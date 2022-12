NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Bears, Broncos in line for upsets

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Chargers game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws while being pressured by Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson throws the ball during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, right, throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Philadelphia Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell runs with the ball as Tennessee Titans' David Long Jr. tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave stops Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York Giants' Richie James, left, is tackled by Washington Commanders' defenders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Welcome to Week 13 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers, the Tennessee Titans at the Philadelphia Eagles, the Miami Dolphins at the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:20 p.m.: Josh Jacobs is active for the Raiders, who are -2½ favorites over the Chargers this afternoon.

The following players are inactive for #LACvsLV pic.twitter.com/stKjMU6Pdc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 4, 2022

12:13 p.m.: The Browns lead the Texans 14-8 with five minutes left in the third quarter. If it stays this way, we’d have a scorigami. No more scoring, please.

12:11 p.m.: The Bears hold a 19-10 lead over the Packers at the end of the third quarter. The Bears are -350 on the live line (Packers +270), total 42½.

12:08 p.m.: The Broncos lead the Ravens 9-3 entering the fourth quarter. The Broncos are -170 on the live line (Ravens +140) total 22½. LOL, 22½. These offenses stink.

12:02 p.m.: The Giants lead the Commanders 20-13 entering the fourth quarter. The Giants are -260 on the live line (Commanders +210), total 44½.

11:52 a.m.: Second-half line: Titans -½, total 22½.

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 21, Titans 10. First-half winners: Eagles -3, over 21½. Jalen Hurts accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and the Eagles easily covered.

11:41 a.m.: Second-half line: Jets Pick, total 21.

11:40 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -4½, total 21.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 20, Jets 6. First-half winners: Vikings -1, over 21. Dalvin Cook had 56 yards rushing and a touchdown to help the favorites cover.

11:36 a.m.: HALFTIME: Browns 7, Texans 5. First-half winners: Texans +4½, under 23. Donovan Peoples-Jones scored on a 76-yard punt return for the Browns with 3:41 left in the second quarter to spoil the money line cashing on the underdog.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Lions -1½, total 23½.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -3, total 23½.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 23, Jaguars 6. First-half winners: Lions -½, over 26. Lions kicker Michael Badgley made a 38-yard field goal with 31 seconds left until halftime to send the total over.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Falcons -3, total 21.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -5½, total 19½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 16, Falcons 6. First-half winners: Steelers -½, over 21. Steelers kicker Matthew Wright made a 48-yard field goal with 1:29 left in the second quarter to send the total over.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bears 16, Packers 10. First-half winners: Bears +3, over 22. Aaron Rodgers hit Christian Watson for a 14-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left to send the first-half total over.

11:24 a.m.: Second-half line: Commanders -2½, total 20½.

11:23 a.m.: HALFTIME: Broncos 6, Ravens 3. First-half winners: Broncos +6, under 20½. Brandon McManus made a 41-yard field goal with 37 seconds left for the outright cover for the underdog. Otherwise, barf.

11:18 a.m.: HALFTIME: Commanders 13, Giants 13. First-half winners: Giants +½, over 20. Giants kicker Graham Gano hit from 27 yards away with two seconds left in the second quarter to spoil the money-line win for the Commanders.

10:52 a.m.: A.J. Brown has a TD overturned by video replay and one play later gets it back when he is left all alone by the Titans secondary. The Eagles lead the Titans 14-7 with 13:55 left in the second quarter. The Eagles are -380 on the live line (Titans +290), total 54½

10:49 a.m.: The Eagles have almost as many false starts as points.

10:46 a.m.: I’m amazed Fox uses My Morning Jacket as part of its soundtrack to NFL games.

10:31 a.m.: Treylon Burks with a spectacular 25-yard TD catch and he took a huge hit for his trouble. The Eagles and Titans are tied 7-7 with 2:47 left in the first quarter. Burks left under his own power but is headed to the locker room.

10:26 a.m.: Terry McLaurin grabs a 19-yard TD reception from Taylor Heinicke to put the favored Commanders up 10-0 over the Giants late in the first quarter. The Commanders are -380 on the live line (Giants +290), total 42½.

10:15 a.m.: How about those Giants throwbacks? I can’t wait for Mark Bavaro to catch a pass over the middle and drag three defenders for the first down.

10:08 a.m.: Nice first drive from the Eagles and it ends with DeVonta Smith’s 34-yard touchdown grab. The Eagles lead the Titans 7-0 and are -350 on the live line (Titans +270), total 48½.

10:02 a.m.: We are underway. Titans-Eagles is the main game we’ll follow to start with.

9:56 a.m.: Major wager:

GO PACK GO! 🧀 A Nevada bettor put $390K on the Packers -3 (-130) vs the Bears Potential win: $300K pic.twitter.com/wi103pD403 — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2022

9:50 a.m.: All the details from Station Casinos:

STN Sports Sunday Outlook (1/2) by % of betting tix: 70% on Vikings -3

74% on o44 81% on Ravens -9

53% on o40 51% on Steelers -1

65% on o42 54% on Eagles -4

73% on o44.5 76% on Lions -1

59% on o51 59% on Giants +2

66% on o40.5 83% on Browns -7.5

70% on u46.5 — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) December 4, 2022

9:35 a.m.: The story from BetMGM:

Odds & insights for Week 13 🏈 pic.twitter.com/4TxE0EQi8B — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 4, 2022

Most bet player props:

— Garrett Wilson over 58½ receiving yards (-115)

— Justin Jefferson over 83½ receiving yards (-115)

— A.J. Brown over 75½ receiving yards (-115)

— Nick Chubb over 94½ rushing yards (-115)

— Latavius Murray under 52½ rushing yards (-115)

9:30 a.m.: The outlook from @CaesarsSports:

NFL Week 13 splits ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/i3IDK4YiBB — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 4, 2022

9:10 a.m.: Here is today’s full schedule:

— Jets (+130) at Vikings (-3, 43½, -150), 10 a.m.

— Broncos (+350) at Ravens (-9, 40½, -420), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (-1, 42½, -120) at Falcons (Even), 10 a.m.

— Titans (+190) at Eagles (-4½, 44½, -220), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (Even) at Lions (-1, 51, -120), 10 a.m.

— Commanders (-2½, 40½, -140) at Giants (+120), 10 a.m.

— Browns (-7½, 46½, -350) at Texans (+290), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-4, 45, -200) at Bears (+175), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-6½, 41, -290) at Rams (+245), 1:05 p.m.

— Dolphins (+180) at 49ers (-4½, 45½, -210), 1:05 p.m.

— Chargers (+120) at Raiders (-2½, 49½, -140), 1:25 p.m.

— Chiefs (-2½, 53, -145) at Bengals (+125), 1:25 p.m.

— Colts (+425) at Cowboys (-10½, 44½, -550), 5:20 p.m.

Notable line movement this morning:

— Ravens from -9½ to -9

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.