate point spreads: Chiefs -3½ (-240), -17½ (+250); Raiders +3½ (+200), +17½ (-300).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -185/no +165); largest lead 14½ points (over -140); longest TD 42½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes/no -110) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,400/no -4,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +280/no -340); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +290/no -350); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +350/no -420); will either team score three straight times (yes -220/no +190); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -370/no +310); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +120/no -140).

Raiders props: Jarrett Stidham 246½ passing yards, 1½ TD passes (under -145), will throw an interception (yes -220/no +190); Davante Adams 82½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (over -125), will score a TD (yes +140/no -160); Darren Waller 37½ receiving yards; Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points.

Chiefs props: Patrick Mahomes 329½ passing yards, 2½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes/no -110), rushing yards 14½; JuJu Smith-Schuster 54½ receiving yards; Travis Kelce 75½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes -135/no +115).

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.