NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Underdog Titans cover 1st half against Chiefs

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season.

Top matchups include the Raiders visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Rams at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans at the Kansas City Chiefs in the Sunday night game.

Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats, movement on the live betting line, halftime bets and more.

UPDATES

6:48 p.m.: HALFTIME: Titans 14, Chiefs 9. First-half winners: Titans +8, push total 23. Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns after the Titans withstood an early roundhouse from the Chiefs. Kansas City was unable to drive into position for a late field-goal attempt that would have sent the total over if successful.

Betting results for every game — full game, first half and second half — are listed at the bottom of this story, along with some key boxscore stats.

6:20 p.m.: Derrick Henry waltzes into the end zone for his second TD after his 56-yard run set up the scoring chance. The Titans lead 14-9 with 5:24 left in the second quarter and suddenly an upset is brewing. The Chiefs are -250 on the live line (Titans +200), total 52½.

6:06 p.m.: Nice response from the Titans, as Derrick Henry takes the direct snap and scores on a 4-yard run. The Chiefs lead is cut to 9-7 with 10:48 left in the second quarter. The Chiefs are -550 on the live line (Titans +400), total 49½.

5:56 p.m.: Mecole Hardman takes the swing pass from Patrick Mahomes and turns it into a touchdown. The Chiefs lead the Titans 9-0 after the extra point sails wide left and are -1400 on the live line (Titans +800), total 42½.

5:51 p.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Chiefs 3, Titans 0. The Chiefs are -1400 on the live line (Titans +800), total 43½.

5:42 p.m.: Did the Titans hire Paul Chryst? They punt from plus territory rather than attempt a 56-yard field goal and the Chiefs take over leading 3-0. The Chiefs are -900 on the live line (Titans +575), total 41½.

5:35 p.m.: The Chiefs chew up more than half the first quarter with a 15-play opening drive and settle for a short Harrison Butker field goal. They lead the Titans 3-0 with 6:47 to go in the opening quarter. The Chiefs are -700 on the live line (Titans +475), total 42½.

5:09 p.m.: Tonight’s game:

— Titans (+600) at Chiefs (-14, 45, -900), 5:20 p.m.

4:28 p.m.: FINAL: Buccaneers 16, Rams 13. Tom Brady found rookie tight end Cade Otton for the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds left, and the Buccaneers found the backdoor cover as 2½-point favorites. Gut punch for the Rams, who led most of the way and then allowed a six-play, 60-yard scoring drive that took 35 seconds. The game stayed under the total of 43.

4:25 p.m.: Tom Brady hits Cade Otton for the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds left. Ryan Succop drills the extra point and the Buccaneers lead 16-13 and are on the verge of a backdoor cover. Wow.

4:24 p.m.: The Buccaneers are -350 on the live line.

4:18 p.m.: Cooper Kupp slides to stay inbounds on second down, and the Buccaneers burn their final timeout. The Buccaneers then get a stop and will get the ball back with one more chance to win. The Rams are -550 on the live line (Buccaneers +400).

4:16 p.m.: Tom Brady’s fourth-down pass into the end zone bounces around before falling to the ground. That drop proved to be huge. The Rams take over on downs with 1:52 left leading 13-9, but the Buccaneers still have two timeouts.

4:14 p.m.: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is listed as inactive for the Sunday night game against Kansas City. The Chiefs are now 14-point favorites at the Westgate SuperBook.

4:13 p.m.: Oh, someone is getting cut on Monday for that drop.

4:11 p.m.: Backdoor is open for the Buccaneers.

4:08 p.m.: FINAL: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21. Geno Smith tossed two touchdowns, and Kenneth Walker III added a pair of rushing scores to help the Seahawks get the outright win as 2-point road underdogs. The game went over the total of 49 on Walker’s second TD with 2:14 to play.

4:01 p.m.: Ryan Succop boots his third field goal of the game, and the Buccaneers trail the Rams 13-9 with 8:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Rams are -320 on the live line (Buccaneers +250), total 28½.

3:59 p.m.: The Seahawks give the ball to Kenneth Walker III with the Cardinals out of timeouts and he crashes into the end zone for his second score of the game. The Seahawks lead the Cardinals 31-21 with 2:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, and that also puts the game over the total of 49.

