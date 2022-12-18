NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Giants lead in 2nd quarter

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on the Raiders-Patriots game and all of Sunday’s other NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome back to Week 15 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders hosting the New England Patriots, the Detroit Lions at the New York Jets, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants at the Washington Commanders in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:24 p.m.: Not much in the way of offense so far as the two-minute warning approaches. The Giants are -135 on the live line (Commanders +105), total 34½.

6:02 p.m.: Kayvon Thibodeaux gets the strip-sack, pounces on the fumble and rolls into the end zone. He’s been dominant this half, and the Giants now lead the Commanders 7-3. The Giants are -115 on the live line (Commanders -115), total 39½.

5:55 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Commanders 3, Giants 0. The Commanders are -200 on the live line (Giants +165), total 33½.

5:13 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Giants (+175) at Commanders (-4, 40½, -200), 5:20 p.m.

4:33 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23. The Bengals scored 34 straight points after falling behind 17-0 to cover as 3½-point road favorites. The game went over the total of 47 with two touchdowns in the final 2:21.

4:27 p.m.: FINAL: Raiders 30, Patriots 24. Chandler Jones scored the winning touchdown when he picked off a lateral on a bizarre final play to allow the hosts to somehow cover as 2½-point chalk. An all-time gambling ending. The game went over the total of 45½.

4:25 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 17, Titans 14. Cameron Dicker hit a 43-yard field goal with four seconds left, and the hosts pushed as 3-point favorites. The total of 46½ was never threatened.

4:19 p.m.: While all that was happening, the Titans scored and are tied at 14 with the Chargers.

4:17 p.m.: They gave it to him. Touchdown, Raiders and it’s tied at 24 with 32 seconds left in regulation. The Raiders are -105 on the live line; the Patriots were -3000 but are now -125.

4:13 p.m.: Keelan Cole … is he inbounds?

4:04 p.m.: FINAL: Broncos 24, Cardinals 15. Latavius Murray ran for 130 yards and a TD, and the hosts covered as 1½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 37 with a 20-point fourth quarter.

3:54 p.m.: Former Centennial High standout Rhamondre Stevenson busts loose for a 34-yard touchdown run in his hometown, and after the two-point conversion, the Patriots lead the Raiders 24-17 with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots are -550 on the live line, Raiders +400.

3:47 p.m.: Austin Ekeler scores on a 3-yard run, and that gives the Chargers a 14-7 lead over the Titans with 10:28 remaining. The Chargers are -550 on the live line (Titans +400), total 30½.

3:46 p.m.: That’s 27 unanswered points for the Bengals, who are -800 on the live line (Buccaneers +525), total 54½.

3:31 p.m.: The Bengals cashed in a Tom Brady fumble and lead the Buccaneers 20-17 with 2:40 to go in the third quarter on Tyler Boyd’s 3-yard TD reception. The Bengals are -220 on the live line (Buccaneers +180), total 50½.

3:30 p.m.: Nick Folk hits from 54 yards, and the Raiders lead over the Patriots is down to 17-16 with 12:52 to play. The Raiders are -170 on the live line (Patriots +140), total 41½.

3:21 p.m.: END OF THE THIRD QUARTER. Raiders 17, Patriots 13. The Raiders are -130 on the live line (Patriots Even), total 42½.

3:19 p.m.: Here come the Bengals. Tee Higgins catches a short TD pass from Joe Burrow and it’s 17-12 Buccaneers with 5:42 left in the third quarter after the two-point conversion was unsuccessful. The Buccaneers are -150 on the live line (Bengals +120), total 46½.

3:15 p.m.: Nick Folk connects on his second field goal, this one from 47 yards and the Raiders now lead the Patriots 17-13 late in the third quarter. The Raiders are -230 on the live line (Patriots +185), total 43½.

3:12 p.m.: This is starting to feel like those other Raiders games when they had a double-digit lead at halftime.

2:53 p.m.: Uh, oh. Derek Carr’s quick pass is intercepted by Kyle Dugger and returned to the house. The Raiders now lead the Patriots 17-10 with 12:07 to go in the third quarter. The Raiders are -350 on the live line (Patriots +270), total 47½.

