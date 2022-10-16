NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Jets cover 1st half against Packers

Refresh often for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette carries the football with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) forces Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) out of bounds for an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Indianapolis.(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

New York Giants' Fabian Moreau (37) falls down while covering Baltimore Ravens' Demarcus Robinson (10) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt (85) makes a touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) gets tackled by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (29) is tacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Chris Wormley (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) is stopped by the New England Patriots defense on a fourth down effort during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. Brisset came up short and the ball was turned over to the Patriots. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Baltimore Ravens at the New York Giants, the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs in a possible AFC championship game preview and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night game. The Raiders have a bye.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:00 p.m.: Braxton Berrios scoots in from 20 yards away, and the Jets have a 10-3 lead over the Packers midway through the third quarter. The Jets are -140 on the live line (Packers +110), total 30½.

11:50 a.m.: Bailey Zappe finds Tyquan Thornton for a short touchdown and the Patriots are up 17-6 over the Browns. The Patriots are -400 on the live line (Browns +300), total 42½.

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Ravens -1½, total 22½.

11:38 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -3½, total 20½.

11:37 a.m.: Second-half line: Browns -½, total 21.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars Pick, total 20.

11:34 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -3, total 21.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jaguars 14, Colts 13. First-half winners: Jaguars +½, over 20½.

HALFTIME: Patriots 10, Browns 6. First-half winners: Patriots +1, under 20½.

HALFTIME: Ravens 10, Giants 7. First-half winners: Giants +3½, under 22.

HALFTIME: Saints 20, Bengals 14. First-half winners: Saints +1½, over 21.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Jets 3, Packers 3. First-half winners: Jets +4½, under 22½. The Packers stink.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -½, total 21.

11:29 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 10, Dolphins 3. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, under 22½. Irv Smith Jr. caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with 2:32 left in the second quarter for the Vikings cover.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -5, total 21½.

11:25 a.m.: HALFTIME: Steelers 10, Buccaneers 9. First-half winners: Steelers +6, under 23½.

11:23 a.m.: Second-half line: 49ers -4, total 23½.

11:21 a.m.: HALFTIME: Falcons 21, 49ers 14. First-half winners: Falcons +2½, over 22½. Marcus Mariota scored on a 3-yard keeper with 57 seconds left in the second quarter for the money-line win.

11:07 a.m.: The Packers look like Ashwaubenon High School in those uniforms and they’re playing like them, too. The Packers are -180 on the live line (Jets +150), total 31½.

11:04 a.m.: All tied up in the Meadowlands after Wan’Dale Robinson hauls in the short touchdown pass from Daniel Jones. Giants 7, Ravens 7 with 3:31 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -190 on the live line (Giants +155), total 39½.

10:57 a.m.: Brandon Aiyuk scores his second touchdown and the 49ers erased a 14-point deficit and are tied with the Falcons midway through the second quarter. The 49ers are -150 on the live line (Falcons +120), total 57½.

10:49 a.m.: The Ravens break the seal against the Giants with former Raiders running back Kenyan Drake breaking free for a 30-yard touchdown run with 9:26 left in the second quarter. The Ravens are -380 on the live line (Giants +290), total 36½.

10:46 a.m.: The Packers can’t get out of their own way on offense and are somehow -280 on the live line. Jets are +225 and sure seem like a live ‘dog at this point. The total is 33½, LOL.

10:33 a.m.: The Falcons are wearing their Dirty Birds unis and lead the 49ers 14-0 after a fumble return for a touchdown. After closing as +3½, the Falcons are -250 on the live line (49ers +200), total 50½.

10:28 a.m.: Make that three games are 0-0. The Jaguars got a 1-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and lead the Colts 7-0 late in the first quarter. The Jaguars are -200 on the live line (Colts +165), total 40½.

10:26 a.m.: Some of these first quarters are flying by. Four of the eight games are tied 0-0.

10:11 a.m.: The Saints are the first team on the board in the morning. Tre’Quan Smith hauled in the 18-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton. The Saints are -150 on the live line (Bengals +120), total 46½.

10:02 a.m.: The Packers closed -8.

9:45 a.m.: The total in the Buccaneers-Steelers game keeps climbing. It’s up to 47 now. Other movement:

— Bengals-Saints total from 42½ to 43

— Patriots-Browns total from 43 to 43½

— Jets-Packers total from 45 to 44½

— 49ers from -4 to -3½

9:34 a.m.: The public likes the Bengals, Jaguars and Patriots at FanDuel Sportsbook.

⚠️ 𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗖 𝗕𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 ⚠️ • 81% of spread bets on Bengals

• 77% of ML bets on Jaguars

• 77% of ML bets on Patriots pic.twitter.com/F3HdsPaeah — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 16, 2022

9:28 a.m.: STN Sports outlook: Betting Trends

STN Sports Sunday Outlook: Betting Trends 📈 Bucs -points: 77.1%

Under: 57.2%

Bucs ML: 87.0% Bengals -points: 70.1%

Over: 78.6%

Bengals ML: 64.6% Colts -points: 50.4%

Under: 52.9%

Jaguars: ML 66.9% Patriots +points: 53.6%

Over: 64.4%

Patriots ML: 61.2% — Steven Money, baby. (@STNSportsApp) October 16, 2022

9:25 a.m.: From @CaesarsSports, a bettor from Arizona made two $110,000 bets for today:

Panthers +10 (-110)

Vikings-Dolphins U46 (-110)

The most bet on player prop by tickets? Daniel Jones OVER 35.5 rushing yards 💨 pic.twitter.com/LC7s5C17Ns — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 16, 2022

9:15 a.m.: Insights from BetMGM for today’s NFL games:

Most bet games (tickets)

– 49ers-Falcons

– Vikings-Dolphins

– Panthers-Rams

Most bet teams (tickets)

– Panthers +10

– Vikings -3

– 49ers -4½

Most bet teams (handle)

– Panthers +10

– Dolphins +3

– Vikings -3

Insights for today's NFL slate 💡 Most bet games (tickets)

– 49ers-Falcons

– Vikings-Dolphins

– Panthers-Rams Most bet teams (tickets)

– Panthers +10

– Vikings -3

– 49ers -4.5 Most bet teams (handle)

– Panthers +10

– Dolphins +3

– Vikings -3 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) October 16, 2022

Public teams (+60% of bets) NFL Week 6 at @BetMGM 71% on Panthers +10

69% on Bengals -3

67% on Chargers -4.5

62% on Jets +7.5

62% on Vikings -3 — John Ewing 🦁 (@johnewing) October 16, 2022

8:47 a.m.: Notable line movement this morning:

Buccaneers-Steelers total from 46 to 46½

Dolphins from +140 to +150 ML

8:45 a.m.: Here is this morning’s schedule of games:

— Buccaneers (-9½, 46½, -450) at Steelers (+375), 10 a.m.

— Bengals (-3, 42½, -165) at Saints (+145), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (+105) at Colts (-1½, 41, -125), 10 a.m.

— Patriots (+130) at Browns (-2½, 43, -150), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+300) at Packers (-7½, 45, -360), 10 a.m.

— Ravens (-5½, 45½, -250) at Giants (+210), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 45, -170) at Dolphins (+150), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-4, 45½, -200) at Falcons (+175), 10 a.m.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.