3:50 p.m.: Kyler Murray hits Zach Ertz in the end zone, and we’re set up for a fun finish in Arizona. The Cardinals trail the Seahawks 24-21 with 3:32 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks are -500 on the live line (Cardinals +375).

3:42 p.m.: Matt Gay boots a field goal late in the third quarter to put the Rams up 13-6 over the Buccaneers. The Rams are -280 on the live line (Buccaneers +225), total 29½.

3:35 p.m.: Kenneth Walker III plows into the end zone from 1 yard out, and the Seahawks lead swells to 24-14 over the Cardinals with 7:32 left in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks are -1400 on the live line (Cardinals +800), total 44½.

3:23 p.m.: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 14 at the end of the third quarter. The Seahawks are -150 on the live line (Cardinals +120), total 43½.

3:18 p.m.: Offense is hard to come by in Tampa. Matt Gay’s field goal gives the Rams a 10-6 lead over the Buccaneers with 9:14 left in the third quarter. The Rams are -145 on the live line (Buccaneers +115), total 32½.

2:57 p.m.: Second-half line: Buccaneers -3, total 20½.

2:49 p.m.: HALFTIME: Rams 7, Buccaneers 6. First-half winners: Rams +1½, under 21. Cooper Kupp’s 69-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter was nice for Rams money-line bettors. The defenses have dominated otherwise.

2:36 p.m.: Ryan Succop’s 52-yard field-goal try is blocked. The Rams lead the Buccaneers 7-3 with 2:57 to go in the second quarter. The Rams are -170 on the live line (Buccaneers +140), total 34½.

2:35 p.m.: Second-half line: Cardinals -2, total 24½.

A Nevada bettor at Caesars Palace put $100K on the Cardinals -1.5 2H (-110)

2:29 p.m.: HALFTIME: Seahawks 10, Cardinals 7. First-half winners: Seahawks +½, under 24. D.K. Metcalf’s touchdown reception early in the second quarter cashed Seahawks money-line tickets. QB Kyler Murray fumbled with the Cardinals driving late in the half.

2:06 p.m.: The Rams offense finally makes a play, as Cooper Kupp breaks loose for a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Nice. The Rams lead 7-3 with 12:57 left in the second quarter and are -120 on the live line (Buccaneers -110), total 41½.

1:46 p.m.: D.K. Metcalf tip-toes along the back of the end zone and gets both feet in for the touchdown reception. The Seahawks lead the Cardinals 10-7 with 11:59 left in the second quarter. The Seahawks are -115 on the live line (Cardinals -115), total 52½.

1:41 p.m.: The Buccaneers run 12 plays on their opening drive and settle for a chip-shot field goal. They lead the Rams 3-0 midway through the first quarter. The Buccaneers are -190 on the live line (Rams +155), total 40½.

1:30 p.m.: Mike Evans absorbs a three-Ram sandwich after a third-down reception, and he’s still down. The Buccaneers and Rams are tied 0-0 early in the first quarter.

1:23 p.m.: The Cardinals march 83 yards in nine plays, capped by Kyler Murray’s 22-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals lead the Seahawks 7-3 with 6:17 to play in the first quarter. The Cardinals are -210 on the live line (Seahawks +170), total 52½.

1:12 p.m.: FINAL: Vikings 20, Commanders 17. Greg Joseph hit the winning 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left, and the Vikings scored the final 13 points to rally for the win. The spread pushed, while the game stayed under the total of 43½.

1:11 p.m.: FINAL: Lions 15, Packers 9. Jared Goff threw two touchdowns, and the Lions intercepted Aaron Rodgers three times to pull the upset as +175 money-line underdogs.

1:09 p.m.: FINAL: Jaguars 27, Raiders 20. The Raiders squandered a 17-point lead and lost as 2½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 48.

1:07 p.m.: FINAL: Jets 20, Bills 17. Greg Zuerlein made a 28-yard field goal with 1:43 left in the fourth quarter, and the Jets rallied to pull the upset as +425 money-line underdogs. The game stayed under the total of 46.