2:48 p.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -6, total 24.

2:47 p.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -3, total 23.

2:44 p.m.: HALFTIME: Buccaneers 17, Bengals 3. First-half winners: Buccaneers +2½, under 23. Tom Brady has two touchdown passes, and the got on the board with a field goal as the half expired.

2:42 p.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 7, Titans 7. First-half winners: Titans +1, under 23. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned after being carted off in the first quarter. Justin Herbert was intercepted in the end zone in the final seconds, spoiling a chance for the cover. The Chargers are impossible to figure out.

2:39 p.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -3, total 22½.

2:32 p.m.: Second-half line: Broncos Pick (-120), total 17.

2:30 p.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 17, Patriots 3. First-half winners: Raiders -½, under 21½. Darren Waller and Mack Hollins had TD receptions, and the hosts covered easily. Can the Raiders hold a double-digit lead this time?

2:27 p.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 6, Broncos 3. First-half winners: Cardinals +½, under 17½. This has gone about as expected with two backup quarterbacks playing.

2:04 p.m.: Waller was 12-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to score the first touchdown.

2:03 p.m.: Darren Waller sighting. He runs down the seam and Derek Carr hits him for a 25-yard touchdown. The Raiders lead the Patriots 10-3 with 5:18 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -230 on the live line (Patriots +185), total 41½.

1:48 p.m.: The Patriots botch the end of their drive and have to settle for a short Nick Folk field goal. The Raiders and Patriots are tied at 3. The Patriots are -130 on the live line (Raiders Even), total 41½.

1:36 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Raiders 3, Patriots 0. The Raiders are -115 on the live line (Patriots -115), total 40½.

1:34 p.m.: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is being carted to the locker room.

1:18 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34, OT. Rayshawn Jenkins scored on a 51-yard interception return in overtime, and the Jaguars rallied for the outright upset as +180 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 47½.

1:16 p.m.: Daniel Carlson hits from 49 yards to put the Raiders on top of the Patriots 3-0 midway through the first quarter. The Raiders are -145 on the live line (Patriots +115), total 43½.

1:14 p.m.: FINAL: Chiefs 30, Texans 24, OT. Jerick McKinnon scored on a 26-yard run in overtime to help the visitors avoid the upset as 14½-point favorites. The game went over the total of 48½.

1:13 p.m.: FINAL: Eagles 25, Bears 20. Jalen Hurts ran for three scores, but Byron Pringle’s 35-yard TD reception for the Bears with 2:43 remaining gave the home team the cover as 8½-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 48½.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 20, Jets 17. Brock Wright scored on a 51-yard reception on fourth down with 1:49 remaining to lift the visitors to an outright win as +120 money-line underdogs. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a long field-goal attempt as time expired that would have tied it. The game stayed under the total of 43½.

1:05 p.m.: Free football in Jacksonville. The Cowboys and Jaguars head to overtime tied at 34.

1:02 p.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking for this afternoon’s Raiders-Patriots game:

Team totals: Raiders 21½ (over -125), Patriots 21½.

Alternate point spreads: Raiders -7½ (+225), +7½ (-360); Patriots +7½ (-265), -7½ (+300).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (under -140); longest TD 38½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes even/no -120) will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +375/no -450); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes Even/no -120); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -175/no +155); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -290/no +245); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +110/no -130).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 242½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -125), will throw an interception (yes -130/no +110); Josh Jacobs 82½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes -120/no Even); Davante Adams 88½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -125), will score a TD (yes/no Even); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Patriots props: Mac Jones 236½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -135), will throw an interception (yes Even/no -120); Hunter Henry 31½ receiving yards; Nick Folk 6½ kicking points (over -130).

1:01 p.m.: Free football in Houston. The Chiefs and Texans are tied at 24.

12:57 p.m.: What a fourth-down play by the Lions. Brock Wright slips free and scores on a 51-yard reception. The Lions lead the Jets 20-17 with 1:49 to play. The Lions are -600 on the live line (Jets +450).

