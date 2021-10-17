NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Jaguars win on final play

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is challenged by Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders at the Denver Broncos, the Los Angeles Chargers at the Baltimore Ravens, and the Seattle Seahawks at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

9:57 a.m.: The next games are about to kick off:

— Packers (-5½, 44, -240) at Bears (+200), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 46½, -185) at Lions (+165), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+450) at Colts (-11½, 45, -600), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-7½ +100, 49, -350) at Giants (+290), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-6½, 54, -280) at Washington (+240), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-2½, 45½, -140) at Panthers (+120), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+135) at Ravens (-3, 51, -155), 10 a.m.

9:49 a.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20. Matthew Wright kicks a 53-yard field goal on the final play, and the Jaguars win outright as 3-point underdogs, +135 ML in the neutral-site game in London. The game stays under 47.

9:34 a.m.: We have London action already going this morning. The Jaguars have tied the Dolphins at 20 on a 54-yard field goal with 3:40 to play. The Dolphins are -170 on the live line (Jaguars +138).

9:33 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

Colts from -10 to -11½

Texans-Colts total from 43 to 44½

Broncos from -4 to -5

9:30 a.m.: Here’s today’s schedule:

— Dolphins (-3, 47, -155) vs. Jaguars (+135) (at London), 6:30 a.m.

— Packers (-5½, 44, -240) at Bears (+200), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3½, 46½, -185) at Lions (+165), 10 a.m.

— Texans (+450) at Colts (-11½, 45, -600), 10 a.m.

— Rams (-7½ +100, 49, -350) at Giants (+290), 10 a.m.

— Chiefs (-6½, 54, -280) at Washington (+240), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-2½, 45½, -140) at Panthers (+120), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+135) at Ravens (-3, 51, -155), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+140) at Browns (-3, 48½, -160), 1:05 p.m.

— Raiders (+190) at Broncos (-5, 44½, -220), 1:25 p.m.

— Cowboys (-3½, 50½, -185) at Patriots (+165), 1:25 p.m.

— Seahawks (+190) at Steelers (-5, 43, -220), 5:20 p.m.

9:15 a.m.: Here are some of the props we’ll be tracking later today for Raiders-Broncos:

Team totals: Raiders 20½ (under -125), Broncos 23½ (over -125).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -150/no +130); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 37½ yards; will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +330/no -400); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +330/no -400); will either team score three straight times (yes -180/no +160); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -280/no +240); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes +105/no -125).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 263½ passing yards, longest completion 38½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes -110/no -110); Josh Jacobs 47½ rushing yards, will score a TD (yes +150/no -170); Darren Waller 60½ receiving yards, 5½ receptions (under -130), will score a TD (yes +170/no -190); Henry Ruggs 44½ receiving yards; Hunter Renfrow 50½ receiving yards.

Broncos props: Teddy Bridgewater 21½ completions, 32½ attempts, 254½ passing yards, longest completion 36½ yards, 1½ TD passes (over -135), will throw an interception (yes +145/no -165); Javonte Williams 52½ rushing yards; Courtland Sutton 61½ receiving yards, 4½ receptions (over -130).