1:05 p.m.: This afternoon’s schedule:

— Seahawks (+110) at Cardinals (-2, 49, -130), 1:05 p.m.

— Rams (+130) at Buccaneers (-2½, 43, -150), 1:25 p.m.

1:05 p.m.: The Raiders have a chance with 1:03 remaining after the Jaguars kick a field goal to go up 27-20. The Raiders are +1000 on the live line, Jaguars +2000.

1:04 p.m.: FINAL: Dolphins 35, Bears 32. Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns, but the Dolphins went scoreless in the fourth quarter and didn’t cover as 4-point favorites. The game easily went over the total of 46.

1:03 p.m.: FINAL: Patriots 26, Colts 3. The Patriots defense scored on an interception return and sacked Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger nine times to cover as 4½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 40.

12:59 p.m.: FINAL: Chargers 20, Falcons 17. Cameron Dicker made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Chargers the cover as 2½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 49½.

12:57 p.m.: FINAL: Bengals 42, Panthers 21. Joe Mixon accounted for five touchdowns (four rushing) and the Bengals coasted as 7-point favorites. The game went over the total of 42½.

12:55 p.m.: Derek Carr can’t connect with Hunter Renfrow on fourth down and the Raiders are unable to stop the clock as we hit the two-minute warning.

12:50 p.m.: The Raiders hold their water, and the Jaguars settle for a field-goal attempt that misses from 41 yards out. The Raiders take over trailing the Jaguars 24-20 with 3:03 left in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are +180 on the live line, Jaguars -220.

12:47 p.m.: Raiders are +800 on the live line. Anyone taking it?

12:38 p.m.: Fan on the field.

12:33 p.m.: Big stop for the Raiders defense, and they’ll take over with 7:28 remaining in the fourth quarter trailing the Jaguars 24-20. The Raiders are +165 on the live line (Jaguars -200), total 51½.

12:26 p.m.: This would be a catastrophic loss for the Raiders after leading 17-0. The Raiders are +185 on the live line (Jaguars -230), total 53½.

12:22 p.m.: Jaguars 24, Raiders 20 with 10:27 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Raiders are +195 on the live line (Jaguars -230), total 54½.

11:59 a.m.: Derek Carr’s pass is nearly intercepted and the Raiders have to punt the ball after scoring on their previous four possessions. The Raiders still lead the Jaguars 20-17 midway through the third quarter. The Raiders are -180 on the live line (Jaguars +150), total 56½.

11:51 a.m.: Trevor Lawrence hits Christian Kirk for the touchdown, and if you bought the Jaguars in-game when they were down 17 points, you’re certainly live now. The Raiders lead 20-17 with 10:15 left in the third quarter. The Raiders are -220 on the live line (Jaguars +180), total 58½.

11:46 a.m.: Taylor Heinicke doesn’t give a bleep about triple coverage. The Commanders lead the Vikings 10-7 in the third quarter.

Heinicke throws into triple coverage… CAUGHT by Curtis Samuel!

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rhDoPc9SFW pic.twitter.com/ap2MolFicw — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

11:39 a.m.: Second-half line: Bengals -1½, total 17½.

11:38 a.m.: HALFTIME: Bengals 35, Panthers 0. First-half winners: Bengals -4, over 21. Joe Mixon accounted for four touchdowns for Cincinnati.

11:36 a.m.: Second-half line: Patriots -1, total 17½.

Second-half line: Bills -4, total 22½.

11:34 a.m.: Jaguars now -3½, Raiders-Jaguars second-half total up to 25.

11:32 a.m.: HALFTIME: Patriots 13, Colts 0. First-half winners: Patriots -3, under 19½. Mac Jones had a touchdown pass, and the Patriots defense sacked Colts QB Sam Ehlinger five times.

HALFTIME: Bills 14, Jets 10. First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 23. Jets running back Michael Carter scored on a 6-yard run with 32 seconds left to give the underdog the cover and send the total over.

11:31 a.m.: Second-half line: Jaguars -3, total 24½.