12:56 p.m.: This afternoon’s schedule:

— Patriots (+115) at Raiders (-2½, 45½, -135), 1:05 p.m.

— Cardinals (+105) at Broncos (-1½, 37, -125), 1:05 p.m.

— Titans (+130) at Chargers (-3, 46½, -150), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 47, -180) at Buccaneers (+160), 1:25 p.m.

12:55 p.m.: FINAL: Steelers 24, Panthers 16. The visitors leaned on their ground game to score the upset as +130 money-line underdogs. The game went over the total of 37½ on Eddy Pineiro’s 52-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining.

12:53 p.m.: FINAL: Saints 21, Falcons 18. Andy Dalton threw two TDs for the Saints, but Cordarrelle Patterson’s 3-yard touchdown run with 7:07 left in the fourth quarter and the two-point conversion gave the visitors the cover as 4-point underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 43½.

12:46 p.m.: C.J. Uzomah with his second TD reception of the game, and the Jets take a 17-13 lead over the Lions with 4:41 left. The Jets are -260 on the live line (Lions +210).

12:44 p.m.: The Bears have the ball down 17-13 midway through the fourth quarter looking for the upset, but Justin Fields is on the sideline getting treatment for what appears to be leg cramps. The Eagles are -1300 on the live line (Bears +650), total 36½.

12:40 p.m.: Heck of a play by Dak Prescott to spin away from pressure and hit Noah Brown for a 13-yard touchdown. The Cowboys lead the Jaguars 34-31 with 3:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys are -280 on the live line (Jaguars +225).

12:29 p.m.: Zay Jones’ third TD reception, this one for 3 yards, puts the Jaguars on top 31-27 over the Cowboys with 10:03 left in the fourth quarter. Dallas led 27-10 in the third quarter. The Jaguars are -150 on the live line (Cowboys +120), total 66½.

12:16 p.m.: Another potential upset brewing in Houston. Jordan Akins bulls his way into the end zone for a 12-yard TD reception and the Texans lead the Chiefs 21-16 late in the third quarter. The Chiefs are -200 on the live line (Texans +165), total 52½.

12:12 p.m.: Game on in Jacksonville. The Jaguars turn a Dak Prescott interception into a Marvin Jones Jr. touchdown reception and are covering as 3½-point underdogs. The Cowboys lead has been cut to 27-24 with 1:23 left in the third quarter. The Cowboys are -250 on the live line (Jaguars +200), total 64½.

12:04 p.m.: David Montgomery’s 10-yard TD reception for the Bears cut the Eagles’ lead to 17-13 midway through the third quarter. The Eagles are -600 on the live line (Bears +420), total 47½.

12:02 p.m.: Andy Dalton’s second TD pass, this one to Juwan Johnson for 22 yards, put the Saints on top of the Falcons 21-10 with 3:34 left in the third quarter. The Saints are -1100 on the live line (Falcons +650), total 44½.

11:49 a.m.: Jalen Hurts scores on the 1-yard sneak and the Eagles are starting to take control with a 17-6 lead over the Bears. The Eagles are -1800 on the live line (Bears +900), total 42½.

11:35 a.m.: Second-half line: Chiefs -8½, total 24½.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Jets -2½, total 21½.

11:33 a.m.: Second-half line: Saints Pick (-120), total 21.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 14, Chiefs 13. First-half winners: Texans +8, over 24½. Davis Mills has TDs passing and rushing to help the heavy underdogs to the outright lead. Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s TD reception with 14 seconds left for the Chiefs sent the total over.

11:30 a.m.: Second-half line: Eagles -4½, total 23.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Panthers -1½, total 19½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 10, Bears 6. First-half winners: Bears +5½, under 24. Jalen Hurts scored on a 22-yard run with 43 seconds left in the second quarter to spoil the money-line cash for the underdog.

11:27 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 10, Jets 10. First-half winners: Lions +½, under 21½. Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 34-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to spoil the outright cover for the visiting underdog.

11:26 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -2½, total 23½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Saints 14, Falcons 3. First-half winners: Saints -3, under 21. Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill have TD passes to lead the hosts to the cover.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 14, Panthers 7. First-half winners: Steelers +1, over 18. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren had TD runs for the visitors, who got the outright cover.

