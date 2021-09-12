NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Trevor Lawrence throws 1st career TD

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs past Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. In describing Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's rugged ability to extend plays and make unorthodox throws, Bills starter Josh Allen could have been describing himself. The two open the season facing off against each other on Sunday, when Buffalo hosts Pittsburgh in a matchup of two defending division champs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) makes catch for a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

10:58 a.m.: No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence throws his first career TD pass, a 22-yard strike to Chris Manhertz, and the Jaguars cut the Texans’ lead to 14-7 with 12:20 left in the second quarter. The Texans are -158 on the live line (Jaguars 128), spread -3½, total 53½.

10:47 a.m.: The Seahawks are taking control. Gerald Everett catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks lead the Colts 14-3 with 11:22 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -520 on the live line (Colts +370), spread -9½, total 52½.

10:41 a.m.: The Texans have started fast with a 14-0 lead over the Jaguars with 2:25 left in the first quarter. The Texans are -310 on the live line (Jagaurs +240), spread -7½, total 50½.

10:32 a.m.: The Cardinals take advantage of a Titans fumble and extend their lead to 10-0 with 8:11 left in the first quarter. The Cardinals are -200 on the live line (Titans +160), spread -4½, total 58½.

10:26 a.m.: 49ers quarterback Trey Lance throws a 5-yard TD pass on his first NFL throw, and San Francisco leads Detroit 7-0 with 5:41 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -850 on the live line (Lions +540), spread -14½, total 46½.

10:24 a.m.: Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith catches an 18-yard TD on his first reception, and Philadelphia leads Atlanta 7-3 with 6:17 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are still favored at -114 on the live line (Eagles -106).

10:13 a.m.: The first touchdown of the season goes to the Chargers. Austin Ekeler scores on a 3-yard run, and the Chargers lead Washington 7-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -172 on the live line (Washington +140), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:09 a.m.: After a long kickoff return, the Bills settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on the Steelers with 13:30 left in the first quarter.

10:06 a.m.: The season is underway. Good luck, bettors.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Eagles (+155) at Falcons (-3 -120, 48½, -175), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+240) at Bills (-6½, 47½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 47½, -155) at Bengals (+135), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-9, 46½, -430) at Lions (+360), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+125) at Titans (-2½ -120, 54, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-3 +100, 49, -145) at Colts (+125), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+110) at Washington (-2, 45½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+160) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 44½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3 -120, 45½, -170) at Texans (+150), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

49ers from -8 to -9

Washington from -1½ to -2½

Also two games moving off key numbers:

Cardinals from+3 to +2½

Patriots from -3 to -3½

9:30 a.m.: Here's how today's schedule shapes up:

— Eagles (+155) at Falcons (-3 -120, 48½, -175), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+240) at Bills (-6½, 47½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 47½, -155) at Bengals (+135), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-9, 46½, -430) at Lions (+360), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+125) at Titans (-2½ -120, 54, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-3 +100, 49, -145) at Colts (+125), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+110) at Washington (-2, 45½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+160) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 44½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3 -120, 45½, -170) at Texans (+150), 10 a.m.

— Browns (+190) at Chiefs (-5, 54½, -220), 1:25 p.m.

— Dolphins (+165) at Patriots (-3½, 43½, -185), 1:25 p.m.

— Packers (-3½, 49½, -185) vs. Saints (+165) at Jacksonville, Fla., 1:25 p.m.

— Broncos (-3 +100, 41½, -145) at Giants (+125), 1:25 p.m.

— Bears (+320) at Rams (-8½, 46½, -380), 5:20 p.m.