11:30 a.m.: HALFTIME: Raiders 20, Jaguars 10. First-half winners: Raiders -1, over 23½. Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected for two touchdowns, and Travis Etienne’s TD run with 4:50 left sent the first-half total over.

11:29 a.m.: Second-half line: Packers -5½, total 24½.

11:28 a.m.: HALFTIME: Lions 8, Packers 0. First-half winners: Lions +2½, under 24. U-g-l-y. Jared Goff’s touchdown pass with 15 seconds left until halftime cashed the underdog money line.

11:27 a.m.: Second-half line: Dolphins -1½, total 23½.

11:26 a.m.: HALFTIME: Dolphins 21, Bears 17. First-half winners: Dolphins -3, over 23. Tua Tagovailoa threw for a touchdown and the Dolphins also scored on a blocked kick to cover.

11:25 a.m.: Second-half line: Vikings Pick, total 20½.

11:24 a.m.: HALFTIME: Vikings 7, Commanders 3. First-half winners: Vikings -2½, under 21. Justin Jefferson’s 9-yard reception from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter accounted for the only touchdown.

11:19 a.m.: Second-half line: Chargers -1½, total 24.

11:17 a.m.: HALFTIME: Chargers 14, Falcons 10. First-half winners: Chargers -2½, under 24½. Justin Herbert hit Austin Ekeler for a 1-yard touchdown reception with 32 seconds left, giving the Chargers the cover.

11:05 a.m.: It’s a touchdown. Raiders now lead the Jaguars 17-7 with 4:50 left until halftime. The Raiders are -450 on the live line (Jaguars +340), total 53½.

11:03 a.m.: Travis Etienne appears to bull his way into the end zone, but the ball also came out. Let’s see what they rule.

10:52 a.m.: Good protection for Derek Carr off the play-fakes, and he’s able to find Davante Adams alone for a 38-yard touchdown. The Raiders lead the Jaguars 17-0 with 10:51 left in the second quarter. The Raiders are -800 on the live line (Jaguars +525), total 50½.

Have a day, Davante. His 2nd TD of the day!

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LSbQyGgPoM pic.twitter.com/OXGnXE9Wdk — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

10:41 a.m.: Daniel Carlson converts his 40th straight field goal, this one from 38 yards. The Raiders lead 10-0 early in the second quarter. The Raiders are -350 on the live line (Jaguars +270), total 46½.

10:36 a.m.: END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. Raiders 7, Jaguars 0. The Raiders are -400 on the live line (Jaguars +300), total 46½.

10:35 a.m.: Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a forearm injury, according to the broadcast.

10:30 a.m.: Not a smart play by the Jaguars to bring out the kickoff and the Raiders force a punt that leads to good field position near midfield. The Raiders are -350 on the live line (Jaguars +270), total 47½.

10:23 a.m.: That was all Davante Adams on that drive. OK, maybe a little Derek Carr, too. He floats a ball along the sideline and Adams hauls it in for a 25-yard touchdown. The Raiders lead the Jaguars 7-0 with 4:45 to go in the first quarter. The Raiders are -250 on the live line (Jaguars +200), total 47½.

10:21 a.m.: Back-to-back catches by Davante Adams to keep the drive alive, and the Raiders are in business in Jaguars territory with 5:35 left in the first quarter.

10:10 a.m.: The Jaguars put together a nice opening drive, but Maxx Crosby pounces on the Trevor Lawrence fumble and the Raiders take over. The Raiders are -170 on the live line (Jaguars (+140), total 43½.

9:59 a.m.: Here are some of the props to track for this morning’s Raiders-Jaguars game:

Team totals: Raiders 24½ (under -120), Jaguars 23½ (under -120).

Alternate point spreads: Raiders +3½ (-220), -7½ (+210); Jaguars -3½ (+190), +7½ (-250).

General props: First score will be a touchdown (yes -160/no +140); largest lead 14½ points (under -120); longest TD 40½ yards; will there be a made field goal in the first quarter (yes Even/no -120); will the game go to overtime (yes +1,000/no -2,000); will there be a defensive or special teams TD (yes +270/no -330); will there be a successful 2-point conversion (yes +300/no -360); will both teams make 33-yard or longer field goals (yes +110/no -130); will there be a lead change in the fourth quarter (yes +270/no -330); will either team score three straight times (yes -210/no +180); will there be a score in the final two minutes of the first half (yes -350/no +290); will the game be tied again after 0-0 (yes Even/no -120).