11:20 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cowboys 21, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Cowboys -3, over 23½. Dak Prescott had two TD passes to help the road favorites cover. The total went over on Noah Brown’s TD reception with 1:55 left in the half.

10:58 a.m.: It’s getting a bit interesting in Houston. After a Chiefs fumble, Davis Mills scrambles 17 yards for the touchdown to put the Texans ahead 14-7 over Kansas City. The Chiefs are -350 on the live line (Texans +270), total 55½.

10:51 a.m.: Trevor Lawrence connects with Zay Jones for a 5-yard touchdown and the Jaguars now trail the Cowboys 14-7 with 7:45 to go until halftime. The Cowboys are -400 on the live line (Jaguars +300), total 52½.

10:43 a.m.: Zach Wilson fires all the way across the field and C.J. Uzomah bails him out with the TD catch. The Jets and Lions are tied at 7 early in the second quarter. The Jets are -130 on the live line (Lions Even), total 46½.

10:33 a.m.: The Texans nearly pulled the massive upset over the Cowboys and they lead the Chiefs 7-0 with 1:01 left in the first quarter after Teagan Quitoriano’s 8-yard TD reception from Davis Mills. The Chiefs are -350 on the live line (Texans +250), total 47½.

10:27 a.m.: The Saints saw some late steam and ended -5, and they’re rewarded bettors early by leading the Falcons 14-0 midway through the first quarter. The Saints are -1300 on the live line (Falcons +750), total 50½.

10:18 a.m.: The Lions were stopped on fourth down from the 1-yard line but found the end zone soon after on Kalif Raymond’s 47-yard punt return for a score. The Lions lead the Jets 7-0 with six minutes left in the first quarter and are -190 on the live line (Jets +155), total 44½.

10:02 a.m.: How about that World Cup final? Wow.

10:00 a.m.: More late movement at Westgate SuperBook:

Saints from -4½ to -5

Eagles from -9 to -8½

Panthers from -2½ to -3

Cowboys from -4 to -3½

9:35 a.m.: The outlook for BetMGM:

9:25 a.m.: The latest from Caesars Sportsbook:

Major wagers:

This Arizona bettor has $650K in NFL Sunday bets 🤯 $110K on Falcons-Saints UNDER 43.5 (-110)

$110K on Giants +4.5 (-110)

$110K on Packers -7 (-110)

$110K on Bengals-Buccaneers OVER 44 (-110)

$110K on Jets PK (-110)

9 a.m.: Today’s full schedule:

—Falcons (+190) at Saints (-4½, 43½, -220), 10 a.m.

— Lions (+120) at Jets (-2½, 44, -140), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-14½, 48½, -1100) at Texans (+700), 10 a.m.

— Eagles (-9, 48½, -400) at Bears (+330), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+125) at Panthers (-2½, 37½, -145), 10 a.m.

— Cowboys (-4, 48, -200) at Jaguars (+175), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+105) at Broncos (-1½, 37, -125), 1:05 p.m.

— Patriots (+110) at Raiders (-2½, 44½, -130), 1:05 p.m.

— Titans (+130) at Chargers (-3, 46½, -150), 1:25 p.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 47, -190) at Buccaneers (+170), 1:25 p.m.

— Giants (+185) at Commanders (-4½, 40½, -215), 5:20 p.m.

Notable morning line movement:

— Saints from -4 to -4½

— Jets from -1½ to -2½

— Lions-Jets total from 43½ to 44

— Cowboys-Jaguars from 47½ to 48

— Cardinals-Broncos total from 36½ to 37

— Bengals-Buccaneers total from 45½ to 47

— Raiders from -2 to -2½

— Patriots-Raiders total from 45 to 44½

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Raiders 30, Patriots 24 (at Allegiant Stadium)

Full-game winners: Raiders -2½, over 45½, Raiders -135 ML

First-half winners: Raiders -½, under 21½ (Raiders 17-3)

Second-half winners: Patriots -3, over 22½ (Patriots 21-13)

