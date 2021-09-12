NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Steelers hanging tough with Bills

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on all of Sunday’s NFL action. Bad beats, live line movement, halftime bets and more.

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

12:14 p.m.: The Steelers draw closer. A field goal cuts the Bills’ lead to 10-6 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. The Bills are -400 on the live line (Steelers +300), spread -4½, total 29½.

11:59 a.m.: The Bengals extend their lead to 21-7 on the Vikings with a 2-yard Joe Mixon run. The Bengals are -600 on the live line (Vikings +420), spread -8½, total 47½.

11:50 a.m.: Second-half lines:

Colts -1, total 24

Steelers -½, total 20½

49ers -3½, total 21½

Washington -1, total 21½

Vikings -3, total 23½

Panthers -2½, total 21

Falcons -4, total 24½

Titans -4, total 27

Jaguars -4½, total 22½

11:49 a.m.: HALFTIME: Texans 27, Jaguars 7. First-half winners: Texans +1½, over 22½, Texans +130 ML.

11:43 a.m.: HALFTIME: Cardinals 24, Titans 6. First-half winners: Cardinals +2½, over 6½, Cardinals +125 ML.

11:39 a.m.: HALFTIME: Eagles 15, Falcons 6. First-half winners: Eagles +2½, under 24, Eagles +135 ML.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Panthers 16, Jets 0. First-half winners: Panthers -2½, under 21½.

11:37 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 14, Vikings 7. First-half winners: Bengals +1, under 23½, Bengals +115 ML.

11:34 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 13, Washington 9. First-half winners: Chargers +½, over 21½, Chargers +110 ML. Washington kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play to push the first-half total over.

11:33 a.m.: HALFTIME: 49ers 31, Lions 10. First-half winners: 49ers -5, over 23.

11:31 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bills 10, Steelers 0. First-half winners: Bills -3½, under 23½. The Bills scored a TD with 22 seconds left to cover the first-half spread.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 21, Colts 10. First-half winners: Seahawks -½, over 24.

11:24 a.m.: There’s the connection the Bengals hoped for. First-round pick Ja’Marr Chase catches a 50-yard TD from former LSU teammate Joe Burrow, and the Bengals lead the Vikings 14-7 with 35 seconds left in the second quarter.

11:21 a.m.: Russell Wilson was ready for the start of the season. He already has three TD passes, and the Seahawks lead the Colts 21-10 with under a minute to play until halftime.

11:04 a.m.: The Cardinals are all over the Titans. DeAndre Hopkins catches his second TD pass of the game, and the Cardinals lead 17-0 with 10:59 left in the second quarter. The Cardinals are -650 on the live line (Titans +440), spread -10½, total 53½.

10:58 a.m.: No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence throws his first career TD pass, a 22-yard strike to Chris Manhertz, and the Jaguars cut the Texans’ lead to 14-7 with 12:20 left in the second quarter. The Texans are -158 on the live line (Jaguars 128), spread -3½, total 53½.

10:47 a.m.: The Seahawks are taking control. Gerald Everett catches a 9-yard TD pass, and the Seahawks lead the Colts 14-3 with 11:22 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -520 on the live line (Colts +370), spread -9½, total 52½.

10:41 a.m.: The Texans have started fast with a 14-0 lead over the Jaguars with 2:25 left in the first quarter. The Texans are -310 on the live line (Jagaurs +240), spread -7½, total 50½.

10:32 a.m.: The Cardinals take advantage of a Titans fumble and extend their lead to 10-0 with 8:11 left in the first quarter. The Cardinals are -200 on the live line (Titans +160), spread -4½, total 58½.

10:26 a.m.: 49ers quarterback Trey Lance throws a 5-yard TD pass on his first NFL throw, and San Francisco leads Detroit 7-0 with 5:41 left in the first quarter. The 49ers are -850 on the live line (Lions +540), spread -14½, total 46½.

10:24 a.m.: Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith catches an 18-yard TD on his first reception, and Philadelphia leads Atlanta 7-3 with 6:17 left in the first quarter. The Falcons are still favored at -114 on the live line (Eagles -106).

10:13 a.m.: The first touchdown of the season goes to the Chargers. Austin Ekeler scores on a 3-yard run, and the Chargers lead Washington 7-0 with 9:14 left in the first quarter. The Chargers are -172 on the live line (Washington +140), spread -3½, total 48½.

10:09 a.m.: After a long kickoff return, the Bills settle for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on the Steelers with 13:30 left in the first quarter.

10:06 a.m.: The season is underway. Good luck, bettors.

9:57 a.m.: The first games are about to kick off:

— Eagles (+155) at Falcons (-3 -120, 48½, -175), 10 a.m.

— Steelers (+240) at Bills (-6½, 47½, -280), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 47½, -155) at Bengals (+135), 10 a.m.

— 49ers (-9, 46½, -430) at Lions (+360), 10 a.m.

— Cardinals (+125) at Titans (-2½ -120, 54, -145), 10 a.m.

— Seahawks (-3 +100, 49, -145) at Colts (+125), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (+110) at Washington (-2, 45½, -130), 10 a.m.

— Jets (+160) at Panthers (-3½ +100, 44½, -180), 10 a.m.

— Jaguars (-3 -120, 45½, -170) at Texans (+150), 10 a.m.

9:40 a.m.: Here are the biggest line moves this morning:

49ers from -8 to -9

Washington from -1½ to -2½

Also two games moving off key numbers:

Cardinals from+3 to +2½

Patriots from -3 to -3½