Raiders props: Derek Carr 22½ completions, 33½ attempts, 248½ passing yards, longest completion 37½ yards, 1½ TD passes, will throw an interception (yes/no -110); Josh Jacobs will score a TD (yes/no -110); Davante Adams 79½ receiving yards, 6½ receptions (under -120), will score a TD (yes +110/no -130); Daniel Carlson 6½ kicking points (over -130).

Jaguars props: Trevor Lawrence 22½ completions, 34½ attempts, 242½ passing yards, longest completion 34½ yards, 1½ TD passes (under -125), will throw an interception (yes -125/no +105); Travis Etienne 79½ rushing yards, 22½ receiving yards, will score a TD (yes/no -110); Christian Kirk 56½ receiving yards; Zay Jones 43½ receiving yards; Riley Patterson 6½ kicking points.

9:50 a.m.: Most bet teams today @BetMGM:

1. Dolphins -4½

2. Vikings -3

3. Chargers -3

Public teams (+60% of bets) in Week 9 @BetMGM

73% on Panthers +7½

68% on Dolphins -4½

66% on Raiders -2

64% on Seahawks +2

62% on Packers -3½

62% on Bucs -3

61% on Saints +2

60% on Titans +12½

Most bet player props @BetMGM

Jaylen Waddle over 68½ receiving yards (-115)

Jared Goff under 23½ pass completions (-105)

Khalil Herbert over 40½ rushing yards (-115)

Aaron Jones over 66½ rushing yards (-115)

DeAndre Hopkins over 83½ receiving yards (-115)

9:45 a.m.: Big bets at Caesars Sportsbook:

A Nevada bettor placed $𝟗𝟎𝟎𝐊 IN NFL BETS 🤯 $325K on Saints +3 (-130) vs Ravens

$300K on Vikings -3 (-120) vs Commanders

MASSIVE PATRIOTS BET: A Nevada bettor just put $500K on the Patriots -5.5 (-110)

ANOTHER BIG JETS ML BET: A Nevada bettor put $20K on the Jets (+475 ML) to beat the Bills today. Potential win: $95,000

BIG WASHINGTON BET: A Nevada bettor put $100,000 on the Commanders (+150 ML) to beat the Vikings

BIG WASHINGTON BET A Nevada bettor put $100,000 on the Commanders (+150 ML) to beat the… Vikings 😳 pic.twitter.com/O14qz6gVQk — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 6, 2022

9:43 a.m.: Morning spread and total movement:

Patriots from -5½ to -5

Bills from -11 to -10½

Dolphins-Bears total from 45½ to 56

Packers from -3½ to -4

Chargers from -3 to -2½

9 a.m.: Here is the schedule of this morning games:

— Raiders (-2½, 48, -145) at Jaguars (+125), 10 a.m.

— Colts (+195) at Patriots (-5½, 40½, -230), 10 a.m.

— Bills (-11, 45½, -600) at Jets (+450), 10 a.m.

— Dolphins (-4, 45½, -200) at Bears (+175), 10 a.m.

— Vikings (-3, 43½, -165) at Commanders (+145), 10 a.m.

— Packers (-3½, 49½, -180) at Lions (+160), 10 a.m.

— Chargers (-3, 49, -155) at Falcons (+135), 10 a.m.

— Panthers (+270) at Bengals (-7, 42½, -330), 10 a.m.

TODAY’S SCHEDULE

— Jaguars 27, Raiders 20 (at Jacksonville)

Full-game winners: Jaguars +2½, under 48, Jaguars +115 ML

First-half winners: Raiders -1, over 23½ (Raiders 20-10)

Second-half winners: Jaguars -3½, under 25 (Jaguars 17-0)

Yards per play: Raiders 5.6, Jaguars 5.9 (Jaguars lead 403-321 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Raiders 17-0; Jaguars 27-20

— Patriots 26, Colts 3 (at Foxborough, Mass.)

