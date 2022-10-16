NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Jets cover 1st half against Packers
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.
Top matchups include the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible AFC championship game preview and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye.
UPDATES
12:00 p.m.: Braxton Berrios scoots in from 20 yards away, and the Jets have a 10-3 lead over the Packers midway through the third quarter. The Jets are -140 on the live line (Packers +110), total 30½.
11:50 a.m.: Bailey Zappe finds Tyquan Thornton for a short touchdown and the Patriots are up 17-6 over the Browns. The Patriots are -400 on the live line (Browns +300), total 42½.
11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -1½, total 22½.
11:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -3½, total 20½.
11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -½, total 21.
11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars Pick, total 20.
11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -3, total 21.
11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 14, Colts 13. First-half winners: Jaguars +½, over 20½.
HALFTIME: Patriots 10, Browns 6. First-half winners: Patriots +1, under 20½.
HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Giants 7. First-half winners: Giants +3½, under 22.
HALFTIME: Saints 20, Bengals 14. First-half winners: Saints +1½, over 21.
11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 3, Packers 3. First-half winners: Jets +4½, under 22½. The Packers stink.
11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -½, total 21.
11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 10, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, under 22½. Irv Smith Jr. caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 2:32 left in the second quarter for the Vikings cover.
11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -5, total 21½.
11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Buccaneers 9. First-half winners: Steelers +6, under 23½.
11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -4, total 23½.
11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 21, 49ers 14. First-half winners: Falcons +2½, over 22½. Marcus Mariota scored on a 3-yard keeper with 57 seconds left in the second quarter for the money-line win.
11:07 a.m.: The Packers look like Ashwaubenon High School in those uniforms and they’re playing like them, too. The Packers are -180 on the live line (Jets +150), total 31½.
11:04 a.m.: All tied up in the Meadowlands after Wan’Dale Robinson hauls in the short touchdown pass from Daniel Jones. Giants 7, Ravens 7 with 3:31 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -190 on the live line (Giants +155), total 39½.
10:57 a.m.: Brandon Aiyuk scores his second touchdown and the 49ers erased a 14-point deficit and are tied with the Falcons midway through the second quarter. The 49ers are -150 on the live line (Falcons +120), total 57½.
10:49 a.m.: The Ravens break the seal against the Giants with former Raiders running back Kenyan Drake breaking free for a 30-yard touchdown run with 9:26 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -380 on the live line (Giants +290), total 36½.
10:46 a.m.: The Packers can’t get out of their own way on offense and are somehow -280 on the live line. Jets are +225 and sure seem like a live ‘dog at this point. The total is 33½, LOL.
10:33 a.m.: The Falcons are wearing their Dirty Birds unis and lead the 49ers 14-0 after a fumble return for a touchdown. After closing as +3½, the Falcons are -250 on the live line (49ers +200), total 50½.
10:28 a.m.: Make that three games are 0-0. The Jaguars got a 1-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and lead the Colts 7-0 late in the first quarter. The Jaguars are -200 on the live line (Colts +165), total 40½.
10:26 a.m.: Some of these first quarters are flying by. Four of the eight games are tied 0-0.
10:11 a.m.: The Saints are the first team on the board in the morning. Tre’Quan Smith hauled in the 18-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton. The Saints are -150 on the live line (Bengals +120), total 46½.
10:02 a.m.: The Packers closed -8.
9:45 a.m.: The total in the Buccaneers-Steelers game keeps climbing. It’s up to 47 now. Other movement:
— Bengals-Saints total from 42½ to 43
— Patriots-Browns total from 43 to 43½
— Jets-Packers total from 45 to 44½
— 49ers from -4 to -3½
9:34 a.m.: The public likes the Bengals, Jaguars and Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook.
⚠️ 𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗖 𝗕𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ⚠️
• 81% of spread bets on Bengals
• 77% of ML bets on Jaguars
• 77% of ML bets on Patriots pic.twitter.com/F3HdsPaeah
— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 16, 2022
9:28 a.m.: STN Sports outlook: Betting Trends
STN Sports Sunday Outlook: Betting Trends 📈
Bucs -points: 77.1%
Under: 57.2%
Bucs ML: 87.0%
Bengals -points: 70.1%
Over: 78.6%
Bengals ML: 64.6%
Colts -points: 50.4%
Under: 52.9%
Jaguars: ML 66.9%
Patriots +points: 53.6%
Over: 64.4%
Patriots ML: 61.2%
— Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) October 16, 2022
9:25 a.m.: From @CaesarsSports, a bettor from Arizona made two $110,000 bets for today:
Panthers +10 (-110)
Vikings-Dolphins U46 (-110)
The most bet on player prop by tickets?
Daniel Jones OVER 35.5 rushing yards 💨 pic.twitter.com/LC7s5C17Ns
— Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 16, 2022
9:15 a.m.: Insights from BetMGM for today’s NFL games:
Insights for today's NFL slate 💡
Most bet games (tickets)
– 49ers-Falcons
– Vikings-Dolphins
– Panthers-Rams
Most bet teams (tickets)
– Panthers +10
– Vikings -3
– 49ers -4.5
Most bet teams (handle)
– Panthers +10
– Dolphins +3
– Vikings -3
— BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 16, 2022
Public teams (+60% of bets) NFL Week 6 at @BetMGM
71% on Panthers +10
69% on Bengals -3
67% on Chargers -4.5
62% on Jets +7.5
62% on Vikings -3
— John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 16, 2022
8:47 a.m.: Notable line movement this morning:
Buccaneers-Steelers total from 46 to 46½
Dolphins from +140 to +150 ML
8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning’s schedule of games:
— Buccaneers (-9½, 46½, -450) at Steelers (+375), 10 a.m.
— Bengals (-3, 42½, -165) at Saints (+145), 10 a.m.
— Jaguars (+105) at Colts (-1½, 41, -125), 10 a.m.
— Patriots (+130) at Browns (-2½, 43, -150), 10 a.m.
— Jets (+300) at Packers (-7½, 45, -360), 10 a.m.
— Ravens (-5½, 45½, -250) at Giants (+210), 10 a.m.
— Vikings (-3, 45, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.
— 49ers (-4, 45½, -200) at Falcons (+175), 10 a.m.