Yards per play: Patriots 5.0, Raiders 4.8 (Patriots lead 318-308 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Patriots 24-17; Raiders 17-3

— Broncos 24, Cardinals 15 (at Denver)

Full-game winners: Broncos -1½, over 37, Broncos -125 ML

First-half winners: Cardinals +½, under 17½ (Cardinals 6-3)

Second-half winners: Broncos Pick (-120), total 17 (Broncos 21-9)

Yards per play: Cardinals 4.1, Broncos 4.8 (Broncos lead 324-240 in total yards)

Turnovers: Broncos +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Cardinals 9-3; Broncos 24-9

— Chargers 17, Titans 14 (at Los Angeles)

Full-game winners: Chargers -3 push, under 46½, Chargers -150 ML

First-half winners: Titans +1, under 23 (Tied 7-7)

Second-half winners: Chargers -3 push, under 23 (Chargers 10-7)

Yards per play: Titans 5.0, Chargers 5.3 (Chargers lead 365-284 in total yards)

Turnovers: Titans +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Titans never led; Chargers 7-0 14-7

— Bengals 34, Buccaneers 23 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Bengals -3½, over 47, Bengals -180 ML

First-half winners: Buccaneers +2½, under 23 (Buccaneers 17-3)

Second-half winners: Bengals -6, over 24 (Bengals 31-6)

Yards per play: Bengals 3.8, Buccaneers 5.7 (Buccaneeers lead 396-237 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +3 (4-1)

Biggest lead: Bengals 34-17; Buccaneers 17-0

— Saints 21, Falcons 18 (at New Orleans)

Full-game winners: Falcons +5, under 43½, Saints -230 ML

First-half winners: Saints -3, under 21 (Saints 14-3)

Second-half winners: Falcons Pick, over 21 (Falcons 15-7)

Yards per play: Falcons 4.6, Saints 6.3 (Saints lead 348-320 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Falcons never led; Saints 14-0

— Lions 20, Jets 17 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Lions +2½, under 43, Lions +120 ML

First-half winners: Lions +½, under 21½ (Tied 10-10)

Second-half winners: Lions +2½, under 21½ (Lions 10-7)

Yards per play: Lions 5.4, Jets 5.5 (Lions lead 359-337 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +1 (1-0)

Biggest lead: Lions 7-0; Jets 17-13

— Chiefs 30, Texans 24, OT (at Houston)

Full-game winners: Texans +14, over 48½, Chiefs -1000 ML

First-half winners: Texans +8, over 24½ (Texans 14-13)

Second-half winners: Texans +8½, over 24½ (Chiefs 17-10)

Yards per play: Chiefs 6.6, Texans 3.8 (Chiefs lead 502-219 in total yards)

Turnovers: Texans +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Chiefs 30-24; Texans 7-0, 14-7

— Eagles 25, Bears 20 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Bears +8½, under 47½, Eagles -370 ML

First-half winners: Bears +5½, under 24 (Eagles 10-6)

Second-half winners: Bears +4½, over 23 (Eagles 15-14)

Yards per play: Eagles 5.9, Bears 4.3 (Eagles lead 421-248 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bears +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Eagles 25-13; Bears 6-3

— Steelers 24, Panthers 16 (at Carolina)

Full-game winners: Steelers +3, over 37½, Steelers +130 ML

First-half winners: Steelers +1, over 18 (Steelers 14-7)

Second-half winners: Steelers +1½, under 19½ (Steelers 10-9)

Yards per play: Steelers 4.8, Panthers 4.9 (Steelers lead 325-209 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Steelers 21-7; Panthers never led

— Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34, OT (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +3½, over 48, Jaguars +180 ML

First-half winners: Cowboys -3, over 23½ (Cowboys 21-7)

Second-half winners: Jaguars -2½, over 23½ (Jaguars 33-13)

Yards per play: Cowboys 5.4, Jaguars 7.2 (Jaguars lead 502-397 in total yards)

Turnovers: Cowboys +1 (3-2)

Biggest lead: Cowboys 27-10; Jaguars 40-34