Full-game winners: Patriots -4½, under 40, Patriots -220 ML

First-half winners: Patriots -3, under 19½ (Patriots 13-0)

Second-half winners: Patriots -1, total 17½ (Patriots 13-3)

Yards per play: Colts 2.0, Patriots 3.3 (Patriots lead 203-121 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Colts never led; Patriots 26-3

— Jets 20, Bills 17 (at East Rutherford, N.J.)

Full-game winners: Jets +10½, under 46, Jets +425

First-half winners: Jets +6½, over 23½ (Bills 14-10)

Second-half winners: Jets +4, total 22½ (Jets 10-3)

Yards per play: Bills 5.2, Jets 5.1 (Bills lead 317-310 in total yards)

Turnovers: Jets +1 (2-1)

Biggest lead: Bills 14-3; Jets 17-14, 20-17

— Dolphins 35, Bears 32 (at Chicago)

Full-game winners: Bears +4, over 46, Dolphins -190 ML

First-half winners: Dolphins -3, over 23 (Dolphins 21-17)

Second-half winners: Bears +1½, over 23½ (Bears 15-14)

Yards per play: Dolphins 7.2, Bears 5.3 (Dolphins lead 379-368 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Dolphins 21-10, 28-17; Bears 3-0, 10-7

— Vikings 20, Commanders 17 (at Landover, Md.)

Full-game winners: Vikings -3 push, under 43½, Vikings -165 ML

First-half winners: Vikings -2½, under 21 (Vikings 7-3)

Second-half winners: Commanders Pick, over 20½ (Commanders 14-13)

Yards per play: Vikings 4.6, Commanders 4.3 (Vikings lead 301-263 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Vikings 7-0; Commanders 17-7

— Lions 15, Packers 9 (at Detroit)

Full-game winners: Lions +4, under 49½, Lions +175 ML

First-half winners: Lions +3, under 24 (Lions 8-0)

Second-half winners: Lions +5½, under 24½ (Packers 9-7)

Yards per play: Packers 5.6, Lions 4.5 (Packers lead 389-254 in total yards)

Turnovers: Lions +2 (3-1)

Biggest lead: Packers never led; Lions 15-6

— Chargers 20, Falcons 17 (at Atlanta)

Full-game winners: Chargers -2½, under 49½, Chargers -145 ML

First-half winners: Chargers -1, under 24½ (Chargers 14-10)

Second-half winners: Falcons +1½, under 24 (Falcons 7-6)

Yards per play: Chargers 5.0, Falcons 5.2 (Chargers lead 336-315 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (2-2)

Biggest lead: Chargers 14-10; Falcons 10-0

— Bengals 42, Panthers 21 (at Cincinnati)

Full-game winners: Bengals -7, over 42½, Bengals -330 ML

First-half winners: Bengals -4, over 21 (Bengals 35-0)

Second-half winners: Panthers +1½, over 17½ (Panthers 21-7)

Yards per play: Panther 4.8, Bengals 6.4 (Bengals lead 464-228 in total yards)

Turnovers: Bengals +3 (3-0)

Biggest lead: Panthers never led; Bengals 35-0, 42-7

— Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21 (at Arizona)

Full-game winners: Seahawks +2, over 49, Seahawks +110 ML

First-half winners: Seahawks +½, under 24 (Seahawks 10-7)

Second-half winners: Seahawks +2, over 24½ (Seahawks 21-14)

Yards per play: Seahawks 6.0, Cardinals 4.3 (Seahawks lead 421-262 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (1-1)

Biggest lead: Seahawks 24-14, 31-21; Cardinals 7-3, 14-10

— Buccaneers 16, Rams 13 (at Tampa Bay)

Full-game winners: Buccaneers -2½, under 43, Buccaneers -150 ML

First-half winners: Rams +1½, under 21 (Rams 7-6)

Second-half winners: Buccaneers -3, under 20½ (Buccaneers 10-6)

Yards per play: Rams 3.7, Buccaneers 4.1 (Buccaneers lead 323-206 in total yards)

Turnovers: Even (0-0)

Biggest lead: Rams 13-6; Buccaneers 3-0, 16-13